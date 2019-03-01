DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

Earnings Season
 Start Date     Start Time  RIC      Company               Event Name
 04-Mar-2019    AMC         CRM.N    Salesforce.Com Inc    Q4 2019 Salesforce.Com Inc Earnings Release
 05-Mar-2019    07:00       KSS.N    Kohls Corp            Q4 2018 Kohls Corp Earnings Release
 05-Mar-2019    BMO         TGT.N    Target Corp           Q4 2018 Target Corp Earnings Release and 2019 Financial
                                                           Community Meeting
 05-Mar-2019    AMC         ROST.O   Ross Stores Inc       Q4 2018 Ross Stores Inc Earnings Release
 05-Mar-2019    16:15       COO.N    Cooper Companies Inc  Q1 2019 Cooper Companies Inc Earnings Release
 06-Mar-2019    08:00       BFb.N    Brown-Forman Corp     Q3 2019 Brown-Forman Corp Earnings Release
 06-Mar-2019    BMO         DLTR.O   Dollar Tree Inc       Q4 2018 Dollar Tree Inc Earnings Release
 07-Mar-2019    BMO         KR.N     Kroger Co             Q4 2018 Kroger Co Earnings Release
 07-Mar-2019    BMO         HRB.N    H & R Block Inc       Q3 2019 H & R Block Inc Earnings Release
 07-Mar-2019    16:15       COST.O   Costco Wholesale      Q2 2019 Costco Wholesale Corp Earnings Release and
                                     Corp                  February Sales
 
    
