U.S., Qatar energy ministers to announce Qatari investment in U.S. -Energy Dept

WASHINGTON, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. energy secretary, his Qatari counterpart and representatives of Exxon Mobil and the Golden Pass LNG facility will announce an Qatari investment in the United States on Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Energy said on Monday.

It was not immediately clear what the subject of the announcement was, but Qatar Petroleum and Exxon Mobil are expected to announce plans this week to proceed with a $10 billion project expanding the Golden Pass liquefied natural gas export facility in Texas, Reuters reported last week. (Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by David Alexander)