DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

April 19 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead. ** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated ** U.S. EARNINGS Start Date Start RIC Company Event Name Time 22-Apr-2019 AMC CDNS.O Cadence Design Systems Inc Q1 2019 Cadence Design Systems Inc Earnings Release 22-Apr-2019 16:10 WHR.N Whirlpool Corp Q1 2019 Whirlpool Corp Earnings Release 22-Apr-2019 BMO KMB.N Kimberly-Clark Corp Q1 2019 Kimberly-Clark Corp Earnings Release 22-Apr-2019 BMO HAL.N Halliburton Co Q1 2019 Halliburton Co Earnings Release 22-Apr-2019 08:00 GWW.N W W Grainger Inc Q1 2019 W W Grainger Inc Earnings Release 23-Apr-2019 16:05 SYK.N Stryker Corp Q1 2019 Stryker Corp Earnings Release 23-Apr-2019 AMC TSS.N Total System Services Inc Q1 2019 Total System Services Inc Earnings Release 23-Apr-2019 AMC RHI.N Robert Half International Inc Q1 2019 Robert Half International Inc Earnings Release 23-Apr-2019 AMC EBAY.O eBay Inc Q1 2019 eBay Inc Earnings Release 23-Apr-2019 AMC FE.N FirstEnergy Corp Q1 2019 FirstEnergy Corp Earnings Release 23-Apr-2019 AMC TXN.O Texas Instruments Inc Q1 2019 Texas Instruments Inc Earnings Release 23-Apr-2019 AMC EW.N Edwards Lifesciences Corp Q1 2019 Edwards Lifesciences Corp Earnings Release 23-Apr-2019 BMO HOG.N Harley-Davidson Inc Q1 2019 Harley-Davidson Inc Earnings Release 23-Apr-2019 BMO NTRS.O Northern Trust Corp Q1 2019 Northern Trust Corp Earnings Release 23-Apr-2019 BMO WAT.N Waters Corp Q1 2019 Waters Corp Earnings Release 23-Apr-2019 BMO SHW.N Sherwin-Williams Co Q1 2019 Sherwin-Williams Co Earnings Release 23-Apr-2019 BMO NEE.N Nextera Energy Inc Q1 2019 Nextera Energy Inc Earnings Release 23-Apr-2019 BMO UTX.N United Technologies Corp Q1 2019 United Technologies Corp Earnings Release 23-Apr-2019 BMO LMT.N Lockheed Martin Corp Q1 2019 Lockheed Martin Corp Earnings Release 23-Apr-2019 BMO PG.N Procter & Gamble Co Q3 2019 Procter & Gamble Co Earnings Release 23-Apr-2019 BMO VZ.N Verizon Communications Inc Q1 2019 Verizon Communications Inc Earnings Release 23-Apr-2019 BMO PHM.N PulteGroup Inc Q1 2019 PulteGroup Inc Earnings Release 23-Apr-2019 BMO KO.N Coca-Cola Co Q1 2019 Coca-Cola Co Earnings Release 23-Apr-2019 BMO FITB.O Fifth Third Bancorp Q1 2019 Fifth Third Bancorp Earnings Release 23-Apr-2019 BMO STT.N State Street Corp Q1 2019 State Street Corp Earnings Release 23-Apr-2019 BMO TWTR.N Twitter Inc Q1 2019 Twitter Inc Earnings Release 23-Apr-2019 BMO CNC.N Centene Corp Q1 2019 Centene Corp Earnings Release 23-Apr-2019 BMO DGX.N Quest Diagnostics Inc Q1 2019 Quest Diagnostics Inc Earnings Release 23-Apr-2019 BMO HAS.O Hasbro Inc Q1 2019 Hasbro Inc Earnings Release 23-Apr-2019 BMO NUE.N Nucor Corp Q1 2019 Nucor Corp Earnings Release 24-Apr-2019 AMC PYPL.O PayPal Holdings Inc Q1 2019 PayPal Holdings Inc Earnings Release 24-Apr-2019 16:10 CMG.N Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc Q1 2019 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc Earnings Release 24-Apr-2019 AMC V.N Visa Inc Q2 2019 Visa Inc Earnings Release 24-Apr-2019 AMC FB.O Facebook Inc Q1 2019 Facebook Inc Earnings Release 24-Apr-2019 AMC DRE.N Duke Realty Corp Q1 2019 Duke Realty Corp Earnings Release 24-Apr-2019 AMC LRCX.O Lam Research Corp Q3 2019 Lam Research Corp Earnings Release 24-Apr-2019 16:00 FFIV.O F5 Networks Inc Q2 2019 F5 Networks Inc Earnings Release 24-Apr-2019 AMC MSFT.O Microsoft Corp Q3 2019 Microsoft Corp Earnings Release 24-Apr-2019 AMC CINF.O Cincinnati Financial Corp Q1 2019 Cincinnati Financial Corp Earnings Release 24-Apr-2019 AMC AMP.N Ameriprise Financial Inc Q1 2019 Ameriprise Financial Inc Earnings Release 24-Apr-2019 AMC ALGN.O Align Technology Inc Q1 2019 Align Technology Inc Earnings Release 24-Apr-2019 AMC ORLY.O O'Reilly Automotive Inc Q1 2019 O'Reilly Automotive Inc Earnings Release 24-Apr-2019 AMC AVB.N AvalonBay Communities Inc Q1 2019 AvalonBay Communities Inc Earnings Release 24-Apr-2019 AMC ESS.N Essex Property Trust Inc Q1 2019 Essex Property Trust Inc Earnings Release 24-Apr-2019 AMC CTXS.O Citrix Systems Inc Q1 2019 Citrix Systems Inc Earnings Release 24-Apr-2019 AMC XLNX.O Xilinx Inc Q4 2019 Xilinx Inc Earnings Release 24-Apr-2019 AMC VAR.N Varian Medical Systems Inc Q2 2019 Varian Medical Systems Inc Earnings Release 24-Apr-2019 AMC RJF.N Raymond James Financial Inc Q2 2019 Raymond James Financial Inc Earnings Release 24-Apr-2019 AMC FBHS.N Fortune Brands Home & Security Q1 2019 Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc Earnings Release Inc 24-Apr-2019 AMC XRX.N Xerox Corp Q1 2019 Xerox Corp Earnings Release 24-Apr-2019 AMC PKG.N Packaging Corp of America Q1 2019 Packaging Corp of America Earnings Release 24-Apr-2019 BMO NDAQ.O Nasdaq Inc Q1 2019 Nasdaq Inc Earnings Release 24-Apr-2019 BMO FLIR.O FLIR Systems Inc Q1 2019 FLIR Systems Inc Earnings Release 24-Apr-2019 BMO T.N AT&T Inc Q1 2019 AT&T Inc Earnings Release 24-Apr-2019 BMO NSC.N Norfolk Southern Corp Q1 2019 Norfolk Southern Corp Earnings Release 24-Apr-2019 BMO MCO.N Moody's Corp Q1 2019 Moody's Corp Earnings Release 24-Apr-2019 BMO DTE.N DTE Energy Co Q1 2019 DTE Energy Co Earnings Release 24-Apr-2019 BMO TMO.N Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc Q1 2019 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc Earnings Release 24-Apr-2019 BMO GD.N General Dynamics Corp Q1 2019 General Dynamics Corp Earnings Release 24-Apr-2019 BMO ROL.N Rollins Inc Q1 2019 Rollins Inc Earnings Release 24-Apr-2019 BMO APD.N Air Products and Chemicals Inc Q2 2019 Air Products and Chemicals Inc Earnings Release 24-Apr-2019 BMO BSX.N Boston Scientific Corp Q1 2019 Boston Scientific Corp Earnings Release 24-Apr-2019 BMO NOC.N Northrop Grumman Corp Q1 2019 Northrop Grumman Corp Earnings Release 24-Apr-2019 BMO APH.N Amphenol Corp Q1 2019 Amphenol Corp Earnings Release 24-Apr-2019 BMO BA.N Boeing Co Q1 2019 Boeing Co Earnings Release 24-Apr-2019 BMO BIIB.O Biogen Inc Q1 2019 Biogen Inc Earnings Release 24-Apr-2019 BMO SWK.N Stanley Black & Decker Inc Q1 2019 Stanley Black & Decker Inc Earnings Release 24-Apr-2019 BMO TEL.N TE Connectivity Ltd Q2 2019 TE Connectivity Ltd Earnings Release 24-Apr-2019 07:30 CAT.N Caterpillar Inc Q1 2019 Caterpillar Inc Earnings Release 24-Apr-2019 06:45 AVY.N Avery Dennison Corp Q1 2019 Avery Dennison Corp Earnings Release 24-Apr-2019 06:00 ANTM.N Anthem Inc Q1 2019 Anthem Inc Earnings Release 25-Apr-2019 AMC JNPR.N Juniper Networks Inc Q1 2019 Juniper Networks Inc Earnings Release 25-Apr-2019 16:15 PFG.O Principal Financial Group Inc Q1 2019 Principal Financial Group Inc Earnings Release 25-Apr-2019 16:05 COF.N Capital One Financial Corp Q1 2019 Capital One Financial Corp Earnings Release 25-Apr-2019 AMC DLR.N Digital Realty Trust Inc Q1 2019 Digital Realty Trust Inc Earnings Release 25-Apr-2019 AMC VRSN.O Verisign Inc Q1 2019 Verisign Inc Earnings Release 25-Apr-2019 AMC ALK.N Alaska Air Group Inc Q1 2019 Alaska Air Group Inc Earnings Release 25-Apr-2019 AMC AJG.N Arthur J Gallagher & Co Q1 2019 Arthur J Gallagher & Co Earnings Release 25-Apr-2019 AMC SBUX.O Starbucks Corp Q2 2019 Starbucks Corp Earnings Release 25-Apr-2019 AMC AFL.N Aflac Inc Q1 2019 Aflac Inc Earnings Release 25-Apr-2019 AMC PKI.N PerkinElmer Inc Q1 2019 PerkinElmer Inc Earnings Release 25-Apr-2019 AMC UHS.N Universal Health Services Inc Q1 2019 Universal Health Services Inc Earnings Release 25-Apr-2019 AMC DFS.N Discover Financial Services Q1 2019 Discover Financial Services Earnings Release 25-Apr-2019 AMC AMZN.O Amazon.com Inc Q1 2019 Amazon.com Inc Earnings Release 25-Apr-2019 AMC CERN.O Cerner Corp Q1 2019 Cerner Corp Earnings Release 25-Apr-2019 AMC EMN.N Eastman Chemical Co Q1 2019 Eastman Chemical Co Earnings Release 25-Apr-2019 AMC ILMN.O Illumina Inc Q1 2019 Illumina Inc Earnings Release 25-Apr-2019 AMC F.N Ford Motor Co Q1 2019 Ford Motor Co Earnings Release 25-Apr-2019 AMC MHK.N Mohawk Industries Inc Q1 2019 Mohawk Industries Inc Earnings Release 25-Apr-2019 AMC NOV.N National Oilwell Varco Inc Q1 2019 National Oilwell Varco Inc Earnings Release 25-Apr-2019 AMC MAT.O Mattel Inc Q1 2019 Mattel Inc Earnings Release 25-Apr-2019 AMC INTC.O Intel Corp Q1 2019 Intel Corp Earnings Release 25-Apr-2019 AMC RSG.N Republic Services Inc Q1 2019 Republic Services Inc Earnings Release 25-Apr-2019 AMC SIVB.O SVB Financial Group Q1 2019 SVB Financial Group Earnings Release 25-Apr-2019 AMC FTV.N Fortive Corp Q1 2019 Fortive Corp Earnings Release 25-Apr-2019 AMC FTI.N TechnipFMC PLC Q1 2019 TechnipFMC PLC Earnings Release 25-Apr-2019 BMO WEC.N WEC Energy Group Inc Q1 2019 WEC Energy Group Inc Earnings Release 25-Apr-2019 BMO ADS.N Alliance Data Systems Corp Q1 2019 Alliance Data Systems Corp Earnings Release 25-Apr-2019 BMO WM.N Waste Management Inc Q1 2019 Waste Management Inc Earnings Release 25-Apr-2019 BMO IP.N International Paper Co Q1 2019 International Paper Co Earnings Release 25-Apr-2019 BMO EQT.N EQT Corp Q1 2019 EQT Corp Earnings Release 25-Apr-2019 BMO AEP.N American Electric Power Company Q1 2019 American Electric Power Company Inc Earnings Release Inc 25-Apr-2019 BMO BWA.N BorgWarner Inc Q1 2019 BorgWarner Inc Earnings Release 25-Apr-2019 BMO CMCSA. Comcast Corp Q1 2019 Comcast Corp Earnings Release O 25-Apr-2019 BMO XEL.O Xcel Energy Inc Q1 2019 Xcel Energy Inc Earnings Release 25-Apr-2019 BMO TSCO.O Tractor Supply Co Q1 2019 Tractor Supply Co Earnings Release 25-Apr-2019 BMO HP.N Helmerich and Payne Inc Q2 2019 Helmerich and Payne Inc Earnings Release 25-Apr-2019 BMO NEM.N Newmont Goldcorp Corp Q1 2019 Newmont Mining Corp Earnings Release 25-Apr-2019 BMO DHI.N D.R. Horton Inc Q2 2019 D.R. Horton Inc and Preliminary Q2 2019 Forestar Group Inc Earnings FOR.N Forestar Group Inc Release 25-Apr-2019 BMO MO.N Altria Group Inc Q1 2019 Altria Group Inc Earnings Release 25-Apr-2019 BMO HES.N Hess Corp Q1 2019 Hess Corp Earnings Release 25-Apr-2019 BMO HBAN.O Huntington Bancshares Inc Q1 2019 Huntington Bancshares Inc Earnings Release 25-Apr-2019 BMO UPS.N United Parcel Service Inc Q1 2019 United Parcel Service Inc Earnings Release 25-Apr-2019 BMO ABBV.N AbbVie Inc Q1 2019 AbbVie Inc Earnings Release 25-Apr-2019 BMO ALLE.N Allegion PLC Q1 2019 Allegion PLC Earnings Release 25-Apr-2019 BMO ALXN.O Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc Q1 2019 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings Release 25-Apr-2019 BMO LKQ.O LKQ Corp Q1 2019 LKQ Corp Earnings Release 25-Apr-2019 BMO BAX.N Baxter International Inc Q1 2019 Baxter International Inc Earnings Release 25-Apr-2019 BMO BMY.N Bristol-Myers Squibb Co Q1 2019 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co Earnings Release 25-Apr-2019 BMO MMM.N 3M Co Q1 2019 3M Co Earnings Release 25-Apr-2019 BMO HSY.N Hershey Co Q1 2019 Hershey Co Earnings Release 25-Apr-2019 BMO IRM.N Iron Mountain Inc Q1 2019 Iron Mountain Inc Earnings Release 25-Apr-2019 BMO ROK.N Rockwell Automation Inc Q2 2019 Rockwell Automation Inc Earnings Release 25-Apr-2019 BMO CMS.N CMS Energy Corp Q1 2019 CMS Energy Corp Earnings Release 25-Apr-2019 BMO ROP.N Roper Technologies Inc Q1 2019 Roper Technologies Inc Earnings Release 25-Apr-2019 BMO MMC.N Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc Q1 2019 Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc Earnings Release 25-Apr-2019 BMO FCX.N Freeport-McMoRan Inc Q1 2019 Freeport-McMoRan Inc Earnings Release 25-Apr-2019 BMO VLO.N Valero Energy Corp Q1 2019 Valero Energy Corp Earnings Release 25-Apr-2019 08:00 ITW.N Illinois Tool Works Inc Q1 2019 Illinois Tool Works Inc Earnings Release 25-Apr-2019 07:00 MAS.N Masco Corp Q1 2019 Masco Corp Earnings Release 25-Apr-2019 07:00 RTN.N Raytheon Co Q1 2019 Raytheon Co Earnings Release 25-Apr-2019 06:55 IVZ.N Invesco Ltd Q1 2019 Invesco Ltd Earnings Release 25-Apr-2019 06:30 LUV.N Southwest Airlines Co Q1 2019 Southwest Airlines Co Earnings Release 26-Apr-2019 BMO VTR.N Ventas Inc Q1 2019 Ventas Inc Earnings Release 26-Apr-2019 BMO CL.N Colgate-Palmolive Co Q1 2019 Colgate-Palmolive Co Earnings Release 26-Apr-2019 BMO COG.N Cabot Oil & Gas Corp Q1 2019 Cabot Oil & Gas Corp Earnings Release 26-Apr-2019 BMO CVX.N Chevron Corp Q1 2019 Chevron Corp Earnings Release 26-Apr-2019 BMO GT.O Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co Q1 2019 Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co Earnings Release 26-Apr-2019 BMO BEN.N Franklin Resources Inc Q2 2019 Franklin Resources Inc Earnings Release 26-Apr-2019 BMO AON.N Aon PLC Q1 2019 Aon PLC Earnings Release 26-Apr-2019 BMO XOM.N Exxon Mobil Corp Q1 2019 Exxon Mobil Corp Earnings Release 26-Apr-2019 BMO AAL.O American Airlines Group Inc Q1 2019 American Airlines Group Inc Earnings Release 26-Apr-2019 BMO LYB.N LyondellBasell Industries NV Q1 2019 LyondellBasell Industries NV Earnings Release 26-Apr-2019 BMO IPG.N Interpublic Group of Companies Q1 2019 Interpublic Group of Companies Inc Earnings Release Inc 26-Apr-2019 BMO WY.N Weyerhaeuser Co Q1 2019 Weyerhaeuser Co Earnings Release 26-Apr-2019 BMO ADM.N Archer Daniels Midland Co Q1 2019 Archer Daniels Midland Co Earnings Release 26-Apr-2019 06:00 ZBH.N Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc Q1 2019 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc Earnings Release ** All times are listed in U.S. EDT, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens', or DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known. ** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon. Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:- Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)