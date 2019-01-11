DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

Earnings Season
    Jan 11 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead.
       
** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated **
        
     
 U.S. EARNINGS   
 
 Start Date   Start Time  RIC     Company                          Event Name
 14-Jan-2019  BMO         C.N     Citigroup Inc                    Q4 2018 Citigroup Inc Earnings Release
 15-Jan-2019  AMC         UAL.O   United Continental Holdings Inc  Q4 2018 United Continental Holdings Inc
                                                                   Earnings Release
 15-Jan-2019  BMO         DAL.N   Delta Air Lines Inc              Q4 2018 Delta Air Lines Inc Earnings Release
 15-Jan-2019  BMO         UNH.N   UnitedHealth Group Inc           Q4 2018 UnitedHealth Group Inc Earnings Release
 15-Jan-2019  BMO         INFO.O  IHS Markit Ltd                   Q4 2018 IHS Markit Ltd Earnings Release
 15-Jan-2019  BMO         JPM.N   JPMorgan Chase & Co              Q4 2018 JPMorgan Chase & Co Earnings Release
 15-Jan-2019  08:00       WFC.N   Wells Fargo & Co                 Q4 2018 Wells Fargo & Co Earnings Release
 16-Jan-2019  AMC         KMI.N   Kinder Morgan Inc                Q4 2018 Kinder Morgan Inc Earnings Release
 16-Jan-2019  AMC         CSX.O   CSX Corp                         Q4 2018 CSX Corp Earnings Release
 16-Jan-2019  BMO         USB.N   U.S. Bancorp                     Q4 2018 U.S. Bancorp Earnings Release
 16-Jan-2019  BMO         CMA.N   Comerica Inc                     Q4 2018 Comerica Inc Earnings Release
 16-Jan-2019  BMO         BLK.N   BlackRock Inc                    Q4 2018 BlackRock Inc Earnings Release
 16-Jan-2019  BMO         BK.N    Bank of New York Mellon Corp     Q4 2018 Bank of New York Mellon Corp Earnings
                                                                   Release
 16-Jan-2019  BMO         PNC.N   PNC Financial Services Group     Q4 2018 PNC Financial Services Group Inc
                                  Inc                              Earnings Release
 16-Jan-2019  07:30       GS.N    Goldman Sachs Group Inc          Q4 2018 Goldman Sachs Group Inc Earnings
                                                                   Release
 16-Jan-2019  06:45       BAC.N   Bank of America Corp             Q4 2018 Bank of America Corp Earnings Release
 17-Jan-2019  AMC         PBCT.O  People's United Financial Inc    Q4 2018 People's United Financial Inc Earnings
                                                                   Release
 17-Jan-2019  AMC         JBHT.O  J B Hunt Transport Services Inc  Q4 2018 J B Hunt Transport Services Inc
                                                                   Earnings Release
 17-Jan-2019  16:00       NFLX.O  Netflix Inc                      Q4 2018 Netflix Inc Earnings Release
 17-Jan-2019  AMC         AXP.N   American Express Co              Q4 2018 American Express Co Earnings Release
 17-Jan-2019  BMO         KEY.N   KeyCorp                          Q4 2018 KeyCorp Earnings Release
 17-Jan-2019  BMO         MTB.N   M&T Bank Corp                    Q4 2018 M&T Bank Corp Earnings Release
 17-Jan-2019  BMO         BBT.N   BB&T Corp                        Q4 2018 BB&T Corp Earnings Release
 17-Jan-2019  BMO         PPG.N   PPG Industries Inc               Q4 2018 PPG Industries Inc Earnings Release
 17-Jan-2019  07:00       MS.N    Morgan Stanley                   Q4 2018 Morgan Stanley Earnings Release
 17-Jan-2019  07:00       FAST.O  Fastenal Co                      Q4 2018 Fastenal Co Earnings Release
 18-Jan-2019  BMO         RF.N    Regions Financial Corp           Q4 2018 Regions Financial Corp Earnings Release
 18-Jan-2019  BMO         STI.N   SunTrust Banks Inc               Q4 2018 SunTrust Banks Inc Earnings Release
 18-Jan-2019  BMO         KSU.N   Kansas City Southern             Q4 2018 Kansas City Southern Earnings Release
 18-Jan-2019  BMO         STT.N   State Street Corp                Q4 2018 State Street Corp Earnings Release
 18-Jan-2019  BMO         CFG.N   Citizens Financial Group Inc     Q4 2018 Citizens Financial Group Inc Earnings
                                                                   Release
 18-Jan-2019  BMO         VFC.N   VF Corp                          Q3 2019 VF Corp Earnings Release
 18-Jan-2019  07:00       SLB.N   Schlumberger NV                  Q4 2018 Schlumberger NV Earnings Release
      
    

