NEW YORK, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The interest rate on U.S. overnight repurchase agreements climbed early Friday in advance of an operation conducted by the New York Federal Reserve which may add up to $75 billion in temporary cash in the U.S. banking system.

The overnight repurchase agreement (repo) rate was last quoted at 1.90%-2.00%, compared with 1.75% late on Thursday, according to Refinitiv data. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Hugh Lawson)