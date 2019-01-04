DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

Earnings Season
    Jan 4 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead.
       
** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated **
        
     
 U.S. EARNINGS      
 Start Date    Start Time   RIC     Company                   Event Name
               (GMT)                                          
 09-Jan-2019   BMO          STZ.N   Constellation Brands Inc  Q3 2019 Constellation Brands Inc Earnings Release
 09-Jan-2019   BMO          LEN.N   Lennar Corp               Q4 2018 Lennar Corp Earnings Release
 
** All times are listed in U.S. EDT, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens', or
DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known.

** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon.

Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:-
Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company->
Estimates

