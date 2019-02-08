Earnings Season
February 8, 2019 / 5:04 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

    Feb 8 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead.
       
** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated **
        
     
 U.S. EARNINGS   
 
 Start Date   Start     RIC      Company                        Event Name
              Time                                              
 11-Feb-2019  BMO       L.N      Loews Corp                     Q4 2018 Loews Corp Earnings Release
 11-Feb-2019  AMC       RE.N     Everest Re Group Ltd           Q4 2018 Everest Re Group Ltd Earnings Release
 11-Feb-2019  AMC       VNO.N    Vornado Realty Trust           Q4 2018 Vornado Realty Trust Earnings Release
 11-Feb-2019  AMC       FMC.N    FMC Corp                       Q4 2018 FMC Corp Earnings Release
 12-Feb-2019  06:55     UAA.N    Under Armour Inc               Q4 2018 Under Armour Inc Earnings Release
 12-Feb-2019  07:00     WEC.N    WEC Energy Group Inc           Q4 2018 WEC Energy Group Inc Earnings Release
 12-Feb-2019  BMO       MLM.N    Martin Marietta Materials Inc  Q4 2018 Martin Marietta Materials Inc Earnings Release
 12-Feb-2019  BMO       IPGP.O   IPG Photonics Corp             Q4 2018 IPG Photonics Corp Earnings Release
 12-Feb-2019  BMO       FIS.N    Fidelity National Information  Q4 2018 Fidelity National Information Services Inc
                                 Services Inc                   Earnings Release
 12-Feb-2019  BMO       WELL.N   Welltower Inc                  Q4 2018 Welltower Inc Earnings Release
 12-Feb-2019  BMO       TAP.N    Molson Coors Brewing Co        Q4 2018 Molson Coors Brewing Co Earnings Release
 12-Feb-2019  BMO       OMC.N    Omnicom Group Inc              Q4 2018 Omnicom Group Inc Earnings Release
 12-Feb-2019  AMC       AKAM.O   Akamai Technologies Inc        Q4 2018 Akamai Technologies Inc Earnings Release
 12-Feb-2019  AMC       AIZ.N    Assurant Inc                   Q4 2018 Assurant Inc Earnings Release
 12-Feb-2019  AMC       TRIP.O   TripAdvisor Inc                Q4 2018 TripAdvisor Inc Earnings Release
 12-Feb-2019  AMC       ATVI.O   Activision Blizzard Inc        Q4 2018 Activision Blizzard Inc Earnings Release
 12-Feb-2019  AMC       UDR.N    UDR Inc                        Q4 2018 UDR Inc Earnings Release
 12-Feb-2019  AMC       OXY.N    Occidental Petroleum Corp      Q4 2018 Occidental Petroleum Corp Earnings Release
 13-Feb-2019  BMO       DISH.O   DISH Network Corp              Q4 2018 DISH Network Corp Earnings Release
 13-Feb-2019  BMO       FLIR.O   FLIR Systems Inc               Q4 2018 FLIR Systems Inc Earnings Release
 13-Feb-2019  BMO       HLT.N    Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc  Q4 2018 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc Earnings Release
 13-Feb-2019  BMO       IPG.N    Interpublic Group of           Q4 2018 Interpublic Group of Companies Inc Earnings
                                 Companies Inc                  Release
 13-Feb-2019  BMO       GPN.N    Global Payments Inc            Q4 2018 Global Payments Inc Earnings Release
 13-Feb-2019  BMO       PGR.N    Progressive Corp               January 2019 Progressive Corp Earnings Release
 13-Feb-2019  BMO       CBRE.N   CBRE Group Inc                 Q4 2018 CBRE Group Inc Earnings Release
 13-Feb-2019  AMC       MGM.N    MGM Resorts International      Q4 2018 MGM Resorts International Earnings Release
 13-Feb-2019  AMC       PXD.N    Pioneer Natural Resources Co   Q4 2018 Pioneer Natural Resources Co Earnings Release
 13-Feb-2019  AMC       EQIX.O   Equinix Inc                    Q4 2018 Equinix Inc Earnings Release
 13-Feb-2019  AMC       DVA.N    DaVita Inc                     Q4 2018 DaVita Inc Earnings Release
 13-Feb-2019  AMC       CF.N     CF Industries Holdings Inc     Q4 2018 CF Industries Holdings Inc Earnings Release
 13-Feb-2019  AMC       CTL.N    CenturyLink Inc                Q4 2018 CenturyLink Inc Earnings Release
 13-Feb-2019  AMC       FRT.N    Federal Realty Investment      Q4 2018 Federal Realty Investment Trust Earnings
                                 Trust                          Release
 13-Feb-2019  AMC       REG.O    Regency Centers Corp           Q4 2018 Regency Centers Corp Earnings Release
 13-Feb-2019  AMC       AIG.N    American International Group   Q4 2018 American International Group Inc Earnings
                                 Inc                            Release
 13-Feb-2019  AMC       NTAP.O   NetApp Inc                     Q3 2019 NetApp Inc Earnings Release
 13-Feb-2019  AMC       IFF.N    International Flavors &        Q4 2018 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc
                                 Fragrances Inc                 Earnings Release
 13-Feb-2019  AMC       CSCO.O   Cisco Systems Inc              Q2 2019 Cisco Systems Inc Earnings Release
 13-Feb-2019  AMC       WMB.N    Williams Companies Inc         Q4 2018 Williams Companies Inc Earnings Release
 13-Feb-2019  AMC       MRO.N    Marathon Oil Corp              Q4 2018 Marathon Oil Corp Earnings Release
 13-Feb-2019  AMC       HCP.N    HCP Inc                        Q4 2018 HCP Inc Earnings Release
 14-Feb-2019  07:00     DUK.N    Duke Energy Corp               Q4 2018 Duke Energy Corp Earnings Release
 14-Feb-2019  07:00     INCY.O   Incyte Corp                    Q4 2018 Incyte Corp Earnings Release
 14-Feb-2019  BMO       ZTS.N    Zoetis Inc                     Q4 2018 Zoetis Inc Earnings Release
 14-Feb-2019  BMO       WM.N     Waste Management Inc           Q4 2018 Waste Management Inc Earnings Release
 14-Feb-2019  BMO       CME.O    CME Group Inc                  Q4 2018 CME Group Inc Earnings Release
 14-Feb-2019  BMO       VMC.N    Vulcan Materials Co            Q4 2018 Vulcan Materials Co Earnings Release
 14-Feb-2019  BMO       BWA.N    BorgWarner Inc                 Q4 2018 BorgWarner Inc Earnings Release
 14-Feb-2019  BMO       HII.N    Huntington Ingalls Industries  Q4 2018 Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc Earnings
                                 Inc                            Release
 14-Feb-2019  BMO       IRM.N    Iron Mountain Inc              Q4 2018 Iron Mountain Inc Earnings Release
 14-Feb-2019  BMO       PPL.N    PPL Corp                       Q4 2018 PPL Corp Earnings Release
 14-Feb-2019  BMO       KO.N     Coca-Cola Co                   Q4 2018 Coca-Cola Co Earnings Release
 14-Feb-2019  BMO       IQV.N    IQVIA Holdings Inc             Q4 2018 IQVIA Holdings Inc Earnings Release
 14-Feb-2019  BMO       DGX.N    Quest Diagnostics Inc          Q4 2018 Quest Diagnostics Inc Earnings Release
 14-Feb-2019  BMO       AEE.N    Ameren Corp                    Q4 2018 Ameren Corp Earnings Release
 14-Feb-2019  AMC       CBS.N    CBS Corp                       Q4 2018 CBS Corp Earnings Release
 14-Feb-2019  AMC       ANET.N   Arista Networks Inc            Q4 2018 Arista Networks Inc Earnings Release
 14-Feb-2019  AMC       NVDA.O   NVIDIA Corp                    Q4 2019 NVIDIA Corp Earnings Release
 14-Feb-2019  AMC       AMAT.O   Applied Materials Inc          Q1 2019 Applied Materials Inc Earnings Release
 15-Feb-2019  06:00     PEP.O    PepsiCo Inc                    Q4 2018 PepsiCo Inc Earnings Release
 15-Feb-2019  BMO       DE.N     Deere & Co                     Q1 2019 Deere & Co Earnings Release
 15-Feb-2019  BMO       MCO.N    Moody's Corp                   Q4 2018 Moody's Corp Earnings Release
 15-Feb-2019  BMO       NWL.O    Newell Brands Inc              Q4 2018 Newell Brands Inc Earnings Release
 

** All times are listed in U.S. EDT, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens', or DBH -
'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known.

** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon.

Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:-
Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company->
Estimates

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
