DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead. ** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated ** U.S. EARNINGS Start Date Start Time RIC Company Event Name (GMT) 29-Oct-2018 16:05 MDLZ.O Mondelez International Inc Q3 2018 Mondelez International Inc Earnings Release 29-Oct-2018 AMC AKAM.O Akamai Technologies Inc Q3 2018 Akamai Technologies Inc Earnings Release 29-Oct-2018 AMC EIX.N Edison International Q3 2018 Edison International Earnings Release 29-Oct-2018 AMC VNO.N Vornado Realty Trust Q3 2018 Vornado Realty Trust Earnings Release 29-Oct-2018 AMC UDR.N UDR Inc Q3 2018 UDR Inc Earnings Release 29-Oct-2018 AMC RE.N Everest Re Group Ltd Q3 2018 Everest Re Group Ltd Earnings Release 29-Oct-2018 AMC ARE.N Alexandria Real Estate Q3 2018 Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc Equities Inc Earnings Release 29-Oct-2018 AMC AVB.N AvalonBay Communities Inc Q3 2018 AvalonBay Communities Inc Earnings Release 29-Oct-2018 BMO ESS.N Essex Property Trust Inc Q3 2018 Essex Property Trust Inc Earnings Release 29-Oct-2018 BMO AMG.N Affiliated Managers Group Inc Q3 2018 Affiliated Managers Group Inc Earnings Release 29-Oct-2018 NTS KLAC.O KLA-Tencor Corp Q1 2019 KLA-Tencor Corp Earnings Release 30-Oct-2018 AMC PSA.N Public Storage Q3 2018 Public Storage Earnings Release 30-Oct-2018 AMC FB.O Facebook Inc Q3 2018 Facebook Inc Earnings Release 30-Oct-2018 AMC VRSK.O Verisk Analytics Inc Q3 2018 Verisk Analytics Inc Earnings Release 30-Oct-2018 AMC MGM.N MGM Resorts International Q3 2018 MGM Resorts International Earnings Release 30-Oct-2018 AMC FLT.N Fleetcor Technologies Inc Q3 2018 Fleetcor Technologies Inc Earnings Release 30-Oct-2018 AMC OKE.N ONEOK Inc Q3 2018 ONEOK Inc Earnings Release 30-Oct-2018 AMC CHRW.O C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc Q3 2018 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc Earnings Release 30-Oct-2018 AMC AMGN.O Amgen Inc Q3 2018 Amgen Inc Earnings Release 30-Oct-2018 AMC APC.N Anadarko Petroleum Corp Q3 2018 Anadarko Petroleum Corp Earnings Release 30-Oct-2018 AMC EBAY.O eBay Inc Q3 2018 eBay Inc Earnings Release 30-Oct-2018 AMC BXP.N Boston Properties Inc Q3 2018 Boston Properties Inc Earnings Release 30-Oct-2018 AMC CXO.N Concho Resources Inc Q3 2018 Concho Resources Inc Earnings Release 30-Oct-2018 AMC EA.O Electronic Arts Inc Q2 2019 Electronic Arts Inc Earnings Release 30-Oct-2018 AMC EXR.N Extra Space Storage Inc Q3 2018 Extra Space Storage Inc Earnings Release 30-Oct-2018 BMO AGN.N Allergan plc Q3 2018 Allergan plc Earnings Release 30-Oct-2018 BMO FIS.N Fidelity National Information Q3 2018 Fidelity National Information Services Services Inc Inc Earnings Release 30-Oct-2018 BMO WELL.N Welltower Inc Q3 2018 Welltower Inc Earnings Release 30-Oct-2018 BMO PEG.N Public Service Enterprise Q3 2018 Public Service Enterprise Group Inc Group Inc Earnings Release 30-Oct-2018 BMO AOS.N A. O. Smith Corp Q3 2018 A. O. Smith Corp Earnings Release 30-Oct-2018 BMO VMC.N Vulcan Materials Co Q3 2018 Vulcan Materials Co Earnings Release 30-Oct-2018 BMO TPR.N Tapestry Inc Q1 2019 Tapestry Inc Earnings Release 30-Oct-2018 BMO ECL.N Ecolab Inc Q3 2018 Ecolab Inc Earnings Release 30-Oct-2018 BMO CMI.N Cummins Inc Q3 2018 Cummins Inc Earnings Release 30-Oct-2018 BMO GPN.N Global Payments Inc Q3 2018 Global Payments Inc Earnings Release 30-Oct-2018 BMO WCG.N WellCare Health Plans Inc Q3 2018 WellCare Health Plans Inc Earnings Release 30-Oct-2018 BMO IPGP.O IPG Photonics Corp Q3 2018 IPG Photonics Corp Earnings Release 30-Oct-2018 BMO KO.N Coca-Cola Co Q3 2018 Coca-Cola Co Earnings Release 30-Oct-2018 BMO GE.N General Electric Co Q3 2018 General Electric Co Earnings Release 30-Oct-2018 BMO HCA.N HCA Healthcare Inc Q3 2018 HCA Healthcare Inc Earnings Release 30-Oct-2018 BMO ETN.N Eaton Corporation PLC Q3 2018 Eaton Corporation PLC Earnings Release 30-Oct-2018 BMO MA.N Mastercard Inc Q3 2018 Mastercard Inc Earnings Release 30-Oct-2018 BMO LYB.N LyondellBasell Industries NV Q3 2018 LyondellBasell Industries NV Earnings Release 30-Oct-2018 BMO CTSH.O Cognizant Technology Q3 2018 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp Solutions Corp Earnings Release 30-Oct-2018 BMO PFE.N Pfizer Inc Q3 2018 Pfizer Inc Earnings Release 30-Oct-2018 07:30 FLIR.O FLIR Systems Inc Q3 2018 FLIR Systems Inc Earnings Release 30-Oct-2018 07:00 INCY.O Incyte Corp Q3 2018 Incyte Corp Earnings Release 30-Oct-2018 07:00 AMT.N American Tower Corp Q3 2018 American Tower Corp Earnings Release 30-Oct-2018 07:00 MAS.N Masco Corp Q3 2018 Masco Corp Earnings Release 30-Oct-2018 06:55 UAA.N Under Armour Inc Q3 2018 Under Armour Inc Earnings Release 30-Oct-2018 06:55 XYL.N Xylem Inc Q3 2018 Xylem Inc. Earnings Release 30-Oct-2018 06:45 BHGE.N Baker Hughes A GE Co Q3 2018 Baker Hughes A GE Co Earnings Release 30-Oct-2018 06:30 AET.N Aetna Inc Q3 2018 Aetna Inc Earnings Release 31-Oct-2018 AMC MAA.N Mid-America Apartment Q3 2018 Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc Communities Inc Earnings Release 31-Oct-2018 AMC O.N Realty Income Corp Q3 2018 Realty Income Corp Earnings Release 31-Oct-2018 AMC AIG.N American International Group Q3 2018 American International Group Inc Inc Earnings Release 31-Oct-2018 AMC HBI.N HanesBrands Inc Q3 2018 HanesBrands Inc Earnings Release 31-Oct-2018 AMC NFX.N Newfield Exploration Co Q3 2018 Newfield Exploration Co Earnings Release 31-Oct-2018 AMC AWK.N American Water Works Company Q3 2018 American Water Works Company Inc Inc Earnings Release 31-Oct-2018 AMC ESRX.O Express Scripts Holding Co Q3 2018 Express Scripts Holding Co Earnings Release 31-Oct-2018 AMC APA.N Apache Corp Q3 2018 Apache Corp Earnings Release 31-Oct-2018 AMC WMB.N Williams Companies Inc Q3 2018 Williams Companies Inc Earnings Release 31-Oct-2018 AMC ALL.N Allstate Corp Q3 2018 The Allstate Corporation Earnings Release 31-Oct-2018 AMC PKI.N PerkinElmer Inc Q3 2018 PerkinElmer Inc Earnings Release 31-Oct-2018 AMC CF.N CF Industries Holdings Inc Q3 2018 CF Industries Holdings Inc Earnings Release 31-Oct-2018 AMC FRT.N Federal Realty Investment Q3 2018 Federal Realty Investment Trust Earnings Trust Release 31-Oct-2018 AMC FISV.O Fiserv Inc Q3 2018 Fiserv Inc Earnings Release 31-Oct-2018 AMC MAC.N Macerich Co Q3 2018 Macerich Co Earnings Release 31-Oct-2018 AMC QRVO.O Qorvo Inc Q2 2019 Qorvo Inc Earnings Release 31-Oct-2018 BMO BAX.N Baxter International Inc Q3 2018 Baxter International Inc Earnings Release 31-Oct-2018 BMO TAP.N Molson Coors Brewing Co Q3 2018 Molson Coors Brewing Co Earnings Release 31-Oct-2018 BMO AEE.N Ameren Corp Q3 2018 Ameren Corp Earnings Release 31-Oct-2018 BMO CLX.N Clorox Co Q1 2019 Clorox Co Earnings Release 31-Oct-2018 BMO ICE.N Intercontinental Exchange Inc Q3 2018 Intercontinental Exchange Inc Earnings Release 31-Oct-2018 BMO HES.N Hess Corp Q3 2018 Hess Corp Earnings Release 31-Oct-2018 BMO HFC.N HollyFrontier Corp Q3 2018 HollyFrontier Corp Earnings Release 31-Oct-2018 BMO ETR.N Entergy Corp Q3 2018 Entergy Corp Earnings Release 31-Oct-2018 BMO ADP.O Automatic Data Processing Inc Q1 2019 Automatic Data Processing Inc Earnings Release 31-Oct-2018 BMO APTV.N Aptiv PLC Q3 2018 Aptiv PLC Earnings Release 31-Oct-2018 BMO HCP.N HCP Inc Q3 2018 HCP Inc Earnings Release 31-Oct-2018 BMO K.N Kellogg Co Q3 2018 Kellogg Co Earnings Release 31-Oct-2018 BMO GRMN.O Garmin Ltd Q3 2018 Garmin Ltd Earnings Release 31-Oct-2018 BMO TEL.N TE Connectivity Ltd Q4 2018 TE Connectivity Ltd Earnings Release 31-Oct-2018 BMO EL.N Estee Lauder Companies Inc Q1 2019 Estee Lauder Companies Inc Earnings Release 31-Oct-2018 07:30 GM.N General Motors Co Q3 2018 General Motors Co Earnings Release 31-Oct-2018 07:00 WEC.N WEC Energy Group Inc Q3 2018 WEC Energy Group Inc Earnings Release 31-Oct-2018 06:00 ANTM.N Anthem Inc Q3 2018 Anthem Inc Earnings Release 01-Nov-2018 AMC ANET.N Arista Networks Inc Q3 2018 Arista Networks Inc Earnings Release 01-Nov-2018 AMC SRCL.O Stericycle Inc Q3 2018 Stericycle Inc Earnings Release 01-Nov-2018 AMC KHC.O Kraft Heinz Co Q3 2018 Kraft Heinz Co Earnings Release 01-Nov-2018 AMC FLR.N Fluor Corp Q3 2018 Fluor Corp Earnings Release 01-Nov-2018 AMC MSI.N Motorola Solutions Inc Q3 2018 Motorola Solutions Inc Earnings Release 01-Nov-2018 AMC SBUX.O Starbucks Corp Q4 2018 Starbucks Corp Earnings Release 01-Nov-2018 AMC AAPL.O Apple Inc Q4 2018 Apple Inc Earnings Release 01-Nov-2018 AMC ED.N Consolidated Edison Inc Q3 2018 Consolidated Edison Inc Earnings Release 01-Nov-2018 AMC SYMC.O Symantec Corp Q2 2019 Symantec Corp Earnings Release 01-Nov-2018 AMC HST.N Host Hotels & Resorts Inc Q3 2018 Host Hotels & Resorts Inc Earnings Release 01-Nov-2018 AMC FTNT.O Fortinet Inc Q3 2018 Fortinet Inc Earnings Release 01-Nov-2018 AMC CBS.N CBS Corp Q3 2018 CBS Corp Earnings Release 01-Nov-2018 AMC MET.N MetLife Inc Q3 2018 MetLife Inc Earnings Release 01-Nov-2018 AMC EOG.N EOG Resources Inc Q3 2018 EOG Resources Inc Earnings Release 01-Nov-2018 AMC WU.N Western Union Co Q3 2018 Western Union Co Earnings Release 01-Nov-2018 AMC EQIX.O Equinix Inc Q3 2018 Equinix Inc Earnings Release 01-Nov-2018 AMC AIV.N Apartment Investment and Q3 2018 Apartment Investment and Management Co Management Co Earnings Release 01-Nov-2018 AMC LNC.N Lincoln National Corp Q3 2018 Lincoln National Corp Earnings Release 01-Nov-2018 AMC ES.N Eversource Energy Q3 2018 Eversource Energy Earnings Release 01-Nov-2018 BMO NI.N NiSource Inc Q3 2018 NiSource Inc Earnings Release 01-Nov-2018 BMO CBRE.N CBRE Group Inc Q3 2018 CBRE Group Inc Earnings Release 01-Nov-2018 BMO AME.N Ametek Inc Q3 2018 Ametek Inc Earnings Release 01-Nov-2018 BMO BLL.N Ball Corp Q3 2018 Ball Corp Earnings Release 01-Nov-2018 BMO PPL.N PPL Corp Q3 2018 PPL Corp Earnings Release 01-Nov-2018 BMO NBL.N Noble Energy Inc Q3 2018 Noble Energy Inc Earnings Release 01-Nov-2018 BMO IDXX.O IDEXX Laboratories Inc Q3 2018 IDEXX Laboratories Inc Earnings Release 01-Nov-2018 BMO MPC.N Marathon Petroleum Corp Q3 2018 Marathon Petroleum Corp Earnings Release 01-Nov-2018 BMO DWDP.N DowDuPont Inc Q3 2018 DowDuPont Inc Earnings Release 01-Nov-2018 BMO PH.N Parker-Hannifin Corp Q1 2019 Parker-Hannifin Corp Earnings Release 01-Nov-2018 BMO MSCI.N MSCI Inc Q3 2018 MSCI Inc Earnings Release 01-Nov-2018 BMO PWR.N Quanta Services Inc Q3 2018 Quanta Services Inc Earnings Release 01-Nov-2018 BMO CHD.N Church & Dwight Co Inc Q3 2018 Church & Dwight Co Inc Earnings Release 01-Nov-2018 BMO D.N Dominion Energy Inc Q3 2018 Dominion Energy Inc Earnings Release 01-Nov-2018 BMO ABMD.O Abiomed Inc Q2 2019 Abiomed Inc Earnings Release 01-Nov-2018 BMO IT.N Gartner Inc Q3 2018 Gartner Inc Earnings Release 01-Nov-2018 BMO ZTS.N Zoetis Inc Q3 2018 Zoetis Inc Earnings Release 01-Nov-2018 BMO CI.N Cigna Corp Q3 2018 Cigna Corp Earnings Release 01-Nov-2018 BMO EXC.N Exelon Corp Q3 2018 Exelon Corp Earnings Release 01-Nov-2018 BMO PGR.N Progressive Corp Q3 2018 Progressive Corp Earnings Release 01-Nov-2018 07:00 SEE.N Sealed Air Corp Q3 2018 Sealed Air Corp Earnings Release 02-Nov-2018 BMO CBOE.Z Cboe Global Markets Inc Q3 2018 Cboe Global Markets Inc Earnings Release 02-Nov-2018 BMO XOM.N Exxon Mobil Corp Q3 2018 Exxon Mobil Corp Earnings Release 02-Nov-2018 BMO STX.O Seagate Technology PLC Q1 2019 Seagate Technology PLC Earnings Release 02-Nov-2018 BMO NWL.N Newell Brands Inc Q3 2018 Newell Brands Inc Earnings Release 02-Nov-2018 BMO CVX.N Chevron Corp Q3 2018 Chevron Corp Earnings Release 02-Nov-2018 BMO ABBV.N AbbVie Inc Q3 2018 AbbVie Inc Earnings Release 02-Nov-2018 BMO WLTW.O Willis Towers Watson PLC Q3 2018 Willis Towers Watson PLC Earnings Release 02-Nov-2018 07:00 DUK.N Duke Energy Corp Q3 2018 Duke Energy Corp Earnings Release ** 