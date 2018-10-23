FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Hot Stocks
October 23, 2018 / 10:00 AM / Updated 35 minutes ago

RPT-This week's earnings shine spotlight on China growth risk

Noel Randewich

11 Min Read

 (Repeats story with no change to text)
    By Noel Randewich
    SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 22 (Reuters) - It's not the U.S. economy,
stupid. It's China's.
    That new risk has begun rippling across Wall Street as the
effects of a sharp slowdown in the world's No. 2 economy spill
beyond its borders and cut into U.S. corporate profits.
    How large a threat a slowdown in China's economic expansion
poses could come into sharp relief as Wynn Resorts Ltd,
chip makers and other companies that rely on China for growth
post quarterly score cards.
    The list of potential victims is growing and is not limited
to U.S. companies. General Motors Co has suffered from
shrinking Chinese auto sales and Volvo on Friday warned it
expects truck demand in China to fall about 13 percent as the
construction industry cools.
    "The question investors will be asking is not necessarily
what the impact is for the current quarter, but, 'if China
continues to slow, what will the impact be for the rest of 2018
and 2019?'," said Credit Suisse analyst Patrick Palfrey.
    McDonald's Corp, 3M Co, Boeing Co and
Eastman Chemical Co all depend on China for more than 10
percent of their revenue, according to Refinitiv estimates, and
will report this week. 
    Wynn Resorts, reporting on Wednesday, earned more than
three-quarters of its operating income from Macau hotels and
casinos last year, the biggest share for an S&P 500 company,
according to Refinitiv. Its Macau operating income jumped nearly
140 percent in 2017, far outpacing 36 percent growth at its Las
Vegas businesses.
    Caterpillar Inc, which reports results on Tuesday,
saw its construction machine sales in Asia Pacific surge 43
percent in the first half of the year, helped by construction
and infrastructure demand in China.
    In the second quarter, 3M Co's China and Hong Kong
organic local currency sales rose 12 percent, more than in any
other region.   
    Several S&P 500 microchip companies also hand in reports
over the next week, including Texas Instruments Inc and
Intel Corp, which depend on China for more than a fifth
of their sales.
    China is trying to navigate multiple challenges after a
trade war with the United States sparked a blistering sell-off
in domestic stock markets and a steep decline in the yuan versus
the dollar. 
    Concerns grew last week after China reported its slowest
economic growth since the height of the global financial crisis
in the third quarter.
    Chinese shares have been volatile, flirting with four-year
lows last week. The benchmark blue-chip index surged more than 4
percent on Monday, its sharpest gain in almost three years,
after regulators revealed tax changes and other measures to
support the economy and companies.
    U.S. companies have been benefiting from a robust domestic
economy and deep corporate tax cuts, but a China growth slowdown
could hit multinationals that rely heavily on the country for
growth. 
    Chipmakers in recent quarters have struggled with
oversupply, a problem that could worsen if demand for
automobiles in China keeps weakening, or if Trump places tariffs
on smartphones, televisions or other Chinese products
manufactured with semiconductors.
    The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index has fallen 2
percent this year, with many investors worried it could drop
further following its 38 percent rally in 2017.
    "You're looking for potential triggers," said Bernstein chip
analyst Stacy Rasgon. "The trade war with China is one." 
    Citing weak third-quarter auto sales in China, Morgan
Stanley last week cut its price targets for Ford Motor and
General Motors, sending Ford's stock to its lowest level since
2009. Ford is expected to report a decline in quarterly profit
on Wednesday. 
    China accounted for just over half of GM's vehicle sales
during the first half of 2018, and in July the automaker
highlighted record quarterly profit from its Chinese operations.
GM stock is down about 24 percent in 2018.
    Analysts on average expect a 22 percent jump in S&P 500
companies' earnings per share in the September quarter,
according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv.
    But slower earnings increases are expected for 2019, when
corporate tax cuts become a year old. 
    Goldman Sachs said in a report on Friday that it expects S&P
500 earnings per share to grow 7 percent next year under a
"baseline" scenario. But earnings would remain flat if the
United States applies 25 percent tariffs to all China imports,
Goldman Sachs said.

   
 Notable China-exposed companies reporting this week:
 Company      RIC      Industry      YTD      Est. Pct of  Report
                                     Share    Rev from     ing
                                     Price    China        date
                                     Pct                   
                                     Change                
 Kimberly-Cl           Household          -9               Oct 22
 ark                   Products                            
                                                           
                                                           
                                                      11   
 Texas                 Chips              -5               Oct 23
 Instruments                                               
                                                           
                                                           
                                                           
                                                      28   
 Corning               Electronic         -4               Oct 23
                       Components                          
                                                           
                                                           
                                                           
                                                      22   
 McDonald's            Restaurants        -3               Oct 23
                                                           
                                                           
                                                           
                                                           
                                                      18   
 3M Co                 Industrial        -15               Oct 23
                       Conglom                             
                                                           
                                                           
                                                           
                                                      14   
 Caterpillar           Construction      -17               Oct 23
                       Machinery                           
                                                           
                                                           
                                                           
                                                       9   
 Wynn         <WYNN.O  Casinos &         -35               Oct 24
 Resorts      >        Gaming                              
                                                           
                                                           
                                                           
                                                      73   
 Advanced              Chips            +159               Oct 24
 Micro                                                     
                                                           
                                                           
                                                           
                                                      33   
 Amphenol              Electronic         -6               Oct 24
                       Components                          
                                                           
                                                           
                                                           
                                                      29   
 Xilinx       <XLNX.O  Chips             +13               Oct 24
              >                                            
                                                           
                                                           
                                                           
                                                      26   
 Visa                  Data              +23               Oct 24
                       Processing                          
                                                           
                                                           
                                                           
                                                      16   
 Boeing                Aerospace &       +21               Oct 24
                       Defense                             
                                                           
                                                           
                                                           
                                                      13   
 Ford Motor            Automakers        -31               Oct 24
                                                           
                                                           
                                                           
                                                           
                                                       5   
 Intel        <INTC.O  Chips              -3               Oct 25
              >                                            
                                                           
                                                           
                                                           
                                                      24   
 Western               Technology        -30               Oct 25
 Digital               Hardware                            
                                                           
                                                           
                                                           
                                                      21   
 Eastman               Diversified       -13               Oct 25
 Chemical              Chemicals                           
                                                           
                                                           
                                                           
                                                      12   
                                                Source: Refinitiv
 
 (Reporting by Noel Randewich, additional reporting by Rajesh
Singh in Chicago and Alwyn Scott in New York, and by Stephen
Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Peter Henderson and Meredith
Mazzilli)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.