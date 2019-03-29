Earnings Season
March 29, 2019 / 4:02 PM / Updated an hour ago

DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

2 Min Read

    March 29 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead.
       
** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated **
        
     
U.S. EARNINGS   
       
 Start Date     Start Time  RIC     Company                        Event Name
 02-Apr-2019    07:00       WBA.O   Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc   Q2 2019 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc Earnings
                                                                   Release
 04-Apr-2019    BMO         STZ.N   Constellation Brands Inc       Q4 2019 Constellation Brands Inc Earnings
                                                                   Release
        
** All times are listed in U.S. EDT, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens', or
DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known.

** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon.

Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:-
Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company->
Estimates

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
