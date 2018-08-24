DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead. ** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated ** U.S. EARNINGS Start Date Start RIC Company Event Name Time 28-Aug-2018 BMO TIF.N Tiffany & Co Q2 2018 Tiffany & Co Earnings Release 28-Aug-2018 BMO BBY.N Best Buy Co Inc Q2 2019 Best Buy Co Inc Earnings Release 28-Aug-2018 AMC HPE.N Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co Q3 2018 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co Earnings Release 28-Aug-2018 AMC HRB.N H & R Block Inc Q1 2019 H & R Block Inc Earnings Release 29-Aug-2018 08:00 BFb.N Brown-Forman Corp Q1 2019 Brown-Forman Corp Earnings Release 29-Aug-2018 AMC CRM.N Salesforce.Com Inc Q2 2019 Salesforce.com Inc Earnings Release 29-Aug-2018 AMC PVH.N PVH Corp Q2 2018 PVH Corp Earnings Release 30-Aug-2018 BMO CPB.N Campbell Soup Co Q4 2018 Campbell Soup Co Earnings Release 30-Aug-2018 BMO DLTR.O Dollar Tree Inc Q2 2018 Dollar Tree Inc Earnings Release 30-Aug-2018 BMO DG.N Dollar General Corp Q2 2018 Dollar General Corp Earnings Release 30-Aug-2018 16:15 COO.N Cooper Companies Inc Q3 2018 Cooper Companies Inc Earnings Release 30-Aug-2018 AMC ULTA.O Ulta Beauty Inc Q2 2018 Ulta Beauty Inc Earnings Release ** All times are listed in U.S. EDT, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens', or DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known. ** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon. Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:- Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)