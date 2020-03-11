NY Fed accepts $132.38 bln at overnight repo operation

March 11 (Reuters) - The New York Federal Reserve on Wednesday accepted all of $132.38 billion in bids from primary dealers at an overnight repurchase agreement (repo) operation.

It was the largest amount of repo loans since the Fed began the liquidity operations in September.

The New York Fed on Monday increased its daily cash injections to ensure an ample supply of bank reserves. The daily overnight repo operations increased to $150 billion from $100 billion.

here (Reporting By Karen Brettell)