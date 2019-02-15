DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead. ** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated ** U.S. EARNINGS Start Date Start Time RIC Company Event Name 19-Feb-2019 06:45 MDT.N Medtronic PLC Q3 2019 Medtronic PLC Earnings Release 19-Feb-2019 07:00 WMT.N Walmart Inc Q4 2019 Walmart Inc Earnings Release 19-Feb-2019 BMO GPC.N Genuine Parts Co Q4 2018 Genuine Parts Co Earnings Release 19-Feb-2019 BMO NBL.N Noble Energy Inc Q4 2018 Noble Energy Inc Earnings Release 19-Feb-2019 BMO ALLE.N Allegion PLC Q4 2018 Allegion PLC Earnings Release 19-Feb-2019 BMO ECL.N Ecolab Inc Q4 2018 Ecolab Inc Earnings Release 19-Feb-2019 BMO AAP.N Advance Auto Parts Inc Q4 2018 Advance Auto Parts Inc Earnings Release 19-Feb-2019 BMO EXPD.O Expeditors International of Q4 2018 Expeditors International of Washington Washington Inc Inc Earnings Release 19-Feb-2019 AMC CXO.N Concho Resources Inc Q4 2018 Concho Resources Inc Earnings Release 19-Feb-2019 AMC FE.N FirstEnergy Corp Q4 2018 FirstEnergy Corp Earnings Release 19-Feb-2019 AMC AWK.N American Water Works Company Inc Q4 2018 American Water Works Company Inc Earnings Release 19-Feb-2019 AMC HST.N Host Hotels & Resorts Inc Q4 2018 Host Hotels & Resorts Inc Earnings Release 19-Feb-2019 AMC VRSK.O Verisk Analytics Inc Q4 2018 Verisk Analytics Inc Earnings Release 19-Feb-2019 AMC FANG.O Diamondback Energy Inc Q4 2018 Diamondback Energy Inc Earnings Release 19-Feb-2019 AMC DVN.N Devon Energy Corp Q4 2018 Devon Energy Corp Earnings Release 20-Feb-2019 AMC CDNS.O Cadence Design Systems Inc Q4 2018 Cadence Design Systems Inc Earnings Release 20-Feb-2019 07:00 SO.N Southern Co Q4 2018 Southern Co Earnings Release 20-Feb-2019 08:00 ADI.O Analog Devices Inc Q1 2019 Analog Devices Inc Earnings Release 20-Feb-2019 BMO GRMN.O Garmin Ltd Q4 2018 Garmin Ltd Earnings Release 20-Feb-2019 BMO ETR.N Entergy Corp Q4 2018 Entergy Corp Earnings Release 20-Feb-2019 BMO HSIC.O Henry Schein Inc Q4 2018 Henry Schein Inc Earnings Release 20-Feb-2019 BMO HFC.N HollyFrontier Corp Q4 2018 HollyFrontier Corp Earnings Release 20-Feb-2019 BMO NI.N NiSource Inc Q4 2018 NiSource Inc Earnings Release 20-Feb-2019 BMO CVS.N CVS Health Corp Q4 2018 CVS Health Corp Earnings Release 20-Feb-2019 AMC FTI.N TechnipFMC PLC Q4 2018 TechnipFMC PLC Earnings Release 20-Feb-2019 AMC FLS.N Flowserve Corp Q4 2018 Flowserve Corp Earnings Release 20-Feb-2019 AMC O.N Realty Income Corp Q4 2018 Realty Income Corp Earnings Release 20-Feb-2019 AMC ALB.N Albemarle Corp Q4 2018 Albemarle Corp Earnings Release 20-Feb-2019 AMC EXR.N Extra Space Storage Inc Q4 2018 Extra Space Storage Inc Earnings Release 20-Feb-2019 AMC SNPS.O Synopsys Inc Q1 2019 Synopsys Inc Earnings Release 20-Feb-2019 AMC XEC.N Cimarex Energy Co Q4 2018 Cimarex Energy Co Earnings Release 20-Feb-2019 AMC A.N Agilent Technologies Inc Q1 2019 Agilent Technologies Inc Earnings Release 21-Feb-2019 07:00 NCLH.N Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd Q4 2018 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd Earnings Release 21-Feb-2019 BMO TFX.N Teleflex Inc Q4 2018 Teleflex Inc Earnings Release 21-Feb-2019 BMO ES.N Eversource Energy Q4 2018 Eversource Energy Earnings Release 21-Feb-2019 BMO PWR.N Quanta Services Inc Q4 2018 Quanta Services Inc Earnings Release 21-Feb-2019 BMO NEM.N Newmont Mining Corp Q4 2018 Newmont Mining Corp Earnings Release 21-Feb-2019 BMO HRL.N Hormel Foods Corp Q1 2019 Hormel Foods Corp Earnings Release 21-Feb-2019 AMC SBAC.O SBA Communications Corp Q4 2018 SBA Communications Corp Earnings Release 21-Feb-2019 AMC LNT.O Alliant Energy Corp Q4 2018 Alliant Energy Corp Earnings Release 21-Feb-2019 AMC ED.N Consolidated Edison Inc Q4 2018 Consolidated Edison Inc Earnings Release 21-Feb-2019 AMC KEYS.N Keysight Technologies Inc Q1 2019 Keysight Technologies Inc Earnings Release 21-Feb-2019 AMC INTU.O Intuit Inc Q2 2019 Intuit Inc Earnings Release 21-Feb-2019 AMC HPE.N Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co Q1 2019 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co Earnings Release 21-Feb-2019 AMC FLR.N Fluor Corp Q4 2018 Fluor Corp Earnings Release 21-Feb-2019 17:00 KHC.O Kraft Heinz Co Q4 2018 Kraft Heinz Co Earnings Release 22-Feb-2019 BMO COG.N Cabot Oil & Gas Corp Q4 2018 Cabot Oil & Gas Corp Earnings Release 22-Feb-2019 BMO PNW.N Pinnacle West Capital Corp Q4 2018 Pinnacle West Capital Corp Earnings Release ** All times are listed in U.S. EDT, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens', or DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known. ** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon. Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:- Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)