WASHINGTON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has approved a possible $1.1 billion sale of support services and facilities to Qatar for its F-15QA fighter aircraft program, a Pentagon agency said on Wednesday.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency said it notified Congress of the possible sale, which includes design, construction and other services and facilities. The F-15 is made by Boeing Co. (Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by David Alexander)