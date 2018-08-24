FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 24, 2018 / 5:06 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Aug 24 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead.
       
** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated **
        
     
U.S. EARNINGS 
    
 Start Date   Start  RIC     Company                          Event Name
              Time                                            
 28-Aug-2018  BMO    TIF.N   Tiffany & Co                     Q2 2018 Tiffany & Co Earnings Release
 28-Aug-2018  BMO    BBY.N   Best Buy Co Inc                  Q2 2019 Best Buy Co Inc Earnings Release
 28-Aug-2018  AMC    HPE.N   Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co    Q3 2018 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co
                                                              Earnings Release
 28-Aug-2018  AMC    HRB.N   H & R Block Inc                  Q1 2019 H & R Block Inc Earnings Release
 29-Aug-2018  08:00  BFb.N   Brown-Forman Corp                Q1 2019 Brown-Forman Corp Earnings Release
 29-Aug-2018  AMC    CRM.N   Salesforce.Com Inc               Q2 2019 Salesforce.com Inc Earnings Release
 29-Aug-2018  AMC    PVH.N   PVH Corp                         Q2 2018 PVH Corp Earnings Release
 30-Aug-2018  BMO    CPB.N   Campbell Soup Co                 Q4 2018 Campbell Soup Co Earnings Release
 30-Aug-2018  BMO    DLTR.O  Dollar Tree Inc                  Q2 2018 Dollar Tree Inc Earnings Release
 30-Aug-2018  BMO    DG.N    Dollar General Corp              Q2 2018 Dollar General Corp Earnings Release
 30-Aug-2018  16:15  COO.N   Cooper Companies Inc             Q3 2018 Cooper Companies Inc Earnings Release
 30-Aug-2018  AMC    ULTA.O  Ulta Beauty Inc                  Q2 2018 Ulta Beauty Inc Earnings Release
 
        
** All times are listed in U.S. EDT, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market
Opens', or DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known.

** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon.

Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:-
Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the
company-> Estimates

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
