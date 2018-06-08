DIARY-U.S. EARNINGS WEEK AHEAD

June 8 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. corporate earnings for the week ahead. ** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated ** U.S. EARNINGS Start Date Start Time RIC Company Event Name 12-Jun-2018 AMC HRB.N H & R Block Inc Q4 2018 H & R Block Inc Earnings Release 13-Jun-2018 BMO PGR.N Progressive Corp May 2018 Progressive Corp Earnings Release 14-Jun-2018 AMC ADBE.OQ Adobe Systems Inc Q2 2018 Adobe Systems Inc Earnings Release ** All times are listed in U.S. EDT, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close'- or BMO 'Before U.S.Market Opens'- BMO ,or DBH- During U.S.business hours, or blank if not known. ** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon. Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:- Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)