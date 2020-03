March 10 (Reuters) - The New York Federal Reserve on Tuesday accepted all of $123.63 billion in bids from primary dealers at an overnight repurchase agreement (repo) operation.

The New York Fed on Monday increased its daily cash injections to the banking system to ensure an ample supply of bank reserves.

The daily overnight repo operations increased to $150 billion from $100 billion.

here (Reporting By Karen Brettell; Editing by Andrew Heavens)