U.S. Justice Department seeks to modify Caribbean refinery consent decree

April 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department is seeking court approval to modify a consent decree with bankrupt oil company Hovensa, the previous owner of a refinery in the U.S. Virgin Islands which was found to have violated the Clean Air Act in 2011, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Thursday.

The modification would transfer certain obligations under the consent decree to Limetree Bay Terminals, LLC and Limetree Bay Refining, the current owners of the facility. (Reporting by Laura Sanicola)