DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead. ** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated ** U.S. EARNINGS Start Date Start RIC Company Event Name Time 05-Nov-2018 BMO L.N Loews Corp Q3 2018 Loews Corp Earnings Release 05-Nov-2018 BMO SYY.N Sysco Corp Q1 2019 Sysco Corp Earnings Release 05-Nov-2018 BMO WRK.N WestRock Co Q4 2018 WestRock Co Earnings Release 05-Nov-2018 BMO PCG.N PG&E Corp Q3 2018 PG&E Corp Earnings Release 05-Nov-2018 16:00 BKNG.O Booking Holdings Inc Q3 2018 Booking Holdings Inc Earnings Release 05-Nov-2018 AMC FMC.N FMC Corp Q3 2018 FMC Corp Earnings Release 05-Nov-2018 AMC OXY.N Occidental Petroleum Corp Q3 2018 Occidental Petroleum Corp Earnings Release 05-Nov-2018 AMC MAR.O Marriott International Q3 2018 Marriott International Inc Earnings Inc Release 05-Nov-2018 AMC MOS.N Mosaic Co Q3 2018 Mosaic Co Earnings Release 05-Nov-2018 AMC IFF.N International Flavors & Q3 2018 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc Fragrances Inc Earnings Release 05-Nov-2018 AMC MYL.O Mylan NV Q3 2018 Mylan NV Earnings Release 05-Nov-2018 16:01 SBAC.O SBA Communications Corp Q3 2018 SBA Communications Corp Earnings Release 06-Nov-2018 BMO HSIC.O Henry Schein Inc Q3 2018 Henry Schein Inc Earnings Release 06-Nov-2018 BMO REGN.O Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Q3 2018 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings Inc Release 06-Nov-2018 BMO APD.N Air Products and Q4 2018 Air Products and Chemicals Inc Earnings Chemicals Inc Release 06-Nov-2018 BMO ADM.N Archer Daniels Midland Co Q3 2018 Archer Daniels Midland Co Earnings Release 06-Nov-2018 BMO TDG.N TransDigm Group Inc Q4 2018 TransDigm Group Inc Earnings Release 06-Nov-2018 BMO BR.N Broadridge Financial Q1 2019 Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc Solutions Inc Earnings Release 06-Nov-2018 BMO EMR.N Emerson Electric Co Q4 2018 Emerson Electric Co Earnings Release 06-Nov-2018 BMO AES.N AES Corp Q3 2018 AES Corp Earnings Release 06-Nov-2018 BMO ABC.N AmerisourceBergen Corp Q4 2018 AmerisourceBergen Corp Earnings Release 06-Nov-2018 BMO BDX.N Becton Dickinson and Co Q4 2018 Becton Dickinson and Co Earnings Release 06-Nov-2018 BMO CVS.N CVS Health Corp Q3 2018 CVS Health Corp Earnings Release 06-Nov-2018 BMO MLM.N Martin Marietta Materials Q3 2018 Martin Marietta Materials Inc Earnings Inc Release 06-Nov-2018 BMO EXPD.O Expeditors International Q3 2018 Expeditors International of Washington of Washington Inc Inc Earnings Release 06-Nov-2018 BMO RL.N Ralph Lauren Corp Q2 2019 Ralph Lauren Corp Earnings Release 06-Nov-2018 BMO LLY.N Eli Lilly and Co Q3 2018 Eli Lilly and Co Earnings Release 06-Nov-2018 AMC DVN.N Devon Energy Corp Q3 2018 Devon Energy Corp Earnings Release 06-Nov-2018 AMC PXD.N Pioneer Natural Resources Q3 2018 Pioneer Natural Resources Co Earnings Co Release 06-Nov-2018 AMC XEC.N Cimarex Energy Co Q3 2018 Cimarex Energy Co Earnings Release 06-Nov-2018 AMC AIZ.N Assurant Inc Q3 2018 Assurant Inc Earnings Release 06-Nov-2018 AMC LNT.N Alliant Energy Corp Q3 2018 Alliant Energy Corp Earnings Release 06-Nov-2018 AMC DXC.N DXC Technology Co Q2 2019 DXC Technology Co Earnings Release 07-Nov-2018 06:30 HUM.N Humana Inc Q3 2018 Humana Inc Earnings Release 07-Nov-2018 07:00 SRE.N Sempra Energy Q3 2018 Sempra Energy Earnings Release 4298009 Oncor Electric Delivery 906 Company LLC 07-Nov-2018 07:00 SO.N Southern Co Q3 2018 Southern Co Earnings Release 07-Nov-2018 08:00 FOXA.O Twenty-First Century Fox Q1 2019 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Earnings Inc Release 07-Nov-2018 BMO DISH.O DISH Network Corp Q3 2018 DISH Network Corp Earnings Release 07-Nov-2018 BMO ROK.N Rockwell Automation Inc Q4 2018 Rockwell Automation Inc Earnings Release 07-Nov-2018 BMO KORS.N Michael Kors Holdings Ltd Q2 2019 Michael Kors Holdings Ltd Earnings Release 07-Nov-2018 AMC NKTR.O Nektar Therapeutics Q3 2018 Nektar Therapeutics Earnings Release 07-Nov-2018 AMC ALB.N Albemarle Corp Q3 2018 Albemarle Corp Earnings Release 07-Nov-2018 AMC FLS.N Flowserve Corp Q3 2018 Flowserve Corp Earnings Release 07-Nov-2018 AMC PRU.N Prudential Financial Inc Q3 2018 Prudential Financial, Inc. Earnings Release 07-Nov-2018 AMC TTWO.O Take-Two Interactive Q2 2019 Take-Two Interactive Software Inc Software Inc Earnings Release 07-Nov-2018 AMC MNST.O Monster Beverage Corp Q3 2018 Monster Beverage Corp Earnings Release 07-Nov-2018 AMC TRIP.O TripAdvisor Inc Q3 2018 TripAdvisor Inc Earnings Release 07-Nov-2018 AMC MCHP.O Microchip Technology Inc Q2 2019 Microchip Technology Inc Earnings Release 07-Nov-2018 AMC ANSS.O ANSYS Inc Q3 2018 ANSYS Inc Earnings Release 07-Nov-2018 AMC DVA.N DaVita Inc Q3 2018 DaVita Inc Earnings Release 07-Nov-2018 AMC NWSA.O News Corp Q1 2019 News Corp Earnings Release 07-Nov-2018 AMC WYNN.O Wynn Resorts Ltd Q3 2018 Wynn Resorts Ltd Earnings Release 07-Nov-2018 AMC QCOM.O Qualcomm Inc Q4 2018 Qualcomm Inc Earnings Release 07-Nov-2018 AMC MRO.N Marathon Oil Corp Q3 2018 Marathon Oil Corp Earnings Release 07-Nov-2018 AMC HOLX.O Hologic Inc Q4 2018 Hologic Inc Earnings Release 08-Nov-2018 07:00 DISCA.O Discovery Inc Q3 2018 Discovery Inc Earnings Release 08-Nov-2018 07:00 NCLH.N Norwegian Cruise Line Q3 2018 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd Holdings Ltd Earnings Release 08-Nov-2018 BMO PRGO.N Perrigo Company PLC Q3 2018 Perrigo Company PLC Earnings Release 08-Nov-2018 BMO JCI.N Johnson Controls Q4 2018 Johnson Controls International PLC International PLC Earnings Release 08-Nov-2018 BMO PNW.N Pinnacle West Capital Q3 2018 Pinnacle West Capital Corp Earnings Corp Release 08-Nov-2018 BMO NRG.N NRG Energy Inc Q3 2018 NRG Energy Inc Earnings Release 08-Nov-2018 BMO HII.N Huntington Ingalls Q3 2018 Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc Industries Inc Earnings Release 08-Nov-2018 BMO CNP.N CenterPoint Energy Inc Q3 2018 CenterPoint Energy Inc Earnings Release 08-Nov-2018 BMO CAH.N Cardinal Health Inc Q1 2019 Cardinal Health Inc Earnings Release 08-Nov-2018 BMO DHI.N D.R. Horton Inc Q4 2018 D.R. Horton Inc Earnings Release FOR.N Forestar Group Inc 08-Nov-2018 AMC DIS.N Walt Disney Co Q4 2018 Walt Disney Co Earnings Release 08-Nov-2018 AMC XRAY.O Dentsply Sirona Inc Q3 2018 Dentsply Sirona Inc Earnings Release 08-Nov-2018 AMC CTL.N CenturyLink Inc Q3 2018 CenturyLink Inc Earnings Release 08-Nov-2018 AMC ATVI.O Activision Blizzard Inc Q3 2018 Activision Blizzard Inc Earnings Release 08-Nov-2018 AMC SWKS.O Skyworks Solutions Inc Q4 2018 Skyworks Solutions Inc Earnings Release 08-Nov-2018 AMC MTD.N Mettler-Toledo Q3 2018 Mettler-Toledo International Inc International Inc Earnings Release ** All times are listed in U.S. EDT, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens', or DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known. ** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon. Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:- Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)