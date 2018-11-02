Earnings Season
DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

    Nov 2 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead.
       
** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated **
        
     
U.S. EARNINGS 

 Start Date   Start    RIC      Company                    Event Name
              Time                                         
 05-Nov-2018  BMO      L.N      Loews Corp                 Q3 2018 Loews Corp Earnings Release
 05-Nov-2018  BMO      SYY.N    Sysco Corp                 Q1 2019 Sysco Corp Earnings Release
 05-Nov-2018  BMO      WRK.N    WestRock Co                Q4 2018 WestRock Co Earnings Release
 05-Nov-2018  BMO      PCG.N    PG&E Corp                  Q3 2018 PG&E Corp Earnings Release
 05-Nov-2018  16:00    BKNG.O   Booking Holdings Inc       Q3 2018 Booking Holdings Inc Earnings Release
 05-Nov-2018  AMC      FMC.N    FMC Corp                   Q3 2018 FMC Corp Earnings Release
 05-Nov-2018  AMC      OXY.N    Occidental Petroleum Corp  Q3 2018 Occidental Petroleum Corp Earnings
                                                           Release
 05-Nov-2018  AMC      MAR.O    Marriott International     Q3 2018 Marriott International Inc Earnings
                                Inc                        Release
 05-Nov-2018  AMC      MOS.N    Mosaic Co                  Q3 2018 Mosaic Co Earnings Release
 05-Nov-2018  AMC      IFF.N    International Flavors &    Q3 2018 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc
                                Fragrances Inc             Earnings Release
 05-Nov-2018  AMC      MYL.O    Mylan NV                   Q3 2018 Mylan NV Earnings Release
 05-Nov-2018  16:01    SBAC.O   SBA Communications Corp    Q3 2018 SBA Communications Corp Earnings Release
 06-Nov-2018  BMO      HSIC.O   Henry Schein Inc           Q3 2018 Henry Schein Inc Earnings Release
 06-Nov-2018  BMO      REGN.O   Regeneron Pharmaceuticals  Q3 2018 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings
                                Inc                        Release
 06-Nov-2018  BMO      APD.N    Air Products and           Q4 2018 Air Products and Chemicals Inc Earnings
                                Chemicals Inc              Release
 06-Nov-2018  BMO      ADM.N    Archer Daniels Midland Co  Q3 2018 Archer Daniels Midland Co Earnings
                                                           Release
 06-Nov-2018  BMO      TDG.N    TransDigm Group Inc        Q4 2018 TransDigm Group Inc Earnings Release
 06-Nov-2018  BMO      BR.N     Broadridge Financial       Q1 2019 Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc
                                Solutions Inc              Earnings Release
 06-Nov-2018  BMO      EMR.N    Emerson Electric Co        Q4 2018 Emerson Electric Co Earnings Release
 06-Nov-2018  BMO      AES.N    AES Corp                   Q3 2018 AES Corp Earnings Release
 06-Nov-2018  BMO      ABC.N    AmerisourceBergen Corp     Q4 2018 AmerisourceBergen Corp Earnings Release
 06-Nov-2018  BMO      BDX.N    Becton Dickinson and Co    Q4 2018 Becton Dickinson and Co Earnings Release
 06-Nov-2018  BMO      CVS.N    CVS Health Corp            Q3 2018 CVS Health Corp Earnings Release
 06-Nov-2018  BMO      MLM.N    Martin Marietta Materials  Q3 2018 Martin Marietta Materials Inc Earnings
                                Inc                        Release
 06-Nov-2018  BMO      EXPD.O   Expeditors International   Q3 2018 Expeditors International of Washington
                                of Washington Inc          Inc Earnings Release
 06-Nov-2018  BMO      RL.N     Ralph Lauren Corp          Q2 2019 Ralph Lauren Corp Earnings Release
 06-Nov-2018  BMO      LLY.N    Eli Lilly and Co           Q3 2018 Eli Lilly and Co Earnings Release
 06-Nov-2018  AMC      DVN.N    Devon Energy Corp          Q3 2018 Devon Energy Corp Earnings Release
 06-Nov-2018  AMC      PXD.N    Pioneer Natural Resources  Q3 2018 Pioneer Natural Resources Co Earnings
                                Co                         Release
 06-Nov-2018  AMC      XEC.N    Cimarex Energy Co          Q3 2018 Cimarex Energy Co Earnings Release
 06-Nov-2018  AMC      AIZ.N    Assurant Inc               Q3 2018 Assurant Inc Earnings Release
 06-Nov-2018  AMC      LNT.N    Alliant Energy Corp        Q3 2018 Alliant Energy Corp Earnings Release
 06-Nov-2018  AMC      DXC.N    DXC Technology Co          Q2 2019 DXC Technology Co Earnings Release
 07-Nov-2018  06:30    HUM.N    Humana Inc                 Q3 2018 Humana Inc Earnings Release
 07-Nov-2018  07:00    SRE.N    Sempra Energy              Q3 2018 Sempra Energy Earnings Release
                       4298009  Oncor Electric Delivery    
                       906      Company LLC                
 07-Nov-2018  07:00    SO.N     Southern Co                Q3 2018 Southern Co Earnings Release
 07-Nov-2018  08:00    FOXA.O   Twenty-First Century Fox   Q1 2019 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Earnings
                                Inc                        Release
 07-Nov-2018  BMO      DISH.O   DISH Network Corp          Q3 2018 DISH Network Corp Earnings Release
 07-Nov-2018  BMO      ROK.N    Rockwell Automation Inc    Q4 2018 Rockwell Automation Inc Earnings Release
 07-Nov-2018  BMO      KORS.N   Michael Kors Holdings Ltd  Q2 2019 Michael Kors Holdings Ltd Earnings
                                                           Release
 07-Nov-2018  AMC      NKTR.O   Nektar Therapeutics        Q3 2018 Nektar Therapeutics Earnings Release
 07-Nov-2018  AMC      ALB.N    Albemarle Corp             Q3 2018 Albemarle Corp Earnings Release
 07-Nov-2018  AMC      FLS.N    Flowserve Corp             Q3 2018 Flowserve Corp Earnings Release
 07-Nov-2018  AMC      PRU.N    Prudential Financial Inc   Q3 2018 Prudential Financial, Inc. Earnings
                                                           Release
 07-Nov-2018  AMC      TTWO.O   Take-Two Interactive       Q2 2019 Take-Two Interactive Software Inc
                                Software Inc               Earnings Release
 07-Nov-2018  AMC      MNST.O   Monster Beverage Corp      Q3 2018 Monster Beverage Corp Earnings Release
 07-Nov-2018  AMC      TRIP.O   TripAdvisor Inc            Q3 2018 TripAdvisor Inc Earnings Release
 07-Nov-2018  AMC      MCHP.O   Microchip Technology Inc   Q2 2019 Microchip Technology Inc Earnings
                                                           Release
 07-Nov-2018  AMC      ANSS.O   ANSYS Inc                  Q3 2018 ANSYS Inc Earnings Release
 07-Nov-2018  AMC      DVA.N    DaVita Inc                 Q3 2018 DaVita Inc Earnings Release
 07-Nov-2018  AMC      NWSA.O   News Corp                  Q1 2019 News Corp Earnings Release
 07-Nov-2018  AMC      WYNN.O   Wynn Resorts Ltd           Q3 2018 Wynn Resorts Ltd Earnings Release
 07-Nov-2018  AMC      QCOM.O   Qualcomm Inc               Q4 2018 Qualcomm Inc Earnings Release
 07-Nov-2018  AMC      MRO.N    Marathon Oil Corp          Q3 2018 Marathon Oil Corp Earnings Release
 07-Nov-2018  AMC      HOLX.O   Hologic Inc                Q4 2018 Hologic Inc Earnings Release
 08-Nov-2018  07:00    DISCA.O  Discovery Inc              Q3 2018 Discovery Inc Earnings Release
 08-Nov-2018  07:00    NCLH.N   Norwegian Cruise Line      Q3 2018 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd
                                Holdings Ltd               Earnings Release
 08-Nov-2018  BMO      PRGO.N   Perrigo Company PLC        Q3 2018 Perrigo Company PLC Earnings Release
 08-Nov-2018  BMO      JCI.N    Johnson Controls           Q4 2018 Johnson Controls International PLC
                                International PLC          Earnings Release
 08-Nov-2018  BMO      PNW.N    Pinnacle West Capital      Q3 2018 Pinnacle West Capital Corp Earnings
                                Corp                       Release
 08-Nov-2018  BMO      NRG.N    NRG Energy Inc             Q3 2018 NRG Energy Inc Earnings Release
 08-Nov-2018  BMO      HII.N    Huntington Ingalls         Q3 2018 Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc
                                Industries Inc             Earnings Release
 08-Nov-2018  BMO      CNP.N    CenterPoint Energy Inc     Q3 2018 CenterPoint Energy Inc Earnings Release
 08-Nov-2018  BMO      CAH.N    Cardinal Health Inc        Q1 2019 Cardinal Health Inc Earnings Release
 08-Nov-2018  BMO      DHI.N    D.R. Horton Inc            Q4 2018 D.R. Horton Inc Earnings Release
                       FOR.N    Forestar Group Inc         
 08-Nov-2018  AMC      DIS.N    Walt Disney Co             Q4 2018 Walt Disney Co Earnings Release
 08-Nov-2018  AMC      XRAY.O   Dentsply Sirona Inc        Q3 2018 Dentsply Sirona Inc Earnings Release
 08-Nov-2018  AMC      CTL.N    CenturyLink Inc            Q3 2018 CenturyLink Inc Earnings Release
 08-Nov-2018  AMC      ATVI.O   Activision Blizzard Inc    Q3 2018 Activision Blizzard Inc Earnings Release
 08-Nov-2018  AMC      SWKS.O   Skyworks Solutions Inc     Q4 2018 Skyworks Solutions Inc Earnings Release
 08-Nov-2018  AMC      MTD.N    Mettler-Toledo             Q3 2018 Mettler-Toledo International Inc
                                International Inc          Earnings Release
 
   
** All times are listed in U.S. EDT, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market
Opens', or DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known.

** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon.

Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:-
Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the
company-> Estimates

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
