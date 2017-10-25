FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
White House wants Congress to boost disaster aid, reduce spending elsewhere
Sections
Featured
Kaspersky obtained suspected NSA code from U.S. computer
Cyber Risk
Kaspersky obtained suspected NSA code from U.S. computer
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
Exclusive
Deals
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
Women fail to crack China's glass ceiling
China Party Congress 2017
Women fail to crack China's glass ceiling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 25, 2017 / 2:38 PM / Updated 27 minutes ago

White House wants Congress to boost disaster aid, reduce spending elsewhere

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The White House plans to ask the U.S. Congress for “several tens of billions of dollars” more disaster aid in mid-November to help Puerto Rico, Florida and Texas rebuild after hurricanes, but also wants to seek spending cuts elsewhere.

“As we move toward the longer-term issue of rebuilding the impacted areas of our nation, we believe that it is appropriate that the Congress consider reducing spending elsewhere in order to offset what will, again, be a significant amount of unbudgeted spending,” White House Budget Director Mick Mulvaney said in a letter to Senate Leader Mitch McConnell dated Tuesday. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.