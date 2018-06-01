FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 1, 2018 / 4:01 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    June 1 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. corporate earnings for the week ahead.
       
** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated **       
     
U.S. EARNINGS 
    
 Start Date   Start Time  RIC      Company                    Event Name
 06-Jun-2018  08:00       BFb.N    Brown-Forman Corp          Q4 2018 Brown-Forman Corp Earnings Release
 07-Jun-2018  BMO         SJM.N    J M Smucker Co             Q4 2018 J M Smucker Co Earnings Release
 07-Jun-2018  16:15       COO.N    Cooper Companies Inc       Q2 2018 Cooper Companies Inc Earnings Release
 
        
** All times are listed in U.S. EDT, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market
Opens', or DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known.

** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon.

Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:-

Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the
company-> Estimates
    

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
