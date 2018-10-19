FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 19, 2018 / 4:00 PM

DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

18 Min Read

    Oct 19 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead.
       
** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated **

     
U.S.EARNINGS 
 
 Start Date   Start   RIC      Company                        Event Name
              Time                                            
 22-Oct-2018  BMO     KMB.N    Kimberly-Clark Corp            Q3 2018 Kimberly-Clark Corp Earnings Release
 22-Oct-2018  BMO     HAL.N    Halliburton Co                 Q3 2018 Halliburton Co Earnings Release
 22-Oct-2018  BMO     HAS.O    Hasbro Inc                     Q3 2018 Hasbro Inc Earnings Release
 22-Oct-2018  BMO     IQV.N    IQVIA Holdings Inc             Q3 2018 IQVIA Holdings Inc Earnings Release
 22-Oct-2018  AMC     CDNS.O   Cadence Design Systems Inc     Q3 2018 Cadence Design Systems Inc Earnings Release
 22-Oct-2018  AMC     ZION.O   Zions Bancorp                  Q3 2018 Zions Bancorp Earnings Release
 23-Oct-2018  06:30   XRX.N    Xerox Corp                     Q3 2018 Xerox Corp Earnings Release
 23-Oct-2018  06:45   AVY.N    Avery Dennison Corp            Q3 2018 Avery Dennison Corp Earnings Release
 23-Oct-2018  07:30   CAT.N    Caterpillar Inc                Q3 2018 Caterpillar Inc Earnings Release
 23-Oct-2018  07:30   VZ.N     Verizon Communications Inc     Q3 2018 Verizon Communications Inc Earnings Release
 23-Oct-2018  BMO     HOG.N    Harley-Davidson Inc            Q3 2018 Harley-Davidson Inc Earnings Release
 23-Oct-2018  BMO     MMM.N    3M Co                          Q3 2018 3M Co Earnings Release
 23-Oct-2018  BMO     RF.N     Regions Financial Corp         Q3 2018 Regions Financial Corp Earnings Release
 23-Oct-2018  BMO     UTX.N    United Technologies Corp       Q3 2018 United Technologies Corp Earnings Release
 23-Oct-2018  BMO     MCD.N    Mcdonald's Corp                Q3 2018 Mcdonald's Corp Earnings Release
 23-Oct-2018  BMO     PCAR.O   Paccar Inc                     Q3 2018 Paccar Inc Earnings Release
 23-Oct-2018  BMO     BIIB.O   Biogen Inc                     Q3 2018 Biogen Inc Earnings Release
 23-Oct-2018  BMO     FITB.O   Fifth Third Bancorp            Q3 2018 Fifth Third Bancorp Earnings Release
 23-Oct-2018  BMO     CNC.N    Centene Corp                   Q3 2018 Centene Corp Earnings Release
 23-Oct-2018  BMO     DGX.N    Quest Diagnostics Inc          Q3 2018 Quest Diagnostics Inc Earnings Release
 23-Oct-2018  BMO     HBAN.O   Huntington Bancshares Inc      Q3 2018 Huntington Bancshares Inc Earnings Release
 23-Oct-2018  BMO     WAT.N    Waters Corp                    Q3 2018 Waters Corp Earnings Release
 23-Oct-2018  BMO     NEE.N    Nextera Energy Inc             Q3 2018 Nextera Energy Inc Earnings Release
 23-Oct-2018  BMO     GLW.N    Corning Inc                    Q3 2018 Corning Inc Earnings Release
 23-Oct-2018  BMO     LMT.N    Lockheed Martin Corp           Q3 2018 Lockheed Martin Corp Earnings Release
 23-Oct-2018  BMO     PHM.N    PulteGroup Inc                 Q3 2018 PulteGroup Inc Earnings Release
 23-Oct-2018  BMO     PNR.N    Pentair PLC                    Q3 2018 Pentair PLC Earnings Release
 23-Oct-2018  AMC     CB.N     Chubb Ltd                      Q3 2018 Chubb Ltd Earnings Release
 23-Oct-2018  AMC     TSS.N    Total System Services Inc      Q3 2018 Total System Services Inc Earnings Release
 23-Oct-2018  AMC     AMP.N    Ameriprise Financial Inc       Q3 2018 Ameriprise Financial Inc Earnings Release
 23-Oct-2018  AMC     EW.N     Edwards Lifesciences Corp      Q3 2018 Edwards Lifesciences Corp Earnings Release
 23-Oct-2018  AMC     ILMN.O   Illumina Inc                   Q3 2018 Illumina Inc Earnings Release
 23-Oct-2018  AMC     RHI.N    Robert Half International Inc  Q3 2018 Robert Half International Inc Earnings
                                                              Release
 23-Oct-2018  AMC     JNPR.N   Juniper Networks Inc           Q3 2018 Juniper Networks Inc Earnings Release
 23-Oct-2018  AMC     EQR.N    Equity Residential             Q3 2018 Equity Residential Earnings Release
 23-Oct-2018  AMC     VAR.N    Varian Medical Systems Inc     Q4 2018 Varian Medical Systems Inc Earnings Release
 23-Oct-2018  AMC     TXN.O    Texas Instruments Inc          Q3 2018 Texas Instruments Inc Earnings Release
 23-Oct-2018  16:05   COF.N    Capital One Financial Corp     Q3 2018 Capital One Financial Corp Earnings Release
 24-Oct-2018  08:00   ITW.N    Illinois Tool Works Inc        Q3 2018 Illinois Tool Works Inc Earnings Release
 24-Oct-2018  08:00   NSC.N    Norfolk Southern Corp          Q3 2018 Norfolk Southern Corp Earnings Release
 24-Oct-2018  BMO     ROL.N    Rollins Inc                    Q3 2018 Rollins Inc Earnings Release
 24-Oct-2018  BMO     FCX.N    Freeport-McMoRan Inc           Q3 2018 Freeport-McMoRan Inc Earnings Release
 24-Oct-2018  BMO     BA.N     Boeing Co                      Q3 2018 Boeing Co Earnings Release
 24-Oct-2018  BMO     IR.N     Ingersoll-Rand PLC             Q3 2018 Ingersoll-Rand PLC Earnings Release
 24-Oct-2018  BMO     BSX.N    Boston Scientific Corp         Q3 2018 Boston Scientific Corp Earnings Release
 24-Oct-2018  BMO     UPS.N    United Parcel Service Inc      Q3 2018 United Parcel Service Inc Earnings Release
 24-Oct-2018  BMO     NOC.N    Northrop Grumman Corp          Q3 2018 Northrop Grumman Corp Earnings Release
 24-Oct-2018  BMO     T.N      AT&T Inc                       Q3 2018 AT&T Inc Earnings Release
 24-Oct-2018  BMO     LH.N     Laboratory Corporation of      Q3 2018 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
                               America Holdings               Earnings Release
 24-Oct-2018  BMO     ALXN.O   Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc    Q3 2018 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings Release
 24-Oct-2018  BMO     NDAQ.O   Nasdaq Inc                     Q3 2018 Nasdaq Inc Earnings Release
 24-Oct-2018  BMO     GD.N     General Dynamics Corp          Q3 2018 General Dynamics Corp Earnings Release
 24-Oct-2018  BMO     TMO.N    Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc   Q3 2018 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc Earnings Release
 24-Oct-2018  BMO     HLT.N    Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc  Q3 2018 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc Earnings
                                                              Release
 24-Oct-2018  BMO     DTE.N    DTE Energy Co                  Q3 2018 DTE Energy Co Earnings Release
 24-Oct-2018  BMO     APH.N    Amphenol Corp                  Q3 2018 Amphenol Corp Earnings Release
 24-Oct-2018  13:00   FFIV.O   F5 Networks Inc                Q4 2018 F5 Networks Inc Earnings Release
 24-Oct-2018  AMC     PKG.N    Packaging Corp of America      Q3 2018 Packaging Corp of America Earnings Release
 24-Oct-2018  AMC     FTI.N    TechnipFMC PLC                 Q3 2018 TechnipFMC PLC Earnings Release
 24-Oct-2018  AMC     VRTX.O   Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc     Q3 2018 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings Release
 24-Oct-2018  AMC     AMD.O    Advanced Micro Devices Inc     Q3 2018 Advanced Micro Devices Inc Earnings Release
 24-Oct-2018  AMC     V.N      Visa Inc                       Q4 2018 Visa Inc Earnings Release
 24-Oct-2018  AMC     DRE.N    Duke Realty Corp               Q3 2018 Duke Realty Corp Earnings Release
 24-Oct-2018  AMC     CTXS.O   Citrix Systems Inc             Q3 2018 Citrix Systems Inc Earnings Release
 24-Oct-2018  AMC     AFL.N    Aflac Inc                      Q3 2018 Aflac Inc Earnings Release
 24-Oct-2018  16:00   ALGN.O   Align Technology Inc           Q3 2018 Align Technology Inc Earnings Release
 24-Oct-2018  AMC     ORLY.O   O'Reilly Automotive Inc        Q3 2018 O'Reilly Automotive Inc Earnings Release
 24-Oct-2018  AMC     EFX.N    Equifax Inc                    Q3 2018 Equifax Inc Earnings Release
 24-Oct-2018  AMC     MSFT.O   Microsoft Corp                 Q1 2019 Microsoft Corp Earnings Release
 24-Oct-2018  AMC     UNM.N    Unum Group                     Q3 2018 Unum Group Earnings Release
 24-Oct-2018  AMC     RJF.N    Raymond James Financial Inc    Q4 2018 Raymond James Financial Inc Earnings Release
 24-Oct-2018  AMC     XLNX.O   Xilinx Inc                     Q2 2019 Xilinx Inc Earnings Release
 24-Oct-2018  AMC     TMK.N    Torchmark Corp                 Q3 2018 Torchmark Corp Earnings Release
 24-Oct-2018  16:10   WHR.N    Whirlpool Corp                 Q3 2018 Whirlpool Corp Earnings Release
 24-Oct-2018  16:15   F.N      Ford Motor Co                  Q3 2018 Ford Motor Co Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2018  06:30   LUV.N    Southwest Airlines Co          Q3 2018 Southwest Airlines Co Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2018  07:00   RTN.N    Raytheon Co                    Q3 2018 Raytheon Co Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2018  BMO     TROW.O   T. Rowe Price Group Inc        Q3 2018 T. Rowe Price Group Inc Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2018  BMO     ALK.N    Alaska Air Group Inc           Q3 2018 Alaska Air Group Inc Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2018  BMO     AAL.O    American Airlines Group Inc    Q3 2018 American Airlines Group Inc Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2018  BMO     MCK.N    McKesson Corp                  Q2 2019 McKesson Corp Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2018  BMO     IP.N     International Paper Co         Q3 2018 International Paper Co Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2018  BMO     NEM.N    Newmont Mining Corp            Q3 2018 Newmont Mining Corp Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2018  BMO     CMS.N    CMS Energy Corp                Q3 2018 CMS Energy Corp Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2018  BMO     SPGI.N   S&P Global Inc                 Q3 2018 S&P Global Inc Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2018  BMO     BEN.N    Franklin Resources Inc         Q4 2018 Franklin Resources Inc Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2018  BMO     BMY.N    Bristol-Myers Squibb Co        Q3 2018 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2018  BMO     MO.N     Altria Group Inc               Q3 2018 Altria Group Inc Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2018  BMO     ALLE.N   Allegion PLC                   Q3 2018 Allegion PLC Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2018  BMO     UNP.N    Union Pacific Corp             Q3 2018 Union Pacific Corp Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2018  BMO     NLSN.N   Nielsen Holdings PLC           Q3 2018 Nielsen Holdings PLC Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2018  BMO     BWA.N    BorgWarner Inc                 Q3 2018 BorgWarner Inc Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2018  BMO     EQT.N    EQT Corp                       Q3 2018 EQT Corp Earnings Release - Tentative
 25-Oct-2018  BMO     MRK.N    Merck & Co Inc                 Q3 2018 Merck & Co Inc Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2018  BMO     CME.O    CME Group Inc                  Q3 2018 CME Group Inc Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2018  BMO     COP.N    ConocoPhillips                 Q3 2018 ConocoPhillips Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2018  BMO     SCG.N    SCANA Corp                     Q3 2018 SCANA Corp Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2018  BMO     RCL.N    Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd    Q3 2018 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2018  BMO     SHW.N    Sherwin-Williams Co            Q3 2018 Sherwin-Williams Co Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2018  BMO     AEP.N    American Electric Power        Q3 2018 American Electric Power Company Inc Earnings
                               Company Inc                    Release
 25-Oct-2018  BMO     CMCSA.O  Comcast Corp                   Q3 2018 Comcast Corp Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2018  BMO     XEL.O    Xcel Energy Inc                Q3 2018 Xcel Energy Inc Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2018  BMO     SPG.N    Simon Property Group Inc       Q3 2018 Simon Property Group Inc Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2018  BMO     CELG.O   Celgene Corp                   Q3 2018 Celgene Corp Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2018  BMO     HSY.N    Hershey Co                     Q3 2018 Hershey Co Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2018  BMO     SWK.N    Stanley Black & Decker Inc     Q3 2018 Stanley Black & Decker Inc Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2018  BMO     MMC.N    Marsh & McLennan Companies     Q3 2018 Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc Earnings
                               Inc                            Release
 25-Oct-2018  BMO     VLO.N    Valero Energy Corp             Q3 2018 Valero Energy Corp Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2018  BMO     TWTR.N   Twitter Inc                    Q3 2018 Twitter Inc Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2018  BMO     LKQ.O    LKQ Corp                       Q3 2018 LKQ Corp Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2018  BMO     KIM.N    Kimco Realty Corp              Q3 2018 Kimco Realty Corp Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2018  BMO     IRM.N    Iron Mountain Inc              Q3 2018 Iron Mountain Inc Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2018  BMO     TSCO.O   Tractor Supply Co              Q3 2018 Tractor Supply Co Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2018  BMO     WM.N     Waste Management Inc           Q3 2018 Waste Management Inc Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2018  AMC     CERN.O   Cerner Corp                    Q3 2018 Cerner Corp Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2018  AMC     GILD.O   Gilead Sciences Inc            Q3 2018 Gilead Sciences Inc Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2018  AMC     REG.N    Regency Centers Corp           Q3 2018 Regency Centers Corp Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2018  AMC     JEF.N    Jefferies Financial Group Inc  Q3 2018 Jefferies Financial Group Inc Earnings
                                                              Release
 25-Oct-2018  AMC     DFS.N    Discover Financial Services    Q3 2018 Discover Financial Services Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2018  AMC     DLR.N    Digital Realty Trust Inc       Q3 2018 Digital Realty Trust Inc Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2018  AMC     UHS.N    Universal Health Services Inc  Q3 2018 Universal Health Services Inc Earnings
                                                              Release
 25-Oct-2018  AMC     MHK.N    Mohawk Industries Inc          Q3 2018 Mohawk Industries Inc Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2018  AMC     NOV.N    National Oilwell Varco Inc     Q3 2018 National Oilwell Varco Inc Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2018  AMC     EMN.N    Eastman Chemical Co            Q3 2018 Eastman Chemical Co Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2018  AMC     WDC.O    Western Digital Corp           Q1 2019 Western Digital Corp Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2018  AMC     RSG.N    Republic Services Inc          Q3 2018 Republic Services Inc Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2018  AMC     CMG.N    Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc     Q3 2018 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2018  AMC     RMD.N    Resmed Inc                     Q1 2019 Resmed Inc Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2018  AMC     EXPE.O   Expedia Group Inc              Q3 2018 Expedia Group Inc Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2018  AMC     VRSN.O   Verisign Inc                   Q3 2018 Verisign Inc Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2018  AMC     SIVB.O   SVB Financial Group            Q3 2018 SVB Financial Group Earnings Release -
                                                              Tentative
 25-Oct-2018  AMC     AMZN.O   Amazon.com Inc                 Q3 2018 Amazon.com Inc Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2018  AMC     FE.N     FirstEnergy Corp               Q3 2018 FirstEnergy Corp Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2018  AMC     GOOGL.O  Alphabet Inc                   Q3 2018 Alphabet Inc Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2018  AMC     FBHS.N   Fortune Brands Home &          Q3 2018 Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc Earnings
                               Security Inc                   Release
 25-Oct-2018  AMC     FTV.N    Fortive Corp                   Q3 2018 Fortive Corp Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2018  AMC     INTC.O   Intel Corp                     Q3 2018 Intel Corp Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2018  AMC     LEG.N    Leggett & Platt Inc            Q3 2018 Leggett & Platt Inc Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2018  AMC     HIG.N    Hartford Financial Services    Q3 2018 Hartford Financial Services Group Inc
                               Group Inc                      Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2018  AMC     AJG.N    Arthur J Gallagher & Co        Q3 2018 Arthur J Gallagher & Co Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2018  AMC     PFG.O    Principal Financial Group Inc  Q3 2018 Principal Financial Group Inc Earnings
                                                              Release
 25-Oct-2018  AMC     CINF.O   Cincinnati Financial Corp      Q3 2018 Cincinnati Financial Corp Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2018  16:05   MAT.O    Mattel Inc                     Q3 2018 Mattel Inc Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2018  16:05   SYK.N    Stryker Corp                   Q3 2018 Stryker Corp Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2018  06:00   ZBH.N    Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc     Q3 2018 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2018  07:00   CHTR.O   Charter Communications Inc     Q3 2018 Charter Communications Inc Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2018  BMO     MCO.N    Moody's Corp                   Q3 2018 Moody's Corp Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2018  BMO     AON.N    Aon PLC                        Q3 2018 Aon PLC Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2018  BMO     WY.N     Weyerhaeuser Co                Q3 2018 Weyerhaeuser Co Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2018  BMO     CL.N     Colgate-Palmolive Co           Q3 2018 Colgate-Palmolive Co Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2018  BMO     VTR.N    Ventas Inc                     Q3 2018 Ventas Inc Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2018  BMO     ROP.N    Roper Technologies Inc         Q3 2018 Roper Technologies Inc Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2018  BMO     PSX.N    Phillips 66                    Q3 2018 Phillips 66 Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2018  BMO     COG.N    Cabot Oil & Gas Corp           Q3 2018 Cabot Oil & Gas Corp Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2018  BMO     GT.O     Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co      Q3 2018 Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co Earnings Release
 
        
** All times are listed in U.S. EDT, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens', or
DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known.

** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon.

Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:-
Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company->
Estimates

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom
