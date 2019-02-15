DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

Earnings Season
 Start Date    Start Time  RIC     Company                             Event Name
 19-Feb-2019   06:45       MDT.N   Medtronic PLC                       Q3 2019 Medtronic PLC Earnings Release
 19-Feb-2019   07:00       WMT.N   Walmart Inc                         Q4 2019 Walmart Inc Earnings Release
 19-Feb-2019   BMO         GPC.N   Genuine Parts Co                    Q4 2018 Genuine Parts Co Earnings Release
 19-Feb-2019   BMO         NBL.N   Noble Energy Inc                    Q4 2018 Noble Energy Inc Earnings Release
 19-Feb-2019   BMO         ALLE.N  Allegion PLC                        Q4 2018 Allegion PLC Earnings Release
 19-Feb-2019   BMO         ECL.N   Ecolab Inc                          Q4 2018 Ecolab Inc Earnings Release
 19-Feb-2019   BMO         AAP.N   Advance Auto Parts Inc              Q4 2018 Advance Auto Parts Inc Earnings Release
 19-Feb-2019   BMO         EXPD.O  Expeditors International of         Q4 2018 Expeditors International of Washington
                                   Washington Inc                      Inc Earnings Release
 19-Feb-2019   AMC         CXO.N   Concho Resources Inc                Q4 2018 Concho Resources Inc Earnings Release
 19-Feb-2019   AMC         FE.N    FirstEnergy Corp                    Q4 2018 FirstEnergy Corp Earnings Release
 19-Feb-2019   AMC         AWK.N   American Water Works Company Inc    Q4 2018 American Water Works Company Inc
                                                                       Earnings Release
 19-Feb-2019   AMC         HST.N   Host Hotels & Resorts Inc           Q4 2018 Host Hotels & Resorts Inc Earnings
                                                                       Release
 19-Feb-2019   AMC         VRSK.O  Verisk Analytics Inc                Q4 2018 Verisk Analytics Inc Earnings Release
 19-Feb-2019   AMC         FANG.O  Diamondback Energy Inc              Q4 2018 Diamondback Energy Inc Earnings Release
 19-Feb-2019   AMC         DVN.N   Devon Energy Corp                   Q4 2018 Devon Energy Corp Earnings Release
 20-Feb-2019   AMC         CDNS.O  Cadence Design Systems Inc          Q4 2018 Cadence Design Systems Inc Earnings
                                                                       Release
 20-Feb-2019   07:00       SO.N    Southern Co                         Q4 2018 Southern Co Earnings Release
 20-Feb-2019   08:00       ADI.O   Analog Devices Inc                  Q1 2019 Analog Devices Inc Earnings Release
 20-Feb-2019   BMO         GRMN.O  Garmin Ltd                          Q4 2018 Garmin Ltd Earnings Release
 20-Feb-2019   BMO         ETR.N   Entergy Corp                        Q4 2018 Entergy Corp Earnings Release
 20-Feb-2019   BMO         HSIC.O  Henry Schein Inc                    Q4 2018 Henry Schein Inc Earnings Release
 20-Feb-2019   BMO         HFC.N   HollyFrontier Corp                  Q4 2018 HollyFrontier Corp Earnings Release
 20-Feb-2019   BMO         NI.N    NiSource Inc                        Q4 2018 NiSource Inc Earnings Release
 20-Feb-2019   BMO         CVS.N   CVS Health Corp                     Q4 2018 CVS Health Corp Earnings Release
 20-Feb-2019   AMC         FTI.N   TechnipFMC PLC                      Q4 2018 TechnipFMC PLC Earnings Release
 20-Feb-2019   AMC         FLS.N   Flowserve Corp                      Q4 2018 Flowserve Corp Earnings Release
 20-Feb-2019   AMC         O.N     Realty Income Corp                  Q4 2018 Realty Income Corp Earnings Release
 20-Feb-2019   AMC         ALB.N   Albemarle Corp                      Q4 2018 Albemarle Corp Earnings Release
 20-Feb-2019   AMC         EXR.N   Extra Space Storage Inc             Q4 2018 Extra Space Storage Inc Earnings Release
 20-Feb-2019   AMC         SNPS.O  Synopsys Inc                        Q1 2019 Synopsys Inc Earnings Release
 20-Feb-2019   AMC         XEC.N   Cimarex Energy Co                   Q4 2018 Cimarex Energy Co Earnings Release
 20-Feb-2019   AMC         A.N     Agilent Technologies Inc            Q1 2019 Agilent Technologies Inc Earnings
                                                                       Release
 21-Feb-2019   07:00       NCLH.N  Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd  Q4 2018 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd
                                                                       Earnings Release
 21-Feb-2019   BMO         TFX.N   Teleflex Inc                        Q4 2018 Teleflex Inc Earnings Release
 21-Feb-2019   BMO         ES.N    Eversource Energy                   Q4 2018 Eversource Energy Earnings Release
 21-Feb-2019   BMO         PWR.N   Quanta Services Inc                 Q4 2018 Quanta Services Inc Earnings Release
 21-Feb-2019   BMO         NEM.N   Newmont Mining Corp                 Q4 2018 Newmont Mining Corp Earnings Release
 21-Feb-2019   BMO         HRL.N   Hormel Foods Corp                   Q1 2019 Hormel Foods Corp Earnings Release
 21-Feb-2019   AMC         SBAC.O  SBA Communications Corp             Q4 2018 SBA Communications Corp Earnings Release
 21-Feb-2019   AMC         LNT.O   Alliant Energy Corp                 Q4 2018 Alliant Energy Corp Earnings Release
 21-Feb-2019   AMC         ED.N    Consolidated Edison Inc             Q4 2018 Consolidated Edison Inc Earnings Release
 21-Feb-2019   AMC         KEYS.N  Keysight Technologies Inc           Q1 2019 Keysight Technologies Inc Earnings
                                                                       Release
 21-Feb-2019   AMC         INTU.O  Intuit Inc                          Q2 2019 Intuit Inc Earnings Release
 21-Feb-2019   AMC         HPE.N   Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co       Q1 2019 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co Earnings
                                                                       Release
 21-Feb-2019   AMC         FLR.N   Fluor Corp                          Q4 2018 Fluor Corp Earnings Release
 21-Feb-2019   17:00       KHC.O   Kraft Heinz Co                      Q4 2018 Kraft Heinz Co Earnings Release
 22-Feb-2019   BMO         COG.N   Cabot Oil & Gas Corp                Q4 2018 Cabot Oil & Gas Corp Earnings Release
 22-Feb-2019   BMO         PNW.N   Pinnacle West Capital Corp          Q4 2018 Pinnacle West Capital Corp Earnings
                                                                       Release
 

