Earnings Season
April 12, 2019 / 6:01 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

    April 12 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead.
       
** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated **
        
     
U.S. EARNINGS   
   
 Start Date     Start    RIC     Company                              Event Name
                Time                                                  
 15-Apr-2019    BMO      C.N     Citigroup Inc                        Q1 2019 Citigroup Inc Earnings Release
 15-Apr-2019    BMO      GS.N    Goldman Sachs Group Inc              Q1 2019 Goldman Sachs Group Inc Earnings
                                                                      Release
 15-Apr-2019    AMC      JBHT.O  J B Hunt Transport Services Inc      Q1 2019 J B Hunt Transport Services Inc
                                                                      Earnings Release
 15-Apr-2019    BMO      MTB.N   M&T Bank Corp                        Q1 2019 M&T Bank Corp Earnings Release
 16-Apr-2019    BMO      BAC.N   Bank of America Corp                 Q1 2019 Bank of America Corp Earnings Release
 16-Apr-2019    BMO      BLK.N   BlackRock Inc                        Q1 2019 BlackRock Inc Earnings Release
 16-Apr-2019    BMO      CMA.N   Comerica Inc                         Q1 2019 Comerica Inc Earnings Release
 16-Apr-2019    AMC      CSX.O   CSX Corp                             Q1 2019 CSX Corp Earnings Release
 16-Apr-2019    AMC      IBM.N   International Business Machines      Q1 2019 International Business Machines Corp
                                 Corp                                 Earnings Release
 16-Apr-2019    BMO      JNJ.N   Johnson & Johnson                    Q1 2019 Johnson & Johnson Earnings Release
 16-Apr-2019    16:00    NFLX.O  Netflix Inc                          Q1 2019 Netflix Inc Earnings Release
 16-Apr-2019    BMO      OMC.N   Omnicom Group Inc                    Q1 2019 Omnicom Group Inc Earnings Release
 16-Apr-2019    BMO      PGR.N   Progressive Corp                     March 2019 Progressive Corp Earnings Release
 16-Apr-2019    BMO      PLD.N   Prologis Inc                         Q1 2019 Prologis Inc Earnings Release
 16-Apr-2019    AMC      UAL.O   United Continental Holdings Inc      Q1 2019 United Continental Holdings Inc
                                                                      Earnings Release
 16-Apr-2019    BMO      UNH.N   UnitedHealth Group Inc               Q1 2019 UnitedHealth Group Inc Earnings Release
 17-Apr-2019    BMO      ABT.N   Abbott Laboratories                  Q1 2019 Abbott Laboratories Earnings Release
 17-Apr-2019    BMO      BK.N    Bank of New York Mellon Corp         Q1 2019 Bank of New York Mellon Corp Earnings
                                                                      Release
 17-Apr-2019    AMC      CCI.N   Crown Castle International Corp      Q1 2019 Crown Castle International Corp
                                                                      Earnings Release
 17-Apr-2019    AMC      ETFC.O  E*TRADE Financial Corp               Q1 2019 E*TRADE Financial Corp Earnings Release
 17-Apr-2019    AMC      KMI.N   Kinder Morgan Inc                    Q1 2019 Kinder Morgan Inc Earnings Release
 17-Apr-2019    BMO      KSU.N   Kansas City Southern                 Q1 2019 Kansas City Southern Earnings Release
 17-Apr-2019    BMO      MS.N    Morgan Stanley                       Q1 2019 Morgan Stanley Earnings Release
 17-Apr-2019    BMO      PEP.O   PepsiCo Inc                          Q1 2019 PepsiCo Inc Earnings Release
 17-Apr-2019    BMO      PNR.N   Pentair PLC                          Q1 2019 Pentair PLC Earnings Release
 17-Apr-2019    AMC      SLG.N   SL Green Realty Corp                 Q1 2019 SL Green Realty Corp Earnings Release
 17-Apr-2019    AMC      TMK.N   Torchmark Corp                       Q1 2019 Torchmark Corp Earnings Release
 17-Apr-2019    BMO      TXT.N   Textron Inc                          Q1 2019 Textron Inc Earnings Release
 17-Apr-2019    AMC      URI.N   United Rentals Inc                   Q1 2019 United Rentals Inc Earnings Release
 17-Apr-2019    BMO      USB.N   U.S. Bancorp                         Q1 2019 U.S. Bancorp Earnings Release
 18-Apr-2019    07:30    AXP.N   American Express Co                  Q1 2019 American Express Co Earnings Release
 18-Apr-2019    BMO      BBT.N   BB&T Corp                            Q1 2019 BB&T Corp Earnings Release
 18-Apr-2019    06:30    CFG.N   Citizens Financial Group Inc         Q1 2019 Citizens Financial Group Inc Earnings
                                                                      Release
 18-Apr-2019    06:00    DHR.N   Danaher Corp                         Q1 2019 Danaher Corp Earnings Release
 18-Apr-2019    07:00    DOV.N   Dover Corp                           Q1 2019 Dover Corp Earnings Release
 18-Apr-2019    BMO      GPC.N   Genuine Parts Co                     Q1 2019 Genuine Parts Co Earnings Release
 18-Apr-2019    BMO      HON.N   Honeywell International Inc          Q1 2019 Honeywell International Inc Earnings
                                                                      Release
 18-Apr-2019    AMC      ISRG.O  Intuitive Surgical Inc               Q1 2019 Intuitive Surgical Inc Earnings Release
 18-Apr-2019    BMO      KEY.N   KeyCorp                              Q1 2019 KeyCorp Earnings Release
 18-Apr-2019    AMC      PBCT.O  People's United Financial Inc        Q1 2019 People's United Financial Inc Earnings
                                                                      Release
 18-Apr-2019    BMO      PM.N    Philip Morris International Inc      Q1 2019 Philip Morris International Inc
                                                                      Earnings Release
 18-Apr-2019    BMO      PPG.N   PPG Industries Inc                   Q1 2019 PPG Industries Inc Earnings Release
 18-Apr-2019    BMO      RF.N    Regions Financial Corp               Q1 2019 Regions Financial Corp Earnings Release
 18-Apr-2019    07:00    SLB.N   Schlumberger NV                      Q1 2019 Schlumberger NV Earnings Release
 18-Apr-2019    BMO      SNA.N   Snap-On Inc                          Q1 2019 Snap-On Inc Earnings Release
 18-Apr-2019    BMO      STI.N   SunTrust Banks Inc                   Q1 2019 SunTrust Banks Inc Earnings Release
 18-Apr-2019    BMO      SYF.N   Synchrony Financial                  Q1 2019 Synchrony Financial Earnings Release
 18-Apr-2019    BMO      TRV.N   Travelers Companies Inc              Q1 2019 Travelers Companies Inc Earnings
                                                                      Release
 18-Apr-2019    BMO      UNP.N   Union Pacific Corp                   Q1 2019 Union Pacific Corp Earnings Release
 
        
** All times are listed in U.S. EDT, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens', or DBH
- 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known.

** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon.

Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:-
Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company->
Estimates

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
