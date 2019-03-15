Earnings Season
DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

    March 15 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead.
       
** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated **
        
     
U.S. EARNINGS   
    
 Start Date    Start  RIC      Company                   Event Name
               Time                                      
 19-Mar-2019   AMC    FDX.N    FedEx Corp                Q3 2019 FedEx Corp Earnings Release
 20-Mar-2019   AMC    MU.O     Micron Technology Inc     Q2 2019 Micron Technology Inc Earnings Release
 20-Mar-2019   BMO    GIS.N    General Mills Inc         Q3 2019 General Mills Inc Earnings Release
 21-Mar-2019   16:15  NKE.N    Nike Inc                  Q3 2019 Nike Inc Earnings Release
 21-Mar-2019   AMC    CTAS.O   Cintas Corp               Q3 2019 Cintas Corp Earnings Release
 21-Mar-2019   BMO    DRI.N    Darden Restaurants Inc    Q3 2019 Darden Restaurants Inc Earnings Release
 21-Mar-2019   BMO    CAG.N    Conagra Brands Inc        Q3 2019 Conagra Brands Inc Earnings Release
 22-Mar-2019   BMO    TIF.N    Tiffany & Co              Q4 2018 Tiffany & Co Earnings Release
 
        
