DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead. ** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated ** U.S. EARNINGS Start Date Start Time RIC Company Event Name 14-Jan-2019 BMO C.N Citigroup Inc Q4 2018 Citigroup Inc Earnings Release 15-Jan-2019 AMC UAL.O United Continental Holdings Inc Q4 2018 United Continental Holdings Inc Earnings Release 15-Jan-2019 BMO DAL.N Delta Air Lines Inc Q4 2018 Delta Air Lines Inc Earnings Release 15-Jan-2019 BMO UNH.N UnitedHealth Group Inc Q4 2018 UnitedHealth Group Inc Earnings Release 15-Jan-2019 BMO INFO.O IHS Markit Ltd Q4 2018 IHS Markit Ltd Earnings Release 15-Jan-2019 BMO JPM.N JPMorgan Chase & Co Q4 2018 JPMorgan Chase & Co Earnings Release 15-Jan-2019 08:00 WFC.N Wells Fargo & Co Q4 2018 Wells Fargo & Co Earnings Release 16-Jan-2019 AMC KMI.N Kinder Morgan Inc Q4 2018 Kinder Morgan Inc Earnings Release 16-Jan-2019 AMC CSX.O CSX Corp Q4 2018 CSX Corp Earnings Release 16-Jan-2019 BMO USB.N U.S. Bancorp Q4 2018 U.S. Bancorp Earnings Release 16-Jan-2019 BMO CMA.N Comerica Inc Q4 2018 Comerica Inc Earnings Release 16-Jan-2019 BMO BLK.N BlackRock Inc Q4 2018 BlackRock Inc Earnings Release 16-Jan-2019 BMO BK.N Bank of New York Mellon Corp Q4 2018 Bank of New York Mellon Corp Earnings Release 16-Jan-2019 BMO PNC.N PNC Financial Services Group Q4 2018 PNC Financial Services Group Inc Inc Earnings Release 16-Jan-2019 07:30 GS.N Goldman Sachs Group Inc Q4 2018 Goldman Sachs Group Inc Earnings Release 16-Jan-2019 06:45 BAC.N Bank of America Corp Q4 2018 Bank of America Corp Earnings Release 17-Jan-2019 AMC PBCT.O People's United Financial Inc Q4 2018 People's United Financial Inc Earnings Release 17-Jan-2019 AMC JBHT.O J B Hunt Transport Services Inc Q4 2018 J B Hunt Transport Services Inc Earnings Release 17-Jan-2019 16:00 NFLX.O Netflix Inc Q4 2018 Netflix Inc Earnings Release 17-Jan-2019 AMC AXP.N American Express Co Q4 2018 American Express Co Earnings Release 17-Jan-2019 BMO KEY.N KeyCorp Q4 2018 KeyCorp Earnings Release 17-Jan-2019 BMO MTB.N M&T Bank Corp Q4 2018 M&T Bank Corp Earnings Release 17-Jan-2019 BMO BBT.N BB&T Corp Q4 2018 BB&T Corp Earnings Release 17-Jan-2019 BMO PPG.N PPG Industries Inc Q4 2018 PPG Industries Inc Earnings Release 17-Jan-2019 07:00 MS.N Morgan Stanley Q4 2018 Morgan Stanley Earnings Release 17-Jan-2019 07:00 FAST.O Fastenal Co Q4 2018 Fastenal Co Earnings Release 18-Jan-2019 BMO RF.N Regions Financial Corp Q4 2018 Regions Financial Corp Earnings Release 18-Jan-2019 BMO STI.N SunTrust Banks Inc Q4 2018 SunTrust Banks Inc Earnings Release 18-Jan-2019 BMO KSU.N Kansas City Southern Q4 2018 Kansas City Southern Earnings Release 18-Jan-2019 BMO STT.N State Street Corp Q4 2018 State Street Corp Earnings Release 18-Jan-2019 BMO CFG.N Citizens Financial Group Inc Q4 2018 Citizens Financial Group Inc Earnings Release 18-Jan-2019 BMO VFC.N VF Corp Q3 2019 VF Corp Earnings Release 18-Jan-2019 07:00 SLB.N Schlumberger NV Q4 2018 Schlumberger NV Earnings Release ** All times are listed in U.S. EDT, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens', or DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known. ** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon. Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:- Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)