June 8, 2018 / 4:03 PM / Updated an hour ago

DIARY-U.S. EARNINGS WEEK AHEAD

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    June 8 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. corporate earnings for the week ahead.
       
** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated ** 
     
U.S. EARNINGS 
 
 Start Date     Start Time   RIC        Company                Event Name
 12-Jun-2018    AMC          HRB.N      H & R Block Inc        Q4 2018 H & R Block Inc Earnings Release
 13-Jun-2018    BMO          PGR.N      Progressive Corp       May 2018 Progressive Corp Earnings Release
 14-Jun-2018    AMC          ADBE.OQ    Adobe Systems Inc      Q2 2018 Adobe Systems Inc Earnings Release
 
    
** All times are listed in U.S. EDT, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close'- or BMO 'Before 
      U.S.Market Opens'- BMO ,or DBH- During U.S.business hours, or blank if not known.
    
    
** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon.
    
Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:- 
   Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the
company-> Estimates


 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
