May 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency notified the operators of the Limetree Bay refinery they violated the Clean Air Act by failing to operate five sulfur dioxide monitors near the plant in St. Croix, the agency said on Monday.

Last week the EPA said it was sending workers to investigate a series of refinery incidents that caused a strong odor on the island. (Reporting by Laura Sanicola Editing by Chris Reese)