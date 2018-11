SAN JUAN, Nov 6 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Tuesday approved Puerto Rico’s first consensual debt restructuring deal, helping wind down the Government Development Bank, the island’s former fiscal agent.

The deal addresses approximately $4 billion out of the U.S. commonwealth’s $72 billion in existing debt. In total, the bankrupt island has $120 billion in both debt and pension obligations. (Reporting by Luis Valetin Ortiz in San Juan; Editing by Daniel Bases and James Dalgleish)