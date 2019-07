NEW YORK, July 3 (Reuters) - After weeks of slight reductions in analysts’ estimates, second-quarter earnings for S&P 500 companies are now seen declining fractionally from a year ago, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

As of Wednesday, analysts were expecting earnings for the quarter to have declined 0.005%. If that forecast holds true, it would mark the first quarterly decline in earnings for the S&P 500 since 2016, based on Refinitiv’s data.