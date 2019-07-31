Outgoing Puerto Rico governor nominates Pierluisi as successor

SAN JUAN, July 31 (Reuters) - Embattled Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rosselló will nominate the island’s former representative in the U.S. Congress Pedro Pierluisi as his new secretary of state and next in line to succeed him when he steps down, he said on Wednesday.

Rosselló said last week he would resign on Friday in the face of 12 days of mass street protests and public outrage over the release of profane chat messages and federal corruption charges against two former administration officials. (Reporting by Luis Valentin Ortiz, writing by Scott Malone; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)