U.S. State Dept approves possible $300 mln weapons sale to Qatar -Pentagon

WASHINGTON, April 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has approved a possible $300 million sale of advanced precision weapon systems to Qatar, a Pentagon agency said on Monday.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement it told Congress of the approval of a possible sale of 5,000 Advanced Precision Kill Weapon Systems II Guidance Sections, including related equipment and services. The main contractor is a New Hampshire-based subsidiary of BAE Systems, it said. (Reporting by Eric Walsh Editing by David Alexander)