2 months ago
DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead
#Earnings Season
June 16, 2017 / 4:01 PM / 2 months ago

DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

2 Min Read

    June 16 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead.


** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EST unless otherwise stated **
     
    U.S. EARNINGS 
 
 Start Date   Start  RIC       Company                Event Name
              Time                                    
 20-Jun-2017  AMC    ADBE.O    Adobe Systems Inc      Q2 2017 Adobe Systems Inc Earnings Release
 20-Jun-2017  16:15  FDX.N     FedEx Corp             Q4 2017 FedEx Corp Earnings Release
 20-Jun-2017  BMO    LEN.N     Lennar Corp            Q2 2017 Lennar Corp Earnings Release
 20-Jun-2017  AMC    RHT.N     Red Hat Inc            Q1 2018 Red Hat Inc Earnings Release
 21-Jun-2017  BMO    KMX.N     Carmax Inc             Q1 2018 Carmax Inc Earnings Release
 22-Jun-2017  BMO    ACN.N     Accenture PLC          Q3 2017 Accenture PLC Earnings Release
 22-Jun-2017  AMC    BBBY.O    Bed Bath & Beyond Inc  Q1 2017 Bed Bath & Beyond Inc Earnings Release
 22-Jun-2017  BMO    CCL.N     Carnival Corp          Q2 2017 Carnival Corp Earnings Release
 
    
** All times are listed in U.S. EST, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market
Opens', or DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known.

** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon.

    
Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:-

Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the
company-> Estimates

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)

