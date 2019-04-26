Earnings Season
DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

    April 26 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead.
       
** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated **
        
     
  U.S. EARNINGS         
 Start Date   Start Time  RIC        Company                   Event Name
 29-Apr-2019  AMC         ARE.N      Alexandria Real Estate    Q1 2019 Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc
                                     Equities Inc              Earnings Release
 29-Apr-2019  AMC         GOOGL.OQ   Alphabet Inc              Q1 2019 Alphabet Inc Earnings Release
 29-Apr-2019  AMC         LEG.N      Leggett & Platt Inc       Q1 2019 Leggett & Platt Inc Earnings Release
 29-Apr-2019  BMO         L.N        Loews Corp                Q1 2019 Loews Corp Earnings Release
 29-Apr-2019  AMC         MGM.N      MGM Resorts               Q1 2019 MGM Resorts International Earnings
                                     International             Release
 29-Apr-2019  AMC         SBAC.OQ    SBA Communications Corp   Q1 2019 SBA Communications Corp Earnings Release
 29-Apr-2019  AMC         VNO.N      Vornado Realty Trust      Q1 2019 Vornado Realty Trust Earnings Release
 29-Apr-2019  AMC         WDC.OQ     Western Digital Corp      Q3 2019 Western Digital Corp Earnings Release
 30-Apr-2019  BMO         AOS.N      A. O. Smith Corp          Q1 2019 A. O. Smith Corp Earnings Release
 30-Apr-2019  AMC         AMD.OQ     Advanced Micro Devices    Q1 2019 Advanced Micro Devices Inc Earnings
                                     Inc                       Release
 30-Apr-2019  AMC         AKAM.OQ    Akamai Technologies Inc   Q1 2019 Akamai Technologies Inc Earnings Release
 30-Apr-2019  AMC         AMGN.OQ    Amgen Inc                 Q1 2019 Amgen Inc Earnings Release
 30-Apr-2019  AMC         AAPL.OQ    Apple Inc                 Q2 2019 Apple Inc Earnings Release
 30-Apr-2019  06:45       BHGE.N     Baker Hughes A GE Co      Q1 2019 Baker Hughes A GE Co Earnings Release
 30-Apr-2019  AMC         BXP.N      Boston Properties Inc     Q1 2019 Boston Properties Inc Earnings Release
 30-Apr-2019  AMC         CHRW.OQ    C.H. Robinson Worldwide   Q1 2019 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc Earnings
                                     Inc                       Release
 30-Apr-2019  07:00       CHTR.OQ    Charter Communications    Q1 2019 Charter Communications Inc Earnings
                                     Inc                       Release
 30-Apr-2019  AMC         CB.N       Chubb Ltd                 Q1 2019 Chubb Ltd Earnings Release
 30-Apr-2019  AMC         CXO.N      Concho Resources Inc      Q1 2019 Concho Resources Inc Earnings Release
 30-Apr-2019  BMO         COP.N      ConocoPhillips            Q1 2019 ConocoPhillips Earnings Release
 30-Apr-2019  BMO         GLW.N      Corning Inc               Q1 2019 Corning Inc Earnings Release
 30-Apr-2019  BMO         CMI.N      Cummins Inc               Q1 2019 Cummins Inc Earnings Release
 30-Apr-2019  AMC         DVN.N      Devon Energy Corp         Q1 2019 Devon Energy Corp Earnings Release
 30-Apr-2019  BMO         ETN.N      Eaton Corporation PLC     Q1 2019 Eaton Corporation PLC Earnings Release
 30-Apr-2019  BMO         ECL.N      Ecolab Inc                Q1 2019 Ecolab Inc Earnings Release
 30-Apr-2019  AMC         EIX.N      Edison International      Q1 2019 Edison International Earnings Release
 30-Apr-2019  BMO         LLY.N      Eli Lilly and Co          Q1 2019 Eli Lilly and Co Earnings Release
 30-Apr-2019  AMC         EQR.N      Equity Residential        Q1 2019 Equity Residential Earnings Release
 30-Apr-2019  AMC         EXR.N      Extra Space Storage Inc   Q1 2019 Extra Space Storage Inc Earnings Release
 30-Apr-2019  BMO         FIS.N      Fidelity National         Q1 2019 Fidelity National Information Services
                                     Information Services Inc  Inc Earnings Release
 30-Apr-2019  AMC         FISV.OQ    Fiserv Inc                Q1 2019 Fiserv Inc Earnings Release
 30-Apr-2019  BMO         GE.N       General Electric Co       Q1 2019 General Electric Co Earnings Release
 30-Apr-2019  BMO         GM.N       General Motors Co         Q1 2019 General Motors Co Earnings Release
 30-Apr-2019  BMO         HCA.N      HCA Healthcare Inc        Q1 2019 HCA Healthcare Inc Earnings Release
 30-Apr-2019  07:00       INCY.OQ    Incyte Corp               Q1 2019 Incyte Corp Earnings Release
 30-Apr-2019  BMO         IR.N       Ingersoll-Rand PLC        Q1 2019 Ingersoll-Rand PLC Earnings Release
 30-Apr-2019  BMO         IPGP.OQ    IPG Photonics Corp        Q1 2019 IPG Photonics Corp Earnings Release
 30-Apr-2019  BMO         LH.N       Laboratory Corporation    Q1 2019 Laboratory Corporation of America
                                     of America Holdings       Holdings Earnings Release
 30-Apr-2019  BMO         MLM.N      Martin Marietta           Q1 2019 Martin Marietta Materials Inc Earnings
                                     Materials Inc             Release
 30-Apr-2019  BMO         MA.N       Mastercard Inc            Q1 2019 Mastercard Inc Earnings Release
 30-Apr-2019  BMO         MCD.N      Mcdonald's Corp           Q1 2019 Mcdonald's Corp Earnings Release
 30-Apr-2019  BMO         MRK.N      Merck & Co Inc            Q1 2019 Merck & Co Inc Earnings Release
 30-Apr-2019  16:05       MDLZ.OQ    Mondelez International    Q1 2019 Mondelez International Inc Earnings
                                     Inc                       Release
 30-Apr-2019  BMO         NLSN.N     Nielsen Holdings PLC      Q1 2019 Nielsen Holdings PLC Earnings Release
 30-Apr-2019  AMC         OKE.N      ONEOK Inc                 Q1 2019 ONEOK Inc Earnings Release
 30-Apr-2019  BMO         PCAR.OQ    Paccar Inc                Q1 2019 Paccar Inc Earnings Release
 30-Apr-2019  BMO         PFE.N      Pfizer Inc                Q1 2019 Pfizer Inc Earnings Release
 30-Apr-2019  BMO         PSX.N      Phillips 66               Q1 2019 Phillips 66 Earnings Release
 30-Apr-2019  BMO         STX.OQ     Seagate Technology PLC    Q3 2019 Seagate Technology PLC Earnings Release
 30-Apr-2019  BMO         SPG.N      Simon Property Group Inc  Q1 2019 Simon Property Group Inc Earnings
                                                               Release
 30-Apr-2019  AMC         UDR.N      UDR Inc                   Q1 2019 UDR Inc Earnings Release
 30-Apr-2019  AMC         UNM.N      Unum Group                Q1 2019 Unum Group Earnings Release
 30-Apr-2019  AMC         VRSK.OQ    Verisk Analytics Inc      Q1 2019 Verisk Analytics Inc Earnings Release
 30-Apr-2019  AMC         VRTX.OQ    Vertex Pharmaceuticals    Q1 2019 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings
                                     Inc                       Release
 30-Apr-2019  BMO         WCG.N      WellCare Health Plans     Q1 2019 WellCare Health Plans Inc Earnings
                                     Inc                       Release
 30-Apr-2019  BMO         WELL.N     Welltower Inc             Q1 2019 Welltower Inc Earnings Release
 01-May-2019  AMC         ALL.N      Allstate Corp             Q1 2019 Allstate Corp Earnings Release
 01-May-2019  AMC         AWK.N      American Water Works      Q1 2019 American Water Works Company Inc
                                     Company Inc               Earnings Release
 01-May-2019  BMO         AME.N      Ametek Inc                Q1 2019 Ametek Inc Earnings Release
 01-May-2019  AMC         ANSS.OQ    ANSYS Inc                 Q1 2019 ANSYS Inc Earnings Release
 01-May-2019  AMC         APA.N      Apache Corp               Q1 2019 Apache Corp Earnings Release
 01-May-2019  BMO         ADP.OQ     Automatic Data            Q3 2019 Automatic Data Processing Inc Earnings
                                     Processing Inc            Release
 01-May-2019  AMC         CF.N       CF Industries Holdings    Q1 2019 CF Industries Holdings Inc Earnings
                                     Inc                       Release
 01-May-2019  BMO         CLX.N      Clorox Co                 Q3 2019 Clorox Co Earnings Release
 01-May-2019  BMO         CME.OQ     CME Group Inc             Q1 2019 CME Group Inc Earnings Release
 01-May-2019  BMO         CVS.N      CVS Health Corp           Q1 2019 CVS Health Corp Earnings Release
 01-May-2019  BMO         ETR.N      Entergy Corp              Q1 2019 Entergy Corp Earnings Release
 01-May-2019  AMC         EQIX.OQ    Equinix Inc               Q1 2019 Equinix Inc Earnings Release
 01-May-2019  06:45       EL.N       Estee Lauder Companies    Q3 2019 Estee Lauder Companies Inc Earnings
                                     Inc                       Release
 01-May-2019  AMC         ES.N       Eversource Energy         Q1 2019 Eversource Energy Earnings Release
 01-May-2019  BMO         GRMN.OQ    Garmin Ltd                Q1 2019 Garmin Ltd Earnings Release
 01-May-2019  BMO         HRS.N      Harris Corp               Q3 2019 Harris Corp Earnings Release
 01-May-2019  AMC         HCP.N      HCP Inc                   Q1 2019 HCP Inc Earnings Release
 01-May-2019  BMO         HLT.N      Hilton Worldwide          Q1 2019 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc Earnings
                                     Holdings Inc              Release
 01-May-2019  AMC         HOLX.OQ    Hologic Inc               Q2 2019 Hologic Inc Earnings Release
 01-May-2019  AMC         HST.N      Host Hotels & Resorts     Q1 2019 Host Hotels & Resorts Inc Earnings
                                     Inc                       Release
 01-May-2019  06:30       HUM.N      Humana Inc                Q1 2019 Humana Inc Earnings Release
 01-May-2019  BMO         IDXX.OQ    IDEXX Laboratories Inc    Q1 2019 IDEXX Laboratories Inc Earnings Release
 01-May-2019  BMO         IQV.N      IQVIA Holdings Inc        Q1 2019 IQVIA Holdings Inc Earnings Release
 01-May-2019  BMO         JCI.N      Johnson Controls          Q2 2019 Johnson Controls International PLC
                                     International PLC         Earnings Release
 01-May-2019  BMO         LLL.N      L3 Technologies Inc       Q1 2019 L3 Technologies Inc Earnings Release
 01-May-2019  AMC         LNC.N      Lincoln National Corp     Q1 2019 Lincoln National Corp Earnings Release
 01-May-2019  AMC         MRO.N      Marathon Oil Corp         Q1 2019 Marathon Oil Corp Earnings Release
 01-May-2019  AMC         MET.N      MetLife Inc               Q1 2019 MetLife Inc Earnings Release
 01-May-2019  AMC         MAA.N      Mid-America Apartment     Q1 2019 Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc
                                     Communities Inc           Earnings Release
 01-May-2019  BMO         TAP.N      Molson Coors Brewing Co   Q1 2019 Molson Coors Brewing Co Earnings Release
 01-May-2019  BMO         NI.N       NiSource Inc              Q1 2019 NiSource Inc Earnings Release
 01-May-2019  BMO         PNW.N      Pinnacle West Capital     Q1 2019 Pinnacle West Capital Corp Earnings
                                     Corp                      Release
 01-May-2019  AMC         PRU.N      Prudential Financial Inc  Q1 2019 Prudential Financial, Inc. Earnings
                                                               Release
 01-May-2019  AMC         PSA.N      Public Storage            Q1 2019 Public Storage Earnings Release
 01-May-2019  AMC         QCOM.OQ    Qualcomm Inc              Q2 2019 Qualcomm Inc Earnings Release
 01-May-2019  AMC         O.N        Realty Income Corp        Q1 2019 Realty Income Corp Earnings Release
 01-May-2019  BMO         RCL.N      Royal Caribbean Cruises   Q1 2019 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd Earnings
                                     Ltd                       Release
 01-May-2019  BMO         SEE.N      Sealed Air Corp           Q1 2019 Sealed Air Corp Earnings Release
 01-May-2019  BMO         SO.N       Southern Co               Q1 2019 Southern Co Earnings Release
 01-May-2019  AMC         WMB.N      Williams Companies Inc    Q1 2019 Williams Companies Inc Earnings Release
 01-May-2019  BMO         WLTW.OQ    Willis Towers Watson PLC  Q1 2019 Willis Towers Watson PLC Earnings
                                                               Release
 01-May-2019  BMO         YUM.N      Yum! Brands Inc           Q1 2019 Yum! Brands Inc Earnings Release
 02-May-2019  BMO         ABMD.OQ    Abiomed Inc               Q4 2019 Abiomed Inc Earnings Release
 02-May-2019  AMC         ATVI.OQ    Activision Blizzard Inc   Q1 2019 Activision Blizzard Inc Earnings Release
 02-May-2019  AMC         LNT.OQ     Alliant Energy Corp       Q1 2019 Alliant Energy Corp Earnings Release
 02-May-2019  BMO         ABC.N      AmerisourceBergen Corp    Q2 2019 AmerisourceBergen Corp Earnings Release
 02-May-2019  AMC         AIV.N      Apartment Investment and  Q1 2019 Apartment Investment and Management Co
                                     Management Co             Earnings Release
 02-May-2019  BMO         APTV.N     Aptiv PLC                 Q1 2019 Aptiv PLC Earnings Release
 02-May-2019  AMC         ANET.N     Arista Networks Inc       Q1 2019 Arista Networks Inc Earnings Release
 02-May-2019  BMO         BLL.N      Ball Corp                 Q1 2019 Ball Corp Earnings Release
 02-May-2019  AMC         CBS.N      CBS Corp                  Q1 2019 CBS Corp Earnings Release
 02-May-2019  BMO         CHD.N      Church & Dwight Co Inc    Q1 2019 Church & Dwight Co Inc Earnings Release
 02-May-2019  AMC         CTSH.OQ    Cognizant Technology      Q1 2019 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp
                                     Solutions Corp            Earnings Release
 02-May-2019  AMC         ED.N       Consolidated Edison Inc   Q1 2019 Consolidated Edison Inc Earnings Release
 02-May-2019  07:00       DISCA.OQ   Discovery Inc             Q1 2019 Discovery Inc Earnings Release
 02-May-2019  BMO         DWDP.N     DowDuPont Inc             Q1 2019 DowDuPont Inc Earnings Release
 02-May-2019  AMC         EOG.N      EOG Resources Inc         Q1 2019 EOG Resources Inc Earnings Release
 02-May-2019  BMO         EXC.N      Exelon Corp               Q1 2019 Exelon Corp Earnings Release
 02-May-2019  AMC         EXPE.OQ    Expedia Group Inc         Q1 2019 Expedia Group Inc Earnings Release
 02-May-2019  AMC         FRT.N      Federal Realty            Q1 2019 Federal Realty Investment Trust Earnings
                                     Investment Trust          Release
 02-May-2019  AMC         FLS.N      Flowserve Corp            Q1 2019 Flowserve Corp Earnings Release
 02-May-2019  AMC         FLR.N      Fluor Corp                Q1 2019 Fluor Corp Earnings Release
 02-May-2019  AMC         FTNT.OQ    Fortinet Inc              Q1 2019 Fortinet Inc Earnings Release
 02-May-2019  AMC         GILD.OQ    Gilead Sciences Inc       Q1 2019 Gilead Sciences Inc Earnings Release
 02-May-2019  BMO         GPN.N      Global Payments Inc       Q1 2019 Global Payments Inc Earnings Release
 02-May-2019  BMO         HBI.N      HanesBrands Inc           Q1 2019 HanesBrands Inc Earnings Release
 02-May-2019  BMO         HIG.N      Hartford Financial        Q1 2019 Hartford Financial Services Group Inc
                                     Services Group Inc        Earnings Release
 02-May-2019  BMO         HFC.N      HollyFrontier Corp        Q1 2019 HollyFrontier Corp Earnings Release
 02-May-2019  BMO         HII.N      Huntington Ingalls        Q1 2019 Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc
                                     Industries Inc            Earnings Release
 02-May-2019  BMO         ICE.N      Intercontinental          Q1 2019 Intercontinental Exchange Inc Earnings
                                     Exchange Inc              Release
 02-May-2019  BMO         K.N        Kellogg Co                Q1 2019 Kellogg Co Earnings Release
 02-May-2019  BMO         KIM.N      Kimco Realty Corp         Q1 2019 Kimco Realty Corp Earnings Release
 02-May-2019  BMO         MAC.N      Macerich Co               Q1 2019 Macerich Co Earnings Release
 02-May-2019  AMC         MNST.OQ    Monster Beverage Corp     Q1 2019 Monster Beverage Corp Earnings Release
 02-May-2019  AMC         MSI.N      Motorola Solutions Inc    Q1 2019 Motorola Solutions Inc Earnings Release
 02-May-2019  BMO         MSCI.N     MSCI Inc                  Q1 2019 MSCI Inc Earnings Release
 02-May-2019  BMO         NRG.N      NRG Energy Inc            Q1 2019 NRG Energy Inc Earnings Release
 02-May-2019  BMO         PH.N       Parker-Hannifin Corp      Q3 2019 Parker-Hannifin Corp Earnings Release
 02-May-2019  BMO         PPL.N      PPL Corp                  Q1 2019 PPL Corp Earnings Release
 02-May-2019  BMO         PGR.N      Progressive Corp          Q1 2019 Progressive Corp Earnings Release
 02-May-2019  BMO         PEG.N      Public Service            Q1 2019 Public Service Enterprise Group Inc
                                     Enterprise Group Inc      Earnings Release
 02-May-2019  BMO         PWR.N      Quanta Services Inc       Q1 2019 Quanta Services Inc Earnings Release
 02-May-2019  AMC         REG.OQ     Regency Centers Corp      Q1 2019 Regency Centers Corp Earnings Release
 02-May-2019  AMC         RMD.N      Resmed Inc                Q3 2019 Resmed Inc Earnings Release
 02-May-2019  BMO         SPGI.N     S&P Global Inc            Q1 2019 S&P Global Inc Earnings Release
 02-May-2019  AMC         SWKS.OQ    Skyworks Solutions Inc    Q2 2019 Skyworks Solutions Inc Earnings Release
 02-May-2019  AMC         SRCL.OQ    Stericycle Inc            Q1 2019 Stericycle Inc Earnings Release
 02-May-2019  BMO         UAA.N      Under Armour Inc          Q1 2019 Under Armour Inc Earnings Release
 02-May-2019  BMO         VMC.N      Vulcan Materials Co       Q1 2019 Vulcan Materials Co Earnings Release
 02-May-2019  06:55       XYL.N      Xylem Inc                 Q1 2019 Xylem Inc Earnings Release
 02-May-2019  BMO         ZTS.N      Zoetis Inc                Q1 2019 Zoetis Inc Earnings Release
 03-May-2019  07:00       AMT.N      American Tower Corp       Q1 2019 American Tower Corp Earnings Release
 03-May-2019  BMO         CBOE.Z     Cboe Global Markets Inc   Q1 2019 Cboe Global Markets Inc Earnings Release
 03-May-2019  BMO         XRAY.OQ    Dentsply Sirona Inc       Q1 2019 Dentsply Sirona Inc Earnings Release
 03-May-2019  BMO         D.N        Dominion Energy Inc       Q1 2019 Dominion Energy Inc Earnings Release
 03-May-2019  BMO         NWL.OQ     Newell Brands Inc         Q1 2019 Newell Brands Inc Earnings Release
 03-May-2019  BMO         NBL.N      Noble Energy Inc          Q1 2019 Noble Energy Inc Earnings Release
       
** All times are listed in U.S. EDT, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens',
or DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known.

** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon.

Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:-
Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company->
Estimates

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
