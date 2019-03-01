DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

March 1 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead. ** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated ** U.S. EARNINGS Start Date Start Time RIC Company Event Name 04-Mar-2019 AMC CRM.N Salesforce.Com Inc Q4 2019 Salesforce.Com Inc Earnings Release 05-Mar-2019 07:00 KSS.N Kohls Corp Q4 2018 Kohls Corp Earnings Release 05-Mar-2019 BMO TGT.N Target Corp Q4 2018 Target Corp Earnings Release and 2019 Financial Community Meeting 05-Mar-2019 AMC ROST.O Ross Stores Inc Q4 2018 Ross Stores Inc Earnings Release 05-Mar-2019 16:15 COO.N Cooper Companies Inc Q1 2019 Cooper Companies Inc Earnings Release 06-Mar-2019 08:00 BFb.N Brown-Forman Corp Q3 2019 Brown-Forman Corp Earnings Release 06-Mar-2019 BMO DLTR.O Dollar Tree Inc Q4 2018 Dollar Tree Inc Earnings Release 07-Mar-2019 BMO KR.N Kroger Co Q4 2018 Kroger Co Earnings Release 07-Mar-2019 BMO HRB.N H & R Block Inc Q3 2019 H & R Block Inc Earnings Release 07-Mar-2019 16:15 COST.O Costco Wholesale Q2 2019 Costco Wholesale Corp Earnings Release and Corp February Sales ** All times are listed in U.S. EDT, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens', or DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known. ** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon. Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:- Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)