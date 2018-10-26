FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 26, 2018 / 4:03 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

18 Min Read

    Oct 26 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead.
       
** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated **
        
     
  U.S. EARNINGS 
  
 Start Date   Start Time  RIC     Company                        Event Name
              (GMT)                                              
 29-Oct-2018  16:05       MDLZ.O  Mondelez International Inc     Q3 2018 Mondelez International Inc Earnings
                                                                 Release
 29-Oct-2018  AMC         AKAM.O  Akamai Technologies Inc        Q3 2018 Akamai Technologies Inc Earnings Release
 29-Oct-2018  AMC         EIX.N   Edison International           Q3 2018 Edison International Earnings Release
 29-Oct-2018  AMC         VNO.N   Vornado Realty Trust           Q3 2018 Vornado Realty Trust Earnings Release
 29-Oct-2018  AMC         UDR.N   UDR Inc                        Q3 2018 UDR Inc Earnings Release
 29-Oct-2018  AMC         RE.N    Everest Re Group Ltd           Q3 2018 Everest Re Group Ltd Earnings Release
 29-Oct-2018  AMC         ARE.N   Alexandria Real Estate         Q3 2018 Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc
                                  Equities Inc                   Earnings Release
 29-Oct-2018  AMC         AVB.N   AvalonBay Communities Inc      Q3 2018 AvalonBay Communities Inc Earnings
                                                                 Release
 29-Oct-2018  BMO         ESS.N   Essex Property Trust Inc       Q3 2018 Essex Property Trust Inc Earnings
                                                                 Release
 29-Oct-2018  BMO         AMG.N   Affiliated Managers Group Inc  Q3 2018 Affiliated Managers Group Inc Earnings
                                                                 Release
 29-Oct-2018  NTS         KLAC.O  KLA-Tencor Corp                Q1 2019 KLA-Tencor Corp Earnings Release
 30-Oct-2018  AMC         PSA.N   Public Storage                 Q3 2018 Public Storage Earnings Release
 30-Oct-2018  AMC         FB.O    Facebook Inc                   Q3 2018 Facebook Inc Earnings Release
 30-Oct-2018  AMC         VRSK.O  Verisk Analytics Inc           Q3 2018 Verisk Analytics Inc Earnings Release
 30-Oct-2018  AMC         MGM.N   MGM Resorts International      Q3 2018 MGM Resorts International Earnings
                                                                 Release
 30-Oct-2018  AMC         FLT.N   Fleetcor Technologies Inc      Q3 2018 Fleetcor Technologies Inc Earnings
                                                                 Release
 30-Oct-2018  AMC         OKE.N   ONEOK Inc                      Q3 2018 ONEOK Inc Earnings Release
 30-Oct-2018  AMC         CHRW.O  C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc    Q3 2018 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc Earnings
                                                                 Release
 30-Oct-2018  AMC         AMGN.O  Amgen Inc                      Q3 2018 Amgen Inc Earnings Release
 30-Oct-2018  AMC         APC.N   Anadarko Petroleum Corp        Q3 2018 Anadarko Petroleum Corp Earnings Release
 30-Oct-2018  AMC         EBAY.O  eBay Inc                       Q3 2018 eBay Inc Earnings Release
 30-Oct-2018  AMC         BXP.N   Boston Properties Inc          Q3 2018 Boston Properties Inc Earnings Release
 30-Oct-2018  AMC         CXO.N   Concho Resources Inc           Q3 2018 Concho Resources Inc Earnings Release
 30-Oct-2018  AMC         EA.O    Electronic Arts Inc            Q2 2019 Electronic Arts Inc Earnings Release
 30-Oct-2018  AMC         EXR.N   Extra Space Storage Inc        Q3 2018 Extra Space Storage Inc Earnings Release
 30-Oct-2018  BMO         AGN.N   Allergan plc                   Q3 2018 Allergan plc Earnings Release
 30-Oct-2018  BMO         FIS.N   Fidelity National Information  Q3 2018 Fidelity National Information Services
                                  Services Inc                   Inc Earnings Release
 30-Oct-2018  BMO         WELL.N  Welltower Inc                  Q3 2018 Welltower Inc Earnings Release
 30-Oct-2018  BMO         PEG.N   Public Service Enterprise      Q3 2018 Public Service Enterprise Group Inc
                                  Group Inc                      Earnings Release
 30-Oct-2018  BMO         AOS.N   A. O. Smith Corp               Q3 2018 A. O. Smith Corp Earnings Release
 30-Oct-2018  BMO         VMC.N   Vulcan Materials Co            Q3 2018 Vulcan Materials Co Earnings Release
 30-Oct-2018  BMO         TPR.N   Tapestry Inc                   Q1 2019 Tapestry Inc Earnings Release
 30-Oct-2018  BMO         ECL.N   Ecolab Inc                     Q3 2018 Ecolab Inc Earnings Release
 30-Oct-2018  BMO         CMI.N   Cummins Inc                    Q3 2018 Cummins Inc Earnings Release
 30-Oct-2018  BMO         GPN.N   Global Payments Inc            Q3 2018 Global Payments Inc Earnings Release
 30-Oct-2018  BMO         WCG.N   WellCare Health Plans Inc      Q3 2018 WellCare Health Plans Inc Earnings
                                                                 Release
 30-Oct-2018  BMO         IPGP.O  IPG Photonics Corp             Q3 2018 IPG Photonics Corp Earnings Release
 30-Oct-2018  BMO         KO.N    Coca-Cola Co                   Q3 2018 Coca-Cola Co Earnings Release
 30-Oct-2018  BMO         GE.N    General Electric Co            Q3 2018 General Electric Co Earnings Release
 30-Oct-2018  BMO         HCA.N   HCA Healthcare Inc             Q3 2018 HCA Healthcare Inc Earnings Release
 30-Oct-2018  BMO         ETN.N   Eaton Corporation PLC          Q3 2018 Eaton Corporation PLC Earnings Release
 30-Oct-2018  BMO         MA.N    Mastercard Inc                 Q3 2018 Mastercard Inc Earnings Release
 30-Oct-2018  BMO         LYB.N   LyondellBasell Industries NV   Q3 2018 LyondellBasell Industries NV Earnings
                                                                 Release
 30-Oct-2018  BMO         CTSH.O  Cognizant Technology           Q3 2018 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp
                                  Solutions Corp                 Earnings Release
 30-Oct-2018  BMO         PFE.N   Pfizer Inc                     Q3 2018 Pfizer Inc Earnings Release
 30-Oct-2018  07:30       FLIR.O  FLIR Systems Inc               Q3 2018 FLIR Systems Inc Earnings Release
 30-Oct-2018  07:00       INCY.O  Incyte Corp                    Q3 2018 Incyte Corp Earnings Release
 30-Oct-2018  07:00       AMT.N   American Tower Corp            Q3 2018 American Tower Corp Earnings Release
 30-Oct-2018  07:00       MAS.N   Masco Corp                     Q3 2018 Masco Corp Earnings Release
 30-Oct-2018  06:55       UAA.N   Under Armour Inc               Q3 2018 Under Armour Inc Earnings Release
 30-Oct-2018  06:55       XYL.N   Xylem Inc                      Q3 2018 Xylem Inc. Earnings Release
 30-Oct-2018  06:45       BHGE.N  Baker Hughes A GE Co           Q3 2018 Baker Hughes A GE Co Earnings Release
 30-Oct-2018  06:30       AET.N   Aetna Inc                      Q3 2018 Aetna Inc Earnings Release
 31-Oct-2018  AMC         MAA.N   Mid-America Apartment          Q3 2018 Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc
                                  Communities Inc                Earnings Release
 31-Oct-2018  AMC         O.N     Realty Income Corp             Q3 2018 Realty Income Corp Earnings Release
 31-Oct-2018  AMC         AIG.N   American International Group   Q3 2018 American International Group Inc
                                  Inc                            Earnings Release
 31-Oct-2018  AMC         HBI.N   HanesBrands Inc                Q3 2018 HanesBrands Inc Earnings Release
 31-Oct-2018  AMC         NFX.N   Newfield Exploration Co        Q3 2018 Newfield Exploration Co Earnings Release
 31-Oct-2018  AMC         AWK.N   American Water Works Company   Q3 2018 American Water Works Company Inc
                                  Inc                            Earnings Release
 31-Oct-2018  AMC         ESRX.O  Express Scripts Holding Co     Q3 2018 Express Scripts Holding Co Earnings
                                                                 Release
 31-Oct-2018  AMC         APA.N   Apache Corp                    Q3 2018 Apache Corp Earnings Release
 31-Oct-2018  AMC         WMB.N   Williams Companies Inc         Q3 2018 Williams Companies Inc Earnings Release
 31-Oct-2018  AMC         ALL.N   Allstate Corp                  Q3 2018 The Allstate Corporation Earnings
                                                                 Release
 31-Oct-2018  AMC         PKI.N   PerkinElmer Inc                Q3 2018 PerkinElmer Inc Earnings Release
 31-Oct-2018  AMC         CF.N    CF Industries Holdings Inc     Q3 2018 CF Industries Holdings Inc Earnings
                                                                 Release
 31-Oct-2018  AMC         FRT.N   Federal Realty Investment      Q3 2018 Federal Realty Investment Trust Earnings
                                  Trust                          Release
 31-Oct-2018  AMC         FISV.O  Fiserv Inc                     Q3 2018 Fiserv Inc Earnings Release
 31-Oct-2018  AMC         MAC.N   Macerich Co                    Q3 2018 Macerich Co Earnings Release
 31-Oct-2018  AMC         QRVO.O  Qorvo Inc                      Q2 2019 Qorvo Inc Earnings Release
 31-Oct-2018  BMO         BAX.N   Baxter International Inc       Q3 2018 Baxter International Inc Earnings
                                                                 Release
 31-Oct-2018  BMO         TAP.N   Molson Coors Brewing Co        Q3 2018 Molson Coors Brewing Co Earnings Release
 31-Oct-2018  BMO         AEE.N   Ameren Corp                    Q3 2018 Ameren Corp Earnings Release
 31-Oct-2018  BMO         CLX.N   Clorox Co                      Q1 2019 Clorox Co Earnings Release
 31-Oct-2018  BMO         ICE.N   Intercontinental Exchange Inc  Q3 2018 Intercontinental Exchange Inc Earnings
                                                                 Release
 31-Oct-2018  BMO         HES.N   Hess Corp                      Q3 2018 Hess Corp Earnings Release
 31-Oct-2018  BMO         HFC.N   HollyFrontier Corp             Q3 2018 HollyFrontier Corp Earnings Release
 31-Oct-2018  BMO         ETR.N   Entergy Corp                   Q3 2018 Entergy Corp Earnings Release
 31-Oct-2018  BMO         ADP.O   Automatic Data Processing Inc  Q1 2019 Automatic Data Processing Inc Earnings
                                                                 Release
 31-Oct-2018  BMO         APTV.N  Aptiv PLC                      Q3 2018 Aptiv PLC Earnings Release
 31-Oct-2018  BMO         HCP.N   HCP Inc                        Q3 2018 HCP Inc Earnings Release
 31-Oct-2018  BMO         K.N     Kellogg Co                     Q3 2018 Kellogg Co Earnings Release
 31-Oct-2018  BMO         GRMN.O  Garmin Ltd                     Q3 2018 Garmin Ltd Earnings Release
 31-Oct-2018  BMO         TEL.N   TE Connectivity Ltd            Q4 2018 TE Connectivity Ltd Earnings Release
 31-Oct-2018  BMO         EL.N    Estee Lauder Companies Inc     Q1 2019 Estee Lauder Companies Inc Earnings
                                                                 Release
 31-Oct-2018  07:30       GM.N    General Motors Co              Q3 2018 General Motors Co Earnings Release
 31-Oct-2018  07:00       WEC.N   WEC Energy Group Inc           Q3 2018 WEC Energy Group Inc Earnings Release
 31-Oct-2018  06:00       ANTM.N  Anthem Inc                     Q3 2018 Anthem Inc Earnings Release
 01-Nov-2018  AMC         ANET.N  Arista Networks Inc            Q3 2018 Arista Networks Inc Earnings Release
 01-Nov-2018  AMC         SRCL.O  Stericycle Inc                 Q3 2018 Stericycle Inc Earnings Release
 01-Nov-2018  AMC         KHC.O   Kraft Heinz Co                 Q3 2018 Kraft Heinz Co Earnings Release
 01-Nov-2018  AMC         FLR.N   Fluor Corp                     Q3 2018 Fluor Corp Earnings Release
 01-Nov-2018  AMC         MSI.N   Motorola Solutions Inc         Q3 2018 Motorola Solutions Inc Earnings Release
 01-Nov-2018  AMC         SBUX.O  Starbucks Corp                 Q4 2018 Starbucks Corp Earnings Release
 01-Nov-2018  AMC         AAPL.O  Apple Inc                      Q4 2018 Apple Inc Earnings Release
 01-Nov-2018  AMC         ED.N    Consolidated Edison Inc        Q3 2018 Consolidated Edison Inc Earnings Release
 01-Nov-2018  AMC         SYMC.O  Symantec Corp                  Q2 2019 Symantec Corp Earnings Release
 01-Nov-2018  AMC         HST.N   Host Hotels & Resorts Inc      Q3 2018 Host Hotels & Resorts Inc Earnings
                                                                 Release
 01-Nov-2018  AMC         FTNT.O  Fortinet Inc                   Q3 2018 Fortinet Inc Earnings Release
 01-Nov-2018  AMC         CBS.N   CBS Corp                       Q3 2018 CBS Corp Earnings Release
 01-Nov-2018  AMC         MET.N   MetLife Inc                    Q3 2018 MetLife Inc Earnings Release
 01-Nov-2018  AMC         EOG.N   EOG Resources Inc              Q3 2018 EOG Resources Inc Earnings Release
 01-Nov-2018  AMC         WU.N    Western Union Co               Q3 2018 Western Union Co Earnings Release
 01-Nov-2018  AMC         EQIX.O  Equinix Inc                    Q3 2018 Equinix Inc Earnings Release
 01-Nov-2018  AMC         AIV.N   Apartment Investment and       Q3 2018 Apartment Investment and Management Co
                                  Management Co                  Earnings Release
 01-Nov-2018  AMC         LNC.N   Lincoln National Corp          Q3 2018 Lincoln National Corp Earnings Release
 01-Nov-2018  AMC         ES.N    Eversource Energy              Q3 2018 Eversource Energy Earnings Release
 01-Nov-2018  BMO         NI.N    NiSource Inc                   Q3 2018 NiSource Inc Earnings Release
 01-Nov-2018  BMO         CBRE.N  CBRE Group Inc                 Q3 2018 CBRE Group Inc Earnings Release
 01-Nov-2018  BMO         AME.N   Ametek Inc                     Q3 2018 Ametek Inc Earnings Release
 01-Nov-2018  BMO         BLL.N   Ball Corp                      Q3 2018 Ball Corp Earnings Release
 01-Nov-2018  BMO         PPL.N   PPL Corp                       Q3 2018 PPL Corp Earnings Release
 01-Nov-2018  BMO         NBL.N   Noble Energy Inc               Q3 2018 Noble Energy Inc Earnings Release
 01-Nov-2018  BMO         IDXX.O  IDEXX Laboratories Inc         Q3 2018 IDEXX Laboratories Inc Earnings Release
 01-Nov-2018  BMO         MPC.N   Marathon Petroleum Corp        Q3 2018 Marathon Petroleum Corp Earnings Release
 01-Nov-2018  BMO         DWDP.N  DowDuPont Inc                  Q3 2018 DowDuPont Inc Earnings Release
 01-Nov-2018  BMO         PH.N    Parker-Hannifin Corp           Q1 2019 Parker-Hannifin Corp Earnings Release
 01-Nov-2018  BMO         MSCI.N  MSCI Inc                       Q3 2018 MSCI Inc Earnings Release
 01-Nov-2018  BMO         PWR.N   Quanta Services Inc            Q3 2018 Quanta Services Inc Earnings Release
 01-Nov-2018  BMO         CHD.N   Church & Dwight Co Inc         Q3 2018 Church & Dwight Co Inc Earnings Release
 01-Nov-2018  BMO         D.N     Dominion Energy Inc            Q3 2018 Dominion Energy Inc Earnings Release
 01-Nov-2018  BMO         ABMD.O  Abiomed Inc                    Q2 2019 Abiomed Inc Earnings Release
 01-Nov-2018  BMO         IT.N    Gartner Inc                    Q3 2018 Gartner Inc Earnings Release
 01-Nov-2018  BMO         ZTS.N   Zoetis Inc                     Q3 2018 Zoetis Inc Earnings Release
 01-Nov-2018  BMO         CI.N    Cigna Corp                     Q3 2018 Cigna Corp Earnings Release
 01-Nov-2018  BMO         EXC.N   Exelon Corp                    Q3 2018 Exelon Corp Earnings Release
 01-Nov-2018  BMO         PGR.N   Progressive Corp               Q3 2018 Progressive Corp Earnings Release
 01-Nov-2018  07:00       SEE.N   Sealed Air Corp                Q3 2018 Sealed Air Corp Earnings Release
 02-Nov-2018  BMO         CBOE.Z  Cboe Global Markets Inc        Q3 2018 Cboe Global Markets Inc Earnings Release
 02-Nov-2018  BMO         XOM.N   Exxon Mobil Corp               Q3 2018 Exxon Mobil Corp Earnings Release
 02-Nov-2018  BMO         STX.O   Seagate Technology PLC         Q1 2019 Seagate Technology PLC Earnings Release
 02-Nov-2018  BMO         NWL.N   Newell Brands Inc              Q3 2018 Newell Brands Inc Earnings Release
 02-Nov-2018  BMO         CVX.N   Chevron Corp                   Q3 2018 Chevron Corp Earnings Release
 02-Nov-2018  BMO         ABBV.N  AbbVie Inc                     Q3 2018 AbbVie Inc Earnings Release
 02-Nov-2018  BMO         WLTW.O  Willis Towers Watson PLC       Q3 2018 Willis Towers Watson PLC Earnings
                                                                 Release
 02-Nov-2018  07:00       DUK.N   Duke Energy Corp               Q3 2018 Duke Energy Corp Earnings Release
  
   
** All times are listed in U.S. EDT, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens', or
DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known.

** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon.

Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:-
Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company->
Estimates

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
