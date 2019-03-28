White House backing Puerto Rico’s oversight board -Wall Street Journal

WASHINGTON, March 28 (Reuters) - The White House is preparing to ask the U.S. Senate to confirm the current members of Puerto Rico’s fiscal oversight board, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

In a move that would disappoint critics of the U.S. territory’s financial supervisors, the Journal said, the Trump administration had begun the process of putting the board’s seven voting members up for a Senate vote. (Reporting by Tim Ahmann Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Tom Brown)