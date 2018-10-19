DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead. ** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated ** U.S.EARNINGS Start Date Start RIC Company Event Name Time 22-Oct-2018 BMO KMB.N Kimberly-Clark Corp Q3 2018 Kimberly-Clark Corp Earnings Release 22-Oct-2018 BMO HAL.N Halliburton Co Q3 2018 Halliburton Co Earnings Release 22-Oct-2018 BMO HAS.O Hasbro Inc Q3 2018 Hasbro Inc Earnings Release 22-Oct-2018 BMO IQV.N IQVIA Holdings Inc Q3 2018 IQVIA Holdings Inc Earnings Release 22-Oct-2018 AMC CDNS.O Cadence Design Systems Inc Q3 2018 Cadence Design Systems Inc Earnings Release 22-Oct-2018 AMC ZION.O Zions Bancorp Q3 2018 Zions Bancorp Earnings Release 23-Oct-2018 06:30 XRX.N Xerox Corp Q3 2018 Xerox Corp Earnings Release 23-Oct-2018 06:45 AVY.N Avery Dennison Corp Q3 2018 Avery Dennison Corp Earnings Release 23-Oct-2018 07:30 CAT.N Caterpillar Inc Q3 2018 Caterpillar Inc Earnings Release 23-Oct-2018 07:30 VZ.N Verizon Communications Inc Q3 2018 Verizon Communications Inc Earnings Release 23-Oct-2018 BMO HOG.N Harley-Davidson Inc Q3 2018 Harley-Davidson Inc Earnings Release 23-Oct-2018 BMO MMM.N 3M Co Q3 2018 3M Co Earnings Release 23-Oct-2018 BMO RF.N Regions Financial Corp Q3 2018 Regions Financial Corp Earnings Release 23-Oct-2018 BMO UTX.N United Technologies Corp Q3 2018 United Technologies Corp Earnings Release 23-Oct-2018 BMO MCD.N Mcdonald's Corp Q3 2018 Mcdonald's Corp Earnings Release 23-Oct-2018 BMO PCAR.O Paccar Inc Q3 2018 Paccar Inc Earnings Release 23-Oct-2018 BMO BIIB.O Biogen Inc Q3 2018 Biogen Inc Earnings Release 23-Oct-2018 BMO FITB.O Fifth Third Bancorp Q3 2018 Fifth Third Bancorp Earnings Release 23-Oct-2018 BMO CNC.N Centene Corp Q3 2018 Centene Corp Earnings Release 23-Oct-2018 BMO DGX.N Quest Diagnostics Inc Q3 2018 Quest Diagnostics Inc Earnings Release 23-Oct-2018 BMO HBAN.O Huntington Bancshares Inc Q3 2018 Huntington Bancshares Inc Earnings Release 23-Oct-2018 BMO WAT.N Waters Corp Q3 2018 Waters Corp Earnings Release 23-Oct-2018 BMO NEE.N Nextera Energy Inc Q3 2018 Nextera Energy Inc Earnings Release 23-Oct-2018 BMO GLW.N Corning Inc Q3 2018 Corning Inc Earnings Release 23-Oct-2018 BMO LMT.N Lockheed Martin Corp Q3 2018 Lockheed Martin Corp Earnings Release 23-Oct-2018 BMO PHM.N PulteGroup Inc Q3 2018 PulteGroup Inc Earnings Release 23-Oct-2018 BMO PNR.N Pentair PLC Q3 2018 Pentair PLC Earnings Release 23-Oct-2018 AMC CB.N Chubb Ltd Q3 2018 Chubb Ltd Earnings Release 23-Oct-2018 AMC TSS.N Total System Services Inc Q3 2018 Total System Services Inc Earnings Release 23-Oct-2018 AMC AMP.N Ameriprise Financial Inc Q3 2018 Ameriprise Financial Inc Earnings Release 23-Oct-2018 AMC EW.N Edwards Lifesciences Corp Q3 2018 Edwards Lifesciences Corp Earnings Release 23-Oct-2018 AMC ILMN.O Illumina Inc Q3 2018 Illumina Inc Earnings Release 23-Oct-2018 AMC RHI.N Robert Half International Inc Q3 2018 Robert Half International Inc Earnings Release 23-Oct-2018 AMC JNPR.N Juniper Networks Inc Q3 2018 Juniper Networks Inc Earnings Release 23-Oct-2018 AMC EQR.N Equity Residential Q3 2018 Equity Residential Earnings Release 23-Oct-2018 AMC VAR.N Varian Medical Systems Inc Q4 2018 Varian Medical Systems Inc Earnings Release 23-Oct-2018 AMC TXN.O Texas Instruments Inc Q3 2018 Texas Instruments Inc Earnings Release 23-Oct-2018 16:05 COF.N Capital One Financial Corp Q3 2018 Capital One Financial Corp Earnings Release 24-Oct-2018 08:00 ITW.N Illinois Tool Works Inc Q3 2018 Illinois Tool Works Inc Earnings Release 24-Oct-2018 08:00 NSC.N Norfolk Southern Corp Q3 2018 Norfolk Southern Corp Earnings Release 24-Oct-2018 BMO ROL.N Rollins Inc Q3 2018 Rollins Inc Earnings Release 24-Oct-2018 BMO FCX.N Freeport-McMoRan Inc Q3 2018 Freeport-McMoRan Inc Earnings Release 24-Oct-2018 BMO BA.N Boeing Co Q3 2018 Boeing Co Earnings Release 24-Oct-2018 BMO IR.N Ingersoll-Rand PLC Q3 2018 Ingersoll-Rand PLC Earnings Release 24-Oct-2018 BMO BSX.N Boston Scientific Corp Q3 2018 Boston Scientific Corp Earnings Release 24-Oct-2018 BMO UPS.N United Parcel Service Inc Q3 2018 United Parcel Service Inc Earnings Release 24-Oct-2018 BMO NOC.N Northrop Grumman Corp Q3 2018 Northrop Grumman Corp Earnings Release 24-Oct-2018 BMO T.N AT&T Inc Q3 2018 AT&T Inc Earnings Release 24-Oct-2018 BMO LH.N Laboratory Corporation of Q3 2018 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings America Holdings Earnings Release 24-Oct-2018 BMO ALXN.O Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc Q3 2018 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings Release 24-Oct-2018 BMO NDAQ.O Nasdaq Inc Q3 2018 Nasdaq Inc Earnings Release 24-Oct-2018 BMO GD.N General Dynamics Corp Q3 2018 General Dynamics Corp Earnings Release 24-Oct-2018 BMO TMO.N Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc Q3 2018 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc Earnings Release 24-Oct-2018 BMO HLT.N Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc Q3 2018 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc Earnings Release 24-Oct-2018 BMO DTE.N DTE Energy Co Q3 2018 DTE Energy Co Earnings Release 24-Oct-2018 BMO APH.N Amphenol Corp Q3 2018 Amphenol Corp Earnings Release 24-Oct-2018 13:00 FFIV.O F5 Networks Inc Q4 2018 F5 Networks Inc Earnings Release 24-Oct-2018 AMC PKG.N Packaging Corp of America Q3 2018 Packaging Corp of America Earnings Release 24-Oct-2018 AMC FTI.N TechnipFMC PLC Q3 2018 TechnipFMC PLC Earnings Release 24-Oct-2018 AMC VRTX.O Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc Q3 2018 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings Release 24-Oct-2018 AMC AMD.O Advanced Micro Devices Inc Q3 2018 Advanced Micro Devices Inc Earnings Release 24-Oct-2018 AMC V.N Visa Inc Q4 2018 Visa Inc Earnings Release 24-Oct-2018 AMC DRE.N Duke Realty Corp Q3 2018 Duke Realty Corp Earnings Release 24-Oct-2018 AMC CTXS.O Citrix Systems Inc Q3 2018 Citrix Systems Inc Earnings Release 24-Oct-2018 AMC AFL.N Aflac Inc Q3 2018 Aflac Inc Earnings Release 24-Oct-2018 16:00 ALGN.O Align Technology Inc Q3 2018 Align Technology Inc Earnings Release 24-Oct-2018 AMC ORLY.O O'Reilly Automotive Inc Q3 2018 O'Reilly Automotive Inc Earnings Release 24-Oct-2018 AMC EFX.N Equifax Inc Q3 2018 Equifax Inc Earnings Release 24-Oct-2018 AMC MSFT.O Microsoft Corp Q1 2019 Microsoft Corp Earnings Release 24-Oct-2018 AMC UNM.N Unum Group Q3 2018 Unum Group Earnings Release 24-Oct-2018 AMC RJF.N Raymond James Financial Inc Q4 2018 Raymond James Financial Inc Earnings Release 24-Oct-2018 AMC XLNX.O Xilinx Inc Q2 2019 Xilinx Inc Earnings Release 24-Oct-2018 AMC TMK.N Torchmark Corp Q3 2018 Torchmark Corp Earnings Release 24-Oct-2018 16:10 WHR.N Whirlpool Corp Q3 2018 Whirlpool Corp Earnings Release 24-Oct-2018 16:15 F.N Ford Motor Co Q3 2018 Ford Motor Co Earnings Release 25-Oct-2018 06:30 LUV.N Southwest Airlines Co Q3 2018 Southwest Airlines Co Earnings Release 25-Oct-2018 07:00 RTN.N Raytheon Co Q3 2018 Raytheon Co Earnings Release 25-Oct-2018 BMO TROW.O T. Rowe Price Group Inc Q3 2018 T. Rowe Price Group Inc Earnings Release 25-Oct-2018 BMO ALK.N Alaska Air Group Inc Q3 2018 Alaska Air Group Inc Earnings Release 25-Oct-2018 BMO AAL.O American Airlines Group Inc Q3 2018 American Airlines Group Inc Earnings Release 25-Oct-2018 BMO MCK.N McKesson Corp Q2 2019 McKesson Corp Earnings Release 25-Oct-2018 BMO IP.N International Paper Co Q3 2018 International Paper Co Earnings Release 25-Oct-2018 BMO NEM.N Newmont Mining Corp Q3 2018 Newmont Mining Corp Earnings Release 25-Oct-2018 BMO CMS.N CMS Energy Corp Q3 2018 CMS Energy Corp Earnings Release 25-Oct-2018 BMO SPGI.N S&P Global Inc Q3 2018 S&P Global Inc Earnings Release 25-Oct-2018 BMO BEN.N Franklin Resources Inc Q4 2018 Franklin Resources Inc Earnings Release 25-Oct-2018 BMO BMY.N Bristol-Myers Squibb Co Q3 2018 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co Earnings Release 25-Oct-2018 BMO MO.N Altria Group Inc Q3 2018 Altria Group Inc Earnings Release 25-Oct-2018 BMO ALLE.N Allegion PLC Q3 2018 Allegion PLC Earnings Release 25-Oct-2018 BMO UNP.N Union Pacific Corp Q3 2018 Union Pacific Corp Earnings Release 25-Oct-2018 BMO NLSN.N Nielsen Holdings PLC Q3 2018 Nielsen Holdings PLC Earnings Release 25-Oct-2018 BMO BWA.N BorgWarner Inc Q3 2018 BorgWarner Inc Earnings Release 25-Oct-2018 BMO EQT.N EQT Corp Q3 2018 EQT Corp Earnings Release - Tentative 25-Oct-2018 BMO MRK.N Merck & Co Inc Q3 2018 Merck & Co Inc Earnings Release 25-Oct-2018 BMO CME.O CME Group Inc Q3 2018 CME Group Inc Earnings Release 25-Oct-2018 BMO COP.N ConocoPhillips Q3 2018 ConocoPhillips Earnings Release 25-Oct-2018 BMO SCG.N SCANA Corp Q3 2018 SCANA Corp Earnings Release 25-Oct-2018 BMO RCL.N Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd Q3 2018 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd Earnings Release 25-Oct-2018 BMO SHW.N Sherwin-Williams Co Q3 2018 Sherwin-Williams Co Earnings Release 25-Oct-2018 BMO AEP.N American Electric Power Q3 2018 American Electric Power Company Inc Earnings Company Inc Release 25-Oct-2018 BMO CMCSA.O Comcast Corp Q3 2018 Comcast Corp Earnings Release 25-Oct-2018 BMO XEL.O Xcel Energy Inc Q3 2018 Xcel Energy Inc Earnings Release 25-Oct-2018 BMO SPG.N Simon Property Group Inc Q3 2018 Simon Property Group Inc Earnings Release 25-Oct-2018 BMO CELG.O Celgene Corp Q3 2018 Celgene Corp Earnings Release 25-Oct-2018 BMO HSY.N Hershey Co Q3 2018 Hershey Co Earnings Release 25-Oct-2018 BMO SWK.N Stanley Black & Decker Inc Q3 2018 Stanley Black & Decker Inc Earnings Release 25-Oct-2018 BMO MMC.N Marsh & McLennan Companies Q3 2018 Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc Earnings Inc Release 25-Oct-2018 BMO VLO.N Valero Energy Corp Q3 2018 Valero Energy Corp Earnings Release 25-Oct-2018 BMO TWTR.N Twitter Inc Q3 2018 Twitter Inc Earnings Release 25-Oct-2018 BMO LKQ.O LKQ Corp Q3 2018 LKQ Corp Earnings Release 25-Oct-2018 BMO KIM.N Kimco Realty Corp Q3 2018 Kimco Realty Corp Earnings Release 25-Oct-2018 BMO IRM.N Iron Mountain Inc Q3 2018 Iron Mountain Inc Earnings Release 25-Oct-2018 BMO TSCO.O Tractor Supply Co Q3 2018 Tractor Supply Co Earnings Release 25-Oct-2018 BMO WM.N Waste Management Inc Q3 2018 Waste Management Inc Earnings Release 25-Oct-2018 AMC CERN.O Cerner Corp Q3 2018 Cerner Corp Earnings Release 25-Oct-2018 AMC GILD.O Gilead Sciences Inc Q3 2018 Gilead Sciences Inc Earnings Release 25-Oct-2018 AMC REG.N Regency Centers Corp Q3 2018 Regency Centers Corp Earnings Release 25-Oct-2018 AMC JEF.N Jefferies Financial Group Inc Q3 2018 Jefferies Financial Group Inc Earnings Release 25-Oct-2018 AMC DFS.N Discover Financial Services Q3 2018 Discover Financial Services Earnings Release 25-Oct-2018 AMC DLR.N Digital Realty Trust Inc Q3 2018 Digital Realty Trust Inc Earnings Release 25-Oct-2018 AMC UHS.N Universal Health Services Inc Q3 2018 Universal Health Services Inc Earnings Release 25-Oct-2018 AMC MHK.N Mohawk Industries Inc Q3 2018 Mohawk Industries Inc Earnings Release 25-Oct-2018 AMC NOV.N National Oilwell Varco Inc Q3 2018 National Oilwell Varco Inc Earnings Release 25-Oct-2018 AMC EMN.N Eastman Chemical Co Q3 2018 Eastman Chemical Co Earnings Release 25-Oct-2018 AMC WDC.O Western Digital Corp Q1 2019 Western Digital Corp Earnings Release 25-Oct-2018 AMC RSG.N Republic Services Inc Q3 2018 Republic Services Inc Earnings Release 25-Oct-2018 AMC CMG.N Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc Q3 2018 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc Earnings Release 25-Oct-2018 AMC RMD.N Resmed Inc Q1 2019 Resmed Inc Earnings Release 25-Oct-2018 AMC EXPE.O Expedia Group Inc Q3 2018 Expedia Group Inc Earnings Release 25-Oct-2018 AMC VRSN.O Verisign Inc Q3 2018 Verisign Inc Earnings Release 25-Oct-2018 AMC SIVB.O SVB Financial Group Q3 2018 SVB Financial Group Earnings Release - Tentative 25-Oct-2018 AMC AMZN.O Amazon.com Inc Q3 2018 Amazon.com Inc Earnings Release 25-Oct-2018 AMC FE.N FirstEnergy Corp Q3 2018 FirstEnergy Corp Earnings Release 25-Oct-2018 AMC GOOGL.O Alphabet Inc Q3 2018 Alphabet Inc Earnings Release 25-Oct-2018 AMC FBHS.N Fortune Brands Home & Q3 2018 Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc Earnings Security Inc Release 25-Oct-2018 AMC FTV.N Fortive Corp Q3 2018 Fortive Corp Earnings Release 25-Oct-2018 AMC INTC.O Intel Corp Q3 2018 Intel Corp Earnings Release 25-Oct-2018 AMC LEG.N Leggett & Platt Inc Q3 2018 Leggett & Platt Inc Earnings Release 25-Oct-2018 AMC HIG.N Hartford Financial Services Q3 2018 Hartford Financial Services Group Inc Group Inc Earnings Release 25-Oct-2018 AMC AJG.N Arthur J Gallagher & Co Q3 2018 Arthur J Gallagher & Co Earnings Release 25-Oct-2018 AMC PFG.O Principal Financial Group Inc Q3 2018 Principal Financial Group Inc Earnings Release 25-Oct-2018 AMC CINF.O Cincinnati Financial Corp Q3 2018 Cincinnati Financial Corp Earnings Release 25-Oct-2018 16:05 MAT.O Mattel Inc Q3 2018 Mattel Inc Earnings Release 25-Oct-2018 16:05 SYK.N Stryker Corp Q3 2018 Stryker Corp Earnings Release 26-Oct-2018 06:00 ZBH.N Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc Q3 2018 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc Earnings Release 26-Oct-2018 07:00 CHTR.O Charter Communications Inc Q3 2018 Charter Communications Inc Earnings Release 26-Oct-2018 BMO MCO.N Moody's Corp Q3 2018 Moody's Corp Earnings Release 26-Oct-2018 BMO AON.N Aon PLC Q3 2018 Aon PLC Earnings Release 26-Oct-2018 BMO WY.N Weyerhaeuser Co Q3 2018 Weyerhaeuser Co Earnings Release 26-Oct-2018 BMO CL.N Colgate-Palmolive Co Q3 2018 Colgate-Palmolive Co Earnings Release 26-Oct-2018 BMO VTR.N Ventas Inc Q3 2018 Ventas Inc Earnings Release 26-Oct-2018 BMO ROP.N Roper Technologies Inc Q3 2018 Roper Technologies Inc Earnings Release 26-Oct-2018 BMO PSX.N Phillips 66 Q3 2018 Phillips 66 Earnings Release 26-Oct-2018 BMO COG.N Cabot Oil & Gas Corp Q3 2018 Cabot Oil & Gas Corp Earnings Release 26-Oct-2018 BMO GT.O Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co Q3 2018 Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co Earnings Release ** All times are listed in U.S. EDT, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens', or DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known. ** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. 