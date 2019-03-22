Earnings Season
DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

    March 22 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead.
       
** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated **
        
     
U.S. EARNINGS   
    
 Start Date    Start Time  RIC       Company                  Event Name
 25-Mar-2019   AMC         RHT.N     Red Hat Inc              Q4 2019 Red Hat Inc Earnings Release
 26-Mar-2019   BMO         MKC.N     McCormick & Company Inc  Q1 2019 McCormick & Company Inc Earnings Release
 26-Mar-2019   BMO         CCL.N     Carnival Corp            Q1 2019 Carnival Corp Earnings Release
 26-Mar-2019   BMO         INFO.O    IHS Markit Ltd           Q1 2019 IHS Markit Ltd Earnings Release
 27-Mar-2019   BMO         PAYX.O    Paychex Inc              Q3 2019 Paychex Inc Earnings Release
 27-Mar-2019   BMO         LEN.N     Lennar Corp              Q1 2019 Lennar Corp Earnings Release
 27-Mar-2019   AMC         PVH.N     PVH Corp                 Q4 2018 PVH Corp Earnings Release
 28-Mar-2019   BMO         ACN.N     Accenture PLC            Q2 2019 Accenture PLC Earnings Release
 29-Mar-2019   BMO         KMX.N     Carmax Inc               Q4 2019 Carmax Inc Earnings Release
  
        
** All times are listed in U.S. EDT, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens', or
DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known.

** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon.

Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:-
Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company->
Estimates

