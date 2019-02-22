DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

Earnings Season
 Start Date   Start   RIC         Company                           Event Name
              Time                                                  
 25-Feb-2019  AMC     OKE.N       ONEOK Inc                         Q4 2018 ONEOK Inc Earnings Release
 25-Feb-2019  AMC     MOS.N       Mosaic Co                         Q4 2018 Mosaic Co Earnings Release
 26-Feb-2019  07:00   DISCA.O     Discovery Inc                     Q4 2018 Discovery Inc Earnings Release
 26-Feb-2019  07:00   SJM.N       J M Smucker Co                    Q3 2019 J M Smucker Co Earnings Release
 26-Feb-2019  07:00   SRE.N       Sempra Energy                     Q4 2018 Sempra Energy Earnings Release
                      4298009906  Oncor Electric Delivery Company   
                                  LLC                               
 26-Feb-2019  BMO     HD.N        Home Depot Inc                    Q4 2018 Home Depot Inc Earnings Release
 26-Feb-2019  BMO     M.N         Macy's Inc                        Q4 2018 Macy's Inc Earnings Release
 26-Feb-2019  BMO     AZO.N       Autozone Inc                      Q2 2019 Autozone Inc Earnings Release
 26-Feb-2019  AMC     MYL.O       Mylan NV                          Q4 2018 Mylan NV Earnings Release
 26-Feb-2019  AMC     EOG.N       EOG Resources Inc                 Q4 2018 EOG Resources Inc Earnings Release
 26-Feb-2019  AMC     PSA.N       Public Storage                    Q4 2018 Public Storage Earnings Release
 27-Feb-2019  07:00   AMT.N       American Tower Corp               Q4 2018 American Tower Corp Earnings Release
 27-Feb-2019  BMO     LOW.N       Lowe's Companies Inc              Q4 2018 Lowe's Companies Inc Earnings Release
 27-Feb-2019  BMO     CPB.N       Campbell Soup Co                  Q2 2019 Campbell Soup Co Earnings Release
 27-Feb-2019  BMO     AES.N       AES Corp                          Q4 2018 AES Corp Earnings Release
 27-Feb-2019  BMO     PEG.N       Public Service Enterprise Group   Q4 2018 Public Service Enterprise Group Inc
                                  Inc                               Earnings Release
 27-Feb-2019  BMO     BBY.N       Best Buy Co Inc                   Q4 2019 Best Buy Co Inc Earnings Release
 27-Feb-2019  09:30   TJX.N       TJX Companies Inc                 Q4 2019 TJX Companies Inc Earnings Release
 27-Feb-2019  AMC     HPQ.N       HP Inc                            Q1 2019 HP Inc Earnings Release
 27-Feb-2019  AMC     ANSS.O      ANSYS Inc                         Q4 2018 ANSYS Inc Earnings Release
 27-Feb-2019  AMC     PRGO.N      Perrigo Company PLC               Q4 2018 Perrigo Company PLC Earnings Release
 27-Feb-2019  16:00   BKNG.O      Booking Holdings Inc              Q4 2018 Booking Holdings Inc Earnings Release
 27-Feb-2019  AMC     UHS.N       Universal Health Services Inc     Q4 2018 Universal Health Services Inc Earnings
                                                                    Release
 27-Feb-2019  AMC     MNST.O      Monster Beverage Corp             Q4 2018 Monster Beverage Corp Earnings Release
 27-Feb-2019  AMC     LB.N        L Brands Inc                      Q4 2018 L Brands Inc Earnings Release
 27-Feb-2019  AMC     APA.N       Apache Corp                       Q4 2018 Apache Corp Earnings Release
 28-Feb-2019  BMO     PGR.N       Progressive Corp                  Q4 2018 Progressive Corp Earnings Release
 28-Feb-2019  BMO     CNP.N       CenterPoint Energy Inc            Q4 2018 CenterPoint Energy Inc Earnings Release
 28-Feb-2019  BMO     LKQ.O       LKQ Corp                          Q4 2018 LKQ Corp Earnings Release
 28-Feb-2019  BMO     NLSN.N      Nielsen Holdings PLC              Q4 2018 Nielsen Holdings PLC Earnings Release
 28-Feb-2019  BMO     NRG.N       NRG Energy Inc                    Q4 2018 NRG Energy Inc Earnings Release
 28-Feb-2019  AMC     JWN.N       Nordstrom Inc                     Q4 2018 Nordstrom Inc Earnings Release
 28-Feb-2019  AMC     ADSK.O      Autodesk Inc                      Q4 2019 Autodesk Inc Earnings Release
 28-Feb-2019  AMC     EIX.N       Edison International              Q4 2018 Edison International Earnings Release
 28-Feb-2019  AMC     NKTR.O      Nektar Therapeutics               Q4 2018 Nektar Therapeutics Earnings Release
 28-Feb-2019  16:15   GPS.N       Gap Inc                           Q4 2018 Gap Inc Earnings Release
 28-Feb-2019  17:00   MAR.O       Marriott International Inc        Q4 2018 Marriott International Inc Earnings
                                                                    Release
 01-Mar-2019  BMO     XRAY.O      Dentsply Sirona Inc               Q4 2018 Dentsply Sirona Inc Earnings Release
 01-Mar-2019  BMO     FL.N        Foot Locker Inc                   Q4 2018 Foot Locker Inc Earnings Release
 

