DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

April 12 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead. ** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated ** U.S. EARNINGS Start Date Start RIC Company Event Name Time 15-Apr-2019 BMO C.N Citigroup Inc Q1 2019 Citigroup Inc Earnings Release 15-Apr-2019 BMO GS.N Goldman Sachs Group Inc Q1 2019 Goldman Sachs Group Inc Earnings Release 15-Apr-2019 AMC JBHT.O J B Hunt Transport Services Inc Q1 2019 J B Hunt Transport Services Inc Earnings Release 15-Apr-2019 BMO MTB.N M&T Bank Corp Q1 2019 M&T Bank Corp Earnings Release 16-Apr-2019 BMO BAC.N Bank of America Corp Q1 2019 Bank of America Corp Earnings Release 16-Apr-2019 BMO BLK.N BlackRock Inc Q1 2019 BlackRock Inc Earnings Release 16-Apr-2019 BMO CMA.N Comerica Inc Q1 2019 Comerica Inc Earnings Release 16-Apr-2019 AMC CSX.O CSX Corp Q1 2019 CSX Corp Earnings Release 16-Apr-2019 AMC IBM.N International Business Machines Q1 2019 International Business Machines Corp Corp Earnings Release 16-Apr-2019 BMO JNJ.N Johnson & Johnson Q1 2019 Johnson & Johnson Earnings Release 16-Apr-2019 16:00 NFLX.O Netflix Inc Q1 2019 Netflix Inc Earnings Release 16-Apr-2019 BMO OMC.N Omnicom Group Inc Q1 2019 Omnicom Group Inc Earnings Release 16-Apr-2019 BMO PGR.N Progressive Corp March 2019 Progressive Corp Earnings Release 16-Apr-2019 BMO PLD.N Prologis Inc Q1 2019 Prologis Inc Earnings Release 16-Apr-2019 AMC UAL.O United Continental Holdings Inc Q1 2019 United Continental Holdings Inc Earnings Release 16-Apr-2019 BMO UNH.N UnitedHealth Group Inc Q1 2019 UnitedHealth Group Inc Earnings Release 17-Apr-2019 BMO ABT.N Abbott Laboratories Q1 2019 Abbott Laboratories Earnings Release 17-Apr-2019 BMO BK.N Bank of New York Mellon Corp Q1 2019 Bank of New York Mellon Corp Earnings Release 17-Apr-2019 AMC CCI.N Crown Castle International Corp Q1 2019 Crown Castle International Corp Earnings Release 17-Apr-2019 AMC ETFC.O E*TRADE Financial Corp Q1 2019 E*TRADE Financial Corp Earnings Release 17-Apr-2019 AMC KMI.N Kinder Morgan Inc Q1 2019 Kinder Morgan Inc Earnings Release 17-Apr-2019 BMO KSU.N Kansas City Southern Q1 2019 Kansas City Southern Earnings Release 17-Apr-2019 BMO MS.N Morgan Stanley Q1 2019 Morgan Stanley Earnings Release 17-Apr-2019 BMO PEP.O PepsiCo Inc Q1 2019 PepsiCo Inc Earnings Release 17-Apr-2019 BMO PNR.N Pentair PLC Q1 2019 Pentair PLC Earnings Release 17-Apr-2019 AMC SLG.N SL Green Realty Corp Q1 2019 SL Green Realty Corp Earnings Release 17-Apr-2019 AMC TMK.N Torchmark Corp Q1 2019 Torchmark Corp Earnings Release 17-Apr-2019 BMO TXT.N Textron Inc Q1 2019 Textron Inc Earnings Release 17-Apr-2019 AMC URI.N United Rentals Inc Q1 2019 United Rentals Inc Earnings Release 17-Apr-2019 BMO USB.N U.S. Bancorp Q1 2019 U.S. Bancorp Earnings Release 18-Apr-2019 07:30 AXP.N American Express Co Q1 2019 American Express Co Earnings Release 18-Apr-2019 BMO BBT.N BB&T Corp Q1 2019 BB&T Corp Earnings Release 18-Apr-2019 06:30 CFG.N Citizens Financial Group Inc Q1 2019 Citizens Financial Group Inc Earnings Release 18-Apr-2019 06:00 DHR.N Danaher Corp Q1 2019 Danaher Corp Earnings Release 18-Apr-2019 07:00 DOV.N Dover Corp Q1 2019 Dover Corp Earnings Release 18-Apr-2019 BMO GPC.N Genuine Parts Co Q1 2019 Genuine Parts Co Earnings Release 18-Apr-2019 BMO HON.N Honeywell International Inc Q1 2019 Honeywell International Inc Earnings Release 18-Apr-2019 AMC ISRG.O Intuitive Surgical Inc Q1 2019 Intuitive Surgical Inc Earnings Release 18-Apr-2019 BMO KEY.N KeyCorp Q1 2019 KeyCorp Earnings Release 18-Apr-2019 AMC PBCT.O People's United Financial Inc Q1 2019 People's United Financial Inc Earnings Release 18-Apr-2019 BMO PM.N Philip Morris International Inc Q1 2019 Philip Morris International Inc Earnings Release 18-Apr-2019 BMO PPG.N PPG Industries Inc Q1 2019 PPG Industries Inc Earnings Release 18-Apr-2019 BMO RF.N Regions Financial Corp Q1 2019 Regions Financial Corp Earnings Release 18-Apr-2019 07:00 SLB.N Schlumberger NV Q1 2019 Schlumberger NV Earnings Release 18-Apr-2019 BMO SNA.N Snap-On Inc Q1 2019 Snap-On Inc Earnings Release 18-Apr-2019 BMO STI.N SunTrust Banks Inc Q1 2019 SunTrust Banks Inc Earnings Release 18-Apr-2019 BMO SYF.N Synchrony Financial Q1 2019 Synchrony Financial Earnings Release 18-Apr-2019 BMO TRV.N Travelers Companies Inc Q1 2019 Travelers Companies Inc Earnings Release 18-Apr-2019 BMO UNP.N Union Pacific Corp Q1 2019 Union Pacific Corp Earnings Release ** All times are listed in U.S. EDT, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens', or DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known. ** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon. Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:- Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)