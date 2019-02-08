DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead. ** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated ** U.S. EARNINGS Start Date Start RIC Company Event Name Time 11-Feb-2019 BMO L.N Loews Corp Q4 2018 Loews Corp Earnings Release 11-Feb-2019 AMC RE.N Everest Re Group Ltd Q4 2018 Everest Re Group Ltd Earnings Release 11-Feb-2019 AMC VNO.N Vornado Realty Trust Q4 2018 Vornado Realty Trust Earnings Release 11-Feb-2019 AMC FMC.N FMC Corp Q4 2018 FMC Corp Earnings Release 12-Feb-2019 06:55 UAA.N Under Armour Inc Q4 2018 Under Armour Inc Earnings Release 12-Feb-2019 07:00 WEC.N WEC Energy Group Inc Q4 2018 WEC Energy Group Inc Earnings Release 12-Feb-2019 BMO MLM.N Martin Marietta Materials Inc Q4 2018 Martin Marietta Materials Inc Earnings Release 12-Feb-2019 BMO IPGP.O IPG Photonics Corp Q4 2018 IPG Photonics Corp Earnings Release 12-Feb-2019 BMO FIS.N Fidelity National Information Q4 2018 Fidelity National Information Services Inc Services Inc Earnings Release 12-Feb-2019 BMO WELL.N Welltower Inc Q4 2018 Welltower Inc Earnings Release 12-Feb-2019 BMO TAP.N Molson Coors Brewing Co Q4 2018 Molson Coors Brewing Co Earnings Release 12-Feb-2019 BMO OMC.N Omnicom Group Inc Q4 2018 Omnicom Group Inc Earnings Release 12-Feb-2019 AMC AKAM.O Akamai Technologies Inc Q4 2018 Akamai Technologies Inc Earnings Release 12-Feb-2019 AMC AIZ.N Assurant Inc Q4 2018 Assurant Inc Earnings Release 12-Feb-2019 AMC TRIP.O TripAdvisor Inc Q4 2018 TripAdvisor Inc Earnings Release 12-Feb-2019 AMC ATVI.O Activision Blizzard Inc Q4 2018 Activision Blizzard Inc Earnings Release 12-Feb-2019 AMC UDR.N UDR Inc Q4 2018 UDR Inc Earnings Release 12-Feb-2019 AMC OXY.N Occidental Petroleum Corp Q4 2018 Occidental Petroleum Corp Earnings Release 13-Feb-2019 BMO DISH.O DISH Network Corp Q4 2018 DISH Network Corp Earnings Release 13-Feb-2019 BMO FLIR.O FLIR Systems Inc Q4 2018 FLIR Systems Inc Earnings Release 13-Feb-2019 BMO HLT.N Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc Q4 2018 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc Earnings Release 13-Feb-2019 BMO IPG.N Interpublic Group of Q4 2018 Interpublic Group of Companies Inc Earnings Companies Inc Release 13-Feb-2019 BMO GPN.N Global Payments Inc Q4 2018 Global Payments Inc Earnings Release 13-Feb-2019 BMO PGR.N Progressive Corp January 2019 Progressive Corp Earnings Release 13-Feb-2019 BMO CBRE.N CBRE Group Inc Q4 2018 CBRE Group Inc Earnings Release 13-Feb-2019 AMC MGM.N MGM Resorts International Q4 2018 MGM Resorts International Earnings Release 13-Feb-2019 AMC PXD.N Pioneer Natural Resources Co Q4 2018 Pioneer Natural Resources Co Earnings Release 13-Feb-2019 AMC EQIX.O Equinix Inc Q4 2018 Equinix Inc Earnings Release 13-Feb-2019 AMC DVA.N DaVita Inc Q4 2018 DaVita Inc Earnings Release 13-Feb-2019 AMC CF.N CF Industries Holdings Inc Q4 2018 CF Industries Holdings Inc Earnings Release 13-Feb-2019 AMC CTL.N CenturyLink Inc Q4 2018 CenturyLink Inc Earnings Release 13-Feb-2019 AMC FRT.N Federal Realty Investment Q4 2018 Federal Realty Investment Trust Earnings Trust Release 13-Feb-2019 AMC REG.O Regency Centers Corp Q4 2018 Regency Centers Corp Earnings Release 13-Feb-2019 AMC AIG.N American International Group Q4 2018 American International Group Inc Earnings Inc Release 13-Feb-2019 AMC NTAP.O NetApp Inc Q3 2019 NetApp Inc Earnings Release 13-Feb-2019 AMC IFF.N International Flavors & Q4 2018 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc Fragrances Inc Earnings Release 13-Feb-2019 AMC CSCO.O Cisco Systems Inc Q2 2019 Cisco Systems Inc Earnings Release 13-Feb-2019 AMC WMB.N Williams Companies Inc Q4 2018 Williams Companies Inc Earnings Release 13-Feb-2019 AMC MRO.N Marathon Oil Corp Q4 2018 Marathon Oil Corp Earnings Release 13-Feb-2019 AMC HCP.N HCP Inc Q4 2018 HCP Inc Earnings Release 14-Feb-2019 07:00 DUK.N Duke Energy Corp Q4 2018 Duke Energy Corp Earnings Release 14-Feb-2019 07:00 INCY.O Incyte Corp Q4 2018 Incyte Corp Earnings Release 14-Feb-2019 BMO ZTS.N Zoetis Inc Q4 2018 Zoetis Inc Earnings Release 14-Feb-2019 BMO WM.N Waste Management Inc Q4 2018 Waste Management Inc Earnings Release 14-Feb-2019 BMO CME.O CME Group Inc Q4 2018 CME Group Inc Earnings Release 14-Feb-2019 BMO VMC.N Vulcan Materials Co Q4 2018 Vulcan Materials Co Earnings Release 14-Feb-2019 BMO BWA.N BorgWarner Inc Q4 2018 BorgWarner Inc Earnings Release 14-Feb-2019 BMO HII.N Huntington Ingalls Industries Q4 2018 Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc Earnings Inc Release 14-Feb-2019 BMO IRM.N Iron Mountain Inc Q4 2018 Iron Mountain Inc Earnings Release 14-Feb-2019 BMO PPL.N PPL Corp Q4 2018 PPL Corp Earnings Release 14-Feb-2019 BMO KO.N Coca-Cola Co Q4 2018 Coca-Cola Co Earnings Release 14-Feb-2019 BMO IQV.N IQVIA Holdings Inc Q4 2018 IQVIA Holdings Inc Earnings Release 14-Feb-2019 BMO DGX.N Quest Diagnostics Inc Q4 2018 Quest Diagnostics Inc Earnings Release 14-Feb-2019 BMO AEE.N Ameren Corp Q4 2018 Ameren Corp Earnings Release 14-Feb-2019 AMC CBS.N CBS Corp Q4 2018 CBS Corp Earnings Release 14-Feb-2019 AMC ANET.N Arista Networks Inc Q4 2018 Arista Networks Inc Earnings Release 14-Feb-2019 AMC NVDA.O NVIDIA Corp Q4 2019 NVIDIA Corp Earnings Release 14-Feb-2019 AMC AMAT.O Applied Materials Inc Q1 2019 Applied Materials Inc Earnings Release 15-Feb-2019 06:00 PEP.O PepsiCo Inc Q4 2018 PepsiCo Inc Earnings Release 15-Feb-2019 BMO DE.N Deere & Co Q1 2019 Deere & Co Earnings Release 15-Feb-2019 BMO MCO.N Moody's Corp Q4 2018 Moody's Corp Earnings Release 15-Feb-2019 BMO NWL.O Newell Brands Inc Q4 2018 Newell Brands Inc Earnings Release ** All times are listed in U.S. EDT, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens', or DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known. ** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon. Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:- Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)