September 14, 2018 / 4:00 PM / Updated an hour ago

DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

2 Min Read

    Sept 14 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead.
       
** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated **
        
     
U.S. EARNINGS 
    
 Start Date   Start Time  RIC       Company                 Event Name
 17-Sep-2018  AMC         ORCL.N    Oracle Corp             Q1 2019 Oracle Corp Earnings Release
 17-Sep-2018  AMC         FDX.N     FedEx Corp              Q1 2019 FedEx Corp Earnings Release
 18-Sep-2018  BMO         GIS.N     General Mills Inc       Q1 2019 General Mills Inc Earnings Release
 18-Sep-2018  BMO         AZO.N     Autozone Inc            Q4 2018 Autozone Inc Earnings Release
 19-Sep-2018  BMO         CPRT.O    Copart Inc              Q4 2018 Copart Inc Earnings Release
 19-Sep-2018  AMC         RHT.N     Red Hat Inc             Q2 2019 Red Hat Inc Earnings Release
 20-Sep-2018  BMO         DRI.N     Darden Restaurants Inc  Q1 2019 Darden Restaurants Inc Earnings Release
 20-Sep-2018  AMC         MU.OQ     Micron Technology Inc   Q4 2018 Micron Technology Inc Earnings Release
 
        
** All times are listed in U.S. EDT, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market
Opens', or DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known.

** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon.

Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:-
Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the
company-> Estimates

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
