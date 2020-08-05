White House unveils new partnership to boost quantum science education

WASHINGTON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy said on Wednesday it is launching a national education partnership to expand access to K-12 quantum information science (QIS) education with major companies and research institutions.

The public-private initiative with the National Science Foundation includes Amazon.com’s Amazon Web Services, Boeing Co, Alphabet Inc’s Google, IBM Corp , Lockheed Martin, Microsoft Corp, the University of Illinois and University of Chicago. The National Science Foundation is also awarding $1 million to QIS education.

The initiative is designed in part to help introduce students to quantum information themes before college. (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese)