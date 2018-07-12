UPDATE 2-Majority of Puerto Rico power utility board resigns

(Add details, background)

By Karen Pierog

July 12 (Reuters) - Five of the seven board members of the bankrupt Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority resigned on Thursday, effectively leaving the utility with no leadership amid a massive restructuring effort following the devastation wrought by Hurricane Maria.

The resignations came a day after PREPA named Rafael Diaz-Granados, an independent member of the authority’s board, as chief executive starting July 15. They followed a statement from Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello on Thursday telling the board to reduce Diaz-Granados’ $750,000 annual salary or resign.

“The salary granted by the governing board of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority to the new executive director is not proportional to the financial condition of PREPA, to the financial situation of the government, or to the feeling of the people who are making sacrifices to raise Puerto Rico,” the governor said.

In a letter to Rossello, the resigning board members said they did not believe they have support to undertake “politically unpopular tasks” needed to change PREPA from within.

“The political forces in Puerto Rico have provided a definitive statement that they want to continue to control PREPA,” the letter said. “When the petty political interests of politicians are put ahead of the needs of the people, the process of transforming the Puerto Rican electricity sector is put at risk.”

The letter was signed by PREPA Chair Ernesto Sgroi, Vice Chair Edwin Irizarry, and independent board members Erroll Davis, Nisha Desai and Diaz-Granados, who was tapped to replace current CEO Walter Higgins. Higgins resigned on Wednesday, effective July 14. The resignations leave Maria Palau and Christian Sobrino on the board.

The authority is tasked with restoring and upgrading the island’s electric grid, which was completely knocked out by Hurricane Maria in September 2017, exposing years of poor maintenance and management. The utility has been through four CEOs since the hurricane.

The resignations come at a time when several thousand homes and businesses still lack power, and as PREPA remains years away from fundamental improvements needed to withstand another hurricane.

PREPA has largely patched together its system, which serves about 1.5 million homes and businesses. An exodus of residents since the hurricane has left behind an older population on an impoverished island.

The U.S. commonwealth is in federal court trying to restructure roughly $70 billion of debt.

PREPA has more than $14 billion in liabilities that it cannot pay and is going through a privatization process.