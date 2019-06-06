Lynas touts Chinese independence in push for rare earths growth

CHICAGO, June 6 (Reuters) - Lynas Corp, the only rare earths miner and processor outside of China, sees its several expansion projects as the best option for its customers to tap diversified supplies of the specialized materials, its chief executive said on Thursday.

“We are truly independent from China,” CEO Amanda Lacaze told the Argus U.S. Specialty Metals conference in Chicago. “We aim to remain a leader in the rare earths market. There will be significant growth outside China so long as customers are confident in supply.” (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder)