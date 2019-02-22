DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead. ** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated ** U.S. EARNINGS Start Date Start RIC Company Event Name Time 25-Feb-2019 AMC OKE.N ONEOK Inc Q4 2018 ONEOK Inc Earnings Release 25-Feb-2019 AMC MOS.N Mosaic Co Q4 2018 Mosaic Co Earnings Release 26-Feb-2019 07:00 DISCA.O Discovery Inc Q4 2018 Discovery Inc Earnings Release 26-Feb-2019 07:00 SJM.N J M Smucker Co Q3 2019 J M Smucker Co Earnings Release 26-Feb-2019 07:00 SRE.N Sempra Energy Q4 2018 Sempra Energy Earnings Release 4298009906 Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC 26-Feb-2019 BMO HD.N Home Depot Inc Q4 2018 Home Depot Inc Earnings Release 26-Feb-2019 BMO M.N Macy's Inc Q4 2018 Macy's Inc Earnings Release 26-Feb-2019 BMO AZO.N Autozone Inc Q2 2019 Autozone Inc Earnings Release 26-Feb-2019 AMC MYL.O Mylan NV Q4 2018 Mylan NV Earnings Release 26-Feb-2019 AMC EOG.N EOG Resources Inc Q4 2018 EOG Resources Inc Earnings Release 26-Feb-2019 AMC PSA.N Public Storage Q4 2018 Public Storage Earnings Release 27-Feb-2019 07:00 AMT.N American Tower Corp Q4 2018 American Tower Corp Earnings Release 27-Feb-2019 BMO LOW.N Lowe's Companies Inc Q4 2018 Lowe's Companies Inc Earnings Release 27-Feb-2019 BMO CPB.N Campbell Soup Co Q2 2019 Campbell Soup Co Earnings Release 27-Feb-2019 BMO AES.N AES Corp Q4 2018 AES Corp Earnings Release 27-Feb-2019 BMO PEG.N Public Service Enterprise Group Q4 2018 Public Service Enterprise Group Inc Inc Earnings Release 27-Feb-2019 BMO BBY.N Best Buy Co Inc Q4 2019 Best Buy Co Inc Earnings Release 27-Feb-2019 09:30 TJX.N TJX Companies Inc Q4 2019 TJX Companies Inc Earnings Release 27-Feb-2019 AMC HPQ.N HP Inc Q1 2019 HP Inc Earnings Release 27-Feb-2019 AMC ANSS.O ANSYS Inc Q4 2018 ANSYS Inc Earnings Release 27-Feb-2019 AMC PRGO.N Perrigo Company PLC Q4 2018 Perrigo Company PLC Earnings Release 27-Feb-2019 16:00 BKNG.O Booking Holdings Inc Q4 2018 Booking Holdings Inc Earnings Release 27-Feb-2019 AMC UHS.N Universal Health Services Inc Q4 2018 Universal Health Services Inc Earnings Release 27-Feb-2019 AMC MNST.O Monster Beverage Corp Q4 2018 Monster Beverage Corp Earnings Release 27-Feb-2019 AMC LB.N L Brands Inc Q4 2018 L Brands Inc Earnings Release 27-Feb-2019 AMC APA.N Apache Corp Q4 2018 Apache Corp Earnings Release 28-Feb-2019 BMO PGR.N Progressive Corp Q4 2018 Progressive Corp Earnings Release 28-Feb-2019 BMO CNP.N CenterPoint Energy Inc Q4 2018 CenterPoint Energy Inc Earnings Release 28-Feb-2019 BMO LKQ.O LKQ Corp Q4 2018 LKQ Corp Earnings Release 28-Feb-2019 BMO NLSN.N Nielsen Holdings PLC Q4 2018 Nielsen Holdings PLC Earnings Release 28-Feb-2019 BMO NRG.N NRG Energy Inc Q4 2018 NRG Energy Inc Earnings Release 28-Feb-2019 AMC JWN.N Nordstrom Inc Q4 2018 Nordstrom Inc Earnings Release 28-Feb-2019 AMC ADSK.O Autodesk Inc Q4 2019 Autodesk Inc Earnings Release 28-Feb-2019 AMC EIX.N Edison International Q4 2018 Edison International Earnings Release 28-Feb-2019 AMC NKTR.O Nektar Therapeutics Q4 2018 Nektar Therapeutics Earnings Release 28-Feb-2019 16:15 GPS.N Gap Inc Q4 2018 Gap Inc Earnings Release 28-Feb-2019 17:00 MAR.O Marriott International Inc Q4 2018 Marriott International Inc Earnings Release 01-Mar-2019 BMO XRAY.O Dentsply Sirona Inc Q4 2018 Dentsply Sirona Inc Earnings Release 01-Mar-2019 BMO FL.N Foot Locker Inc Q4 2018 Foot Locker Inc Earnings Release ** All times are listed in U.S. EDT, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens', or DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known. ** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon. Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:- Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)