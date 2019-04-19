Earnings Season
April 19, 2019 / 4:30 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

    April 19 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead.
       
** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated **
        
     
U.S. EARNINGS   
     
 Start Date   Start     RIC     Company                           Event Name
              Time                                                
 22-Apr-2019  AMC       CDNS.O  Cadence Design Systems Inc        Q1 2019 Cadence Design Systems Inc Earnings Release
 22-Apr-2019  16:10     WHR.N   Whirlpool Corp                    Q1 2019 Whirlpool Corp Earnings Release
 22-Apr-2019  BMO       KMB.N   Kimberly-Clark Corp               Q1 2019 Kimberly-Clark Corp Earnings Release
 22-Apr-2019  BMO       HAL.N   Halliburton Co                    Q1 2019 Halliburton Co Earnings Release
 22-Apr-2019  08:00     GWW.N   W W Grainger Inc                  Q1 2019 W W Grainger Inc Earnings Release
 23-Apr-2019  16:05     SYK.N   Stryker Corp                      Q1 2019 Stryker Corp Earnings Release
 23-Apr-2019  AMC       TSS.N   Total System Services Inc         Q1 2019 Total System Services Inc Earnings Release
 23-Apr-2019  AMC       RHI.N   Robert Half International Inc     Q1 2019 Robert Half International Inc Earnings Release
 23-Apr-2019  AMC       EBAY.O  eBay Inc                          Q1 2019 eBay Inc Earnings Release
 23-Apr-2019  AMC       FE.N    FirstEnergy Corp                  Q1 2019 FirstEnergy Corp Earnings Release
 23-Apr-2019  AMC       TXN.O   Texas Instruments Inc             Q1 2019 Texas Instruments Inc Earnings Release
 23-Apr-2019  AMC       EW.N    Edwards Lifesciences Corp         Q1 2019 Edwards Lifesciences Corp Earnings Release
 23-Apr-2019  BMO       HOG.N   Harley-Davidson Inc               Q1 2019 Harley-Davidson Inc Earnings Release
 23-Apr-2019  BMO       NTRS.O  Northern Trust Corp               Q1 2019 Northern Trust Corp Earnings Release
 23-Apr-2019  BMO       WAT.N   Waters Corp                       Q1 2019 Waters Corp Earnings Release
 23-Apr-2019  BMO       SHW.N   Sherwin-Williams Co               Q1 2019 Sherwin-Williams Co Earnings Release
 23-Apr-2019  BMO       NEE.N   Nextera Energy Inc                Q1 2019 Nextera Energy Inc Earnings Release
 23-Apr-2019  BMO       UTX.N   United Technologies Corp          Q1 2019 United Technologies Corp Earnings Release
 23-Apr-2019  BMO       LMT.N   Lockheed Martin Corp              Q1 2019 Lockheed Martin Corp Earnings Release
 23-Apr-2019  BMO       PG.N    Procter & Gamble Co               Q3 2019 Procter & Gamble Co Earnings Release
 23-Apr-2019  BMO       VZ.N    Verizon Communications Inc        Q1 2019 Verizon Communications Inc Earnings Release
 23-Apr-2019  BMO       PHM.N   PulteGroup Inc                    Q1 2019 PulteGroup Inc Earnings Release
 23-Apr-2019  BMO       KO.N    Coca-Cola Co                      Q1 2019 Coca-Cola Co Earnings Release
 23-Apr-2019  BMO       FITB.O  Fifth Third Bancorp               Q1 2019 Fifth Third Bancorp Earnings Release
 23-Apr-2019  BMO       STT.N   State Street Corp                 Q1 2019 State Street Corp Earnings Release
 23-Apr-2019  BMO       TWTR.N  Twitter Inc                       Q1 2019 Twitter Inc Earnings Release
 23-Apr-2019  BMO       CNC.N   Centene Corp                      Q1 2019 Centene Corp Earnings Release
 23-Apr-2019  BMO       DGX.N   Quest Diagnostics Inc             Q1 2019 Quest Diagnostics Inc Earnings Release
 23-Apr-2019  BMO       HAS.O   Hasbro Inc                        Q1 2019 Hasbro Inc Earnings Release
 23-Apr-2019  BMO       NUE.N   Nucor Corp                        Q1 2019 Nucor Corp Earnings Release
 24-Apr-2019  AMC       PYPL.O  PayPal Holdings Inc               Q1 2019 PayPal Holdings Inc Earnings Release
 24-Apr-2019  16:10     CMG.N   Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc        Q1 2019 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc Earnings Release
 24-Apr-2019  AMC       V.N     Visa Inc                          Q2 2019 Visa Inc Earnings Release
 24-Apr-2019  AMC       FB.O    Facebook Inc                      Q1 2019 Facebook Inc Earnings Release
 24-Apr-2019  AMC       DRE.N   Duke Realty Corp                  Q1 2019 Duke Realty Corp Earnings Release
 24-Apr-2019  AMC       LRCX.O  Lam Research Corp                 Q3 2019 Lam Research Corp Earnings Release
 24-Apr-2019  16:00     FFIV.O  F5 Networks Inc                   Q2 2019 F5 Networks Inc Earnings Release
 24-Apr-2019  AMC       MSFT.O  Microsoft Corp                    Q3 2019 Microsoft Corp Earnings Release
 24-Apr-2019  AMC       CINF.O  Cincinnati Financial Corp         Q1 2019 Cincinnati Financial Corp Earnings Release
 24-Apr-2019  AMC       AMP.N   Ameriprise Financial Inc          Q1 2019 Ameriprise Financial Inc Earnings Release
 24-Apr-2019  AMC       ALGN.O  Align Technology Inc              Q1 2019 Align Technology Inc Earnings Release
 24-Apr-2019  AMC       ORLY.O  O'Reilly Automotive Inc           Q1 2019 O'Reilly Automotive Inc Earnings Release
 24-Apr-2019  AMC       AVB.N   AvalonBay Communities Inc         Q1 2019 AvalonBay Communities Inc Earnings Release
 24-Apr-2019  AMC       ESS.N   Essex Property Trust Inc          Q1 2019 Essex Property Trust Inc Earnings Release
 24-Apr-2019  AMC       CTXS.O  Citrix Systems Inc                Q1 2019 Citrix Systems Inc Earnings Release
 24-Apr-2019  AMC       XLNX.O  Xilinx Inc                        Q4 2019 Xilinx Inc Earnings Release
 24-Apr-2019  AMC       VAR.N   Varian Medical Systems Inc        Q2 2019 Varian Medical Systems Inc Earnings Release
 24-Apr-2019  AMC       RJF.N   Raymond James Financial Inc       Q2 2019 Raymond James Financial Inc Earnings Release
 24-Apr-2019  AMC       FBHS.N  Fortune Brands Home & Security    Q1 2019 Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc Earnings Release
                                Inc                               
 24-Apr-2019  AMC       XRX.N   Xerox Corp                        Q1 2019 Xerox Corp Earnings Release
 24-Apr-2019  AMC       PKG.N   Packaging Corp of America         Q1 2019 Packaging Corp of America Earnings Release
 24-Apr-2019  BMO       NDAQ.O  Nasdaq Inc                        Q1 2019 Nasdaq Inc Earnings Release
 24-Apr-2019  BMO       FLIR.O  FLIR Systems Inc                  Q1 2019 FLIR Systems Inc Earnings Release
 24-Apr-2019  BMO       T.N     AT&T Inc                          Q1 2019 AT&T Inc Earnings Release
 24-Apr-2019  BMO       NSC.N   Norfolk Southern Corp             Q1 2019 Norfolk Southern Corp Earnings Release
 24-Apr-2019  BMO       MCO.N   Moody's Corp                      Q1 2019 Moody's Corp Earnings Release
 24-Apr-2019  BMO       DTE.N   DTE Energy Co                     Q1 2019 DTE Energy Co Earnings Release
 24-Apr-2019  BMO       TMO.N   Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc      Q1 2019 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc Earnings Release
 24-Apr-2019  BMO       GD.N    General Dynamics Corp             Q1 2019 General Dynamics Corp Earnings Release
 24-Apr-2019  BMO       ROL.N   Rollins Inc                       Q1 2019 Rollins Inc Earnings Release
 24-Apr-2019  BMO       APD.N   Air Products and Chemicals Inc    Q2 2019 Air Products and Chemicals Inc Earnings Release
 24-Apr-2019  BMO       BSX.N   Boston Scientific Corp            Q1 2019 Boston Scientific Corp Earnings Release
 24-Apr-2019  BMO       NOC.N   Northrop Grumman Corp             Q1 2019 Northrop Grumman Corp Earnings Release
 24-Apr-2019  BMO       APH.N   Amphenol Corp                     Q1 2019 Amphenol Corp Earnings Release
 24-Apr-2019  BMO       BA.N    Boeing Co                         Q1 2019 Boeing Co Earnings Release
 24-Apr-2019  BMO       BIIB.O  Biogen Inc                        Q1 2019 Biogen Inc Earnings Release
 24-Apr-2019  BMO       SWK.N   Stanley Black & Decker Inc        Q1 2019 Stanley Black & Decker Inc Earnings Release
 24-Apr-2019  BMO       TEL.N   TE Connectivity Ltd               Q2 2019 TE Connectivity Ltd Earnings Release
 24-Apr-2019  07:30     CAT.N   Caterpillar Inc                   Q1 2019 Caterpillar Inc Earnings Release
 24-Apr-2019  06:45     AVY.N   Avery Dennison Corp               Q1 2019 Avery Dennison Corp Earnings Release
 24-Apr-2019  06:00     ANTM.N  Anthem Inc                        Q1 2019 Anthem Inc Earnings Release
 25-Apr-2019  AMC       JNPR.N  Juniper Networks Inc              Q1 2019 Juniper Networks Inc Earnings Release
 25-Apr-2019  16:15     PFG.O   Principal Financial Group Inc     Q1 2019 Principal Financial Group Inc Earnings Release
 25-Apr-2019  16:05     COF.N   Capital One Financial Corp        Q1 2019 Capital One Financial Corp Earnings Release
 25-Apr-2019  AMC       DLR.N   Digital Realty Trust Inc          Q1 2019 Digital Realty Trust Inc Earnings Release
 25-Apr-2019  AMC       VRSN.O  Verisign Inc                      Q1 2019 Verisign Inc Earnings Release
 25-Apr-2019  AMC       ALK.N   Alaska Air Group Inc              Q1 2019 Alaska Air Group Inc Earnings Release
 25-Apr-2019  AMC       AJG.N   Arthur J Gallagher & Co           Q1 2019 Arthur J Gallagher & Co Earnings Release
 25-Apr-2019  AMC       SBUX.O  Starbucks Corp                    Q2 2019 Starbucks Corp Earnings Release
 25-Apr-2019  AMC       AFL.N   Aflac Inc                         Q1 2019 Aflac Inc Earnings Release
 25-Apr-2019  AMC       PKI.N   PerkinElmer Inc                   Q1 2019 PerkinElmer Inc Earnings Release
 25-Apr-2019  AMC       UHS.N   Universal Health Services Inc     Q1 2019 Universal Health Services Inc Earnings Release
 25-Apr-2019  AMC       DFS.N   Discover Financial Services       Q1 2019 Discover Financial Services Earnings Release
 25-Apr-2019  AMC       AMZN.O  Amazon.com Inc                    Q1 2019 Amazon.com Inc Earnings Release
 25-Apr-2019  AMC       CERN.O  Cerner Corp                       Q1 2019 Cerner Corp Earnings Release
 25-Apr-2019  AMC       EMN.N   Eastman Chemical Co               Q1 2019 Eastman Chemical Co Earnings Release
 25-Apr-2019  AMC       ILMN.O  Illumina Inc                      Q1 2019 Illumina Inc Earnings Release
 25-Apr-2019  AMC       F.N     Ford Motor Co                     Q1 2019 Ford Motor Co Earnings Release
 25-Apr-2019  AMC       MHK.N   Mohawk Industries Inc             Q1 2019 Mohawk Industries Inc Earnings Release
 25-Apr-2019  AMC       NOV.N   National Oilwell Varco Inc        Q1 2019 National Oilwell Varco Inc Earnings Release
 25-Apr-2019  AMC       MAT.O   Mattel Inc                        Q1 2019 Mattel Inc Earnings Release
 25-Apr-2019  AMC       INTC.O  Intel Corp                        Q1 2019 Intel Corp Earnings Release
 25-Apr-2019  AMC       RSG.N   Republic Services Inc             Q1 2019 Republic Services Inc Earnings Release
 25-Apr-2019  AMC       SIVB.O  SVB Financial Group               Q1 2019 SVB Financial Group Earnings Release
 25-Apr-2019  AMC       FTV.N   Fortive Corp                      Q1 2019 Fortive Corp Earnings Release
 25-Apr-2019  AMC       FTI.N   TechnipFMC PLC                    Q1 2019 TechnipFMC PLC Earnings Release
 25-Apr-2019  BMO       WEC.N   WEC Energy Group Inc              Q1 2019 WEC Energy Group Inc Earnings Release
 25-Apr-2019  BMO       ADS.N   Alliance Data Systems Corp        Q1 2019 Alliance Data Systems Corp Earnings Release
 25-Apr-2019  BMO       WM.N    Waste Management Inc              Q1 2019 Waste Management Inc Earnings Release
 25-Apr-2019  BMO       IP.N    International Paper Co            Q1 2019 International Paper Co Earnings Release
 25-Apr-2019  BMO       EQT.N   EQT Corp                          Q1 2019 EQT Corp Earnings Release
 25-Apr-2019  BMO       AEP.N   American Electric Power Company   Q1 2019 American Electric Power Company Inc Earnings Release
                                Inc                               
 25-Apr-2019  BMO       BWA.N   BorgWarner Inc                    Q1 2019 BorgWarner Inc Earnings Release
 25-Apr-2019  BMO       CMCSA.  Comcast Corp                      Q1 2019 Comcast Corp Earnings Release
                        O                                         
 25-Apr-2019  BMO       XEL.O   Xcel Energy Inc                   Q1 2019 Xcel Energy Inc Earnings Release
 25-Apr-2019  BMO       TSCO.O  Tractor Supply Co                 Q1 2019 Tractor Supply Co Earnings Release
 25-Apr-2019  BMO       HP.N    Helmerich and Payne Inc           Q2 2019 Helmerich and Payne Inc Earnings Release
 25-Apr-2019  BMO       NEM.N   Newmont Goldcorp Corp             Q1 2019 Newmont Mining Corp Earnings Release
 25-Apr-2019  BMO       DHI.N   D.R. Horton Inc                   Q2 2019 D.R. Horton Inc and Preliminary Q2 2019 Forestar Group Inc Earnings
                        FOR.N   Forestar Group Inc                Release
 25-Apr-2019  BMO       MO.N    Altria Group Inc                  Q1 2019 Altria Group Inc Earnings Release
 25-Apr-2019  BMO       HES.N   Hess Corp                         Q1 2019 Hess Corp Earnings Release
 25-Apr-2019  BMO       HBAN.O  Huntington Bancshares Inc         Q1 2019 Huntington Bancshares Inc Earnings Release
 25-Apr-2019  BMO       UPS.N   United Parcel Service Inc         Q1 2019 United Parcel Service Inc Earnings Release
 25-Apr-2019  BMO       ABBV.N  AbbVie Inc                        Q1 2019 AbbVie Inc Earnings Release
 25-Apr-2019  BMO       ALLE.N  Allegion PLC                      Q1 2019 Allegion PLC Earnings Release
 25-Apr-2019  BMO       ALXN.O  Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc       Q1 2019 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings Release
 25-Apr-2019  BMO       LKQ.O   LKQ Corp                          Q1 2019 LKQ Corp Earnings Release
 25-Apr-2019  BMO       BAX.N   Baxter International Inc          Q1 2019 Baxter International Inc Earnings Release
 25-Apr-2019  BMO       BMY.N   Bristol-Myers Squibb Co           Q1 2019 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co Earnings Release
 25-Apr-2019  BMO       MMM.N   3M Co                             Q1 2019 3M Co Earnings Release
 25-Apr-2019  BMO       HSY.N   Hershey Co                        Q1 2019 Hershey Co Earnings Release
 25-Apr-2019  BMO       IRM.N   Iron Mountain Inc                 Q1 2019 Iron Mountain Inc Earnings Release
 25-Apr-2019  BMO       ROK.N   Rockwell Automation Inc           Q2 2019 Rockwell Automation Inc Earnings Release
 25-Apr-2019  BMO       CMS.N   CMS Energy Corp                   Q1 2019 CMS Energy Corp Earnings Release
 25-Apr-2019  BMO       ROP.N   Roper Technologies Inc            Q1 2019 Roper Technologies Inc Earnings Release
 25-Apr-2019  BMO       MMC.N   Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc    Q1 2019 Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc Earnings Release
 25-Apr-2019  BMO       FCX.N   Freeport-McMoRan Inc              Q1 2019 Freeport-McMoRan Inc Earnings Release
 25-Apr-2019  BMO       VLO.N   Valero Energy Corp                Q1 2019 Valero Energy Corp Earnings Release
 25-Apr-2019  08:00     ITW.N   Illinois Tool Works Inc           Q1 2019 Illinois Tool Works Inc Earnings Release
 25-Apr-2019  07:00     MAS.N   Masco Corp                        Q1 2019 Masco Corp Earnings Release
 25-Apr-2019  07:00     RTN.N   Raytheon Co                       Q1 2019 Raytheon Co Earnings Release
 25-Apr-2019  06:55     IVZ.N   Invesco Ltd                       Q1 2019 Invesco Ltd Earnings Release
 25-Apr-2019  06:30     LUV.N   Southwest Airlines Co             Q1 2019 Southwest Airlines Co Earnings Release
 26-Apr-2019  BMO       VTR.N   Ventas Inc                        Q1 2019 Ventas Inc Earnings Release
 26-Apr-2019  BMO       CL.N    Colgate-Palmolive Co              Q1 2019 Colgate-Palmolive Co Earnings Release
 26-Apr-2019  BMO       COG.N   Cabot Oil & Gas Corp              Q1 2019 Cabot Oil & Gas Corp Earnings Release
 26-Apr-2019  BMO       CVX.N   Chevron Corp                      Q1 2019 Chevron Corp Earnings Release
 26-Apr-2019  BMO       GT.O    Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co         Q1 2019 Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co Earnings Release
 26-Apr-2019  BMO       BEN.N   Franklin Resources Inc            Q2 2019 Franklin Resources Inc Earnings Release
 26-Apr-2019  BMO       AON.N   Aon PLC                           Q1 2019 Aon PLC Earnings Release
 26-Apr-2019  BMO       XOM.N   Exxon Mobil Corp                  Q1 2019 Exxon Mobil Corp Earnings Release
 26-Apr-2019  BMO       AAL.O   American Airlines Group Inc       Q1 2019 American Airlines Group Inc Earnings Release
 26-Apr-2019  BMO       LYB.N   LyondellBasell Industries NV      Q1 2019 LyondellBasell Industries NV Earnings Release
 26-Apr-2019  BMO       IPG.N   Interpublic Group of Companies    Q1 2019 Interpublic Group of Companies Inc Earnings Release
                                Inc                               
 26-Apr-2019  BMO       WY.N    Weyerhaeuser Co                   Q1 2019 Weyerhaeuser Co Earnings Release
 26-Apr-2019  BMO       ADM.N   Archer Daniels Midland Co         Q1 2019 Archer Daniels Midland Co Earnings Release
 26-Apr-2019  06:00     ZBH.N   Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc        Q1 2019 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc Earnings Release
  
 
        
** All times are listed in U.S. EDT, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens', or DBH - 'During U.S. business
hours', or blank if not known.

** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon.

Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:-
Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
(Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
