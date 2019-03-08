Earnings Season
March 8, 2019 / 5:01 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

2 Min Read

    March 8 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead.
       
** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated **
        
     
 U.S. EARNINGS    
      
 Start Date   Start Time  RIC      Company              Event Name
 13-Mar-2019  BMO         PGR.N    Progressive Corp     February 2019 Progressive Corp Earnings Release
 14-Mar-2019  AMC         ORCL.N   Oracle Corp          Q3 2019 Oracle Corp Earnings Release
 14-Mar-2019  AMC         AVGO.O   Broadcom Inc         Q1 2019 Broadcom Inc Earnings Release
 14-Mar-2019  AMC         ADBE.O   Adobe Inc            Q1 2019 Adobe Systems Inc Earnings Release
 14-Mar-2019  AMC         ULTA.O   Ulta Beauty Inc      Q4 2018 Ulta Beauty Inc Earnings Release
 14-Mar-2019  BMO         DG.N     Dollar General Corp  Q4 2018 Dollar General Corp Earnings Release
       
** All times are listed in U.S. EDT, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens',
or DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known.

** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon.

Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:-
Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company->
Estimates

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
