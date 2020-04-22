Regulatory News - Americas
April 22, 2020 / 7:18 AM / in an hour

Australia's Lynas selected for initial funding for U.S. rare earth facility

1 Min Read

April 22 (Reuters) - Lynas Corp said on Wednesday the U.S. military chose it for the initial funding for a U.S.-based rare earths separation facility as part of Washington’s push to secure domestic supply of the essential minerals that China currently dominates.

Lynas, the biggest producer of rare earths outside China, and its joint venture partner Blue Line will receive ‘Phase 1’ funding by the U.S. Department of Defense for planning work for the construction of the facility.

Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru, editing by Louise Heavens

