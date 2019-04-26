DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

April 26 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead. ** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated ** U.S. EARNINGS Start Date Start Time RIC Company Event Name 29-Apr-2019 AMC ARE.N Alexandria Real Estate Q1 2019 Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc Equities Inc Earnings Release 29-Apr-2019 AMC GOOGL.OQ Alphabet Inc Q1 2019 Alphabet Inc Earnings Release 29-Apr-2019 AMC LEG.N Leggett & Platt Inc Q1 2019 Leggett & Platt Inc Earnings Release 29-Apr-2019 BMO L.N Loews Corp Q1 2019 Loews Corp Earnings Release 29-Apr-2019 AMC MGM.N MGM Resorts Q1 2019 MGM Resorts International Earnings International Release 29-Apr-2019 AMC SBAC.OQ SBA Communications Corp Q1 2019 SBA Communications Corp Earnings Release 29-Apr-2019 AMC VNO.N Vornado Realty Trust Q1 2019 Vornado Realty Trust Earnings Release 29-Apr-2019 AMC WDC.OQ Western Digital Corp Q3 2019 Western Digital Corp Earnings Release 30-Apr-2019 BMO AOS.N A. O. Smith Corp Q1 2019 A. O. Smith Corp Earnings Release 30-Apr-2019 AMC AMD.OQ Advanced Micro Devices Q1 2019 Advanced Micro Devices Inc Earnings Inc Release 30-Apr-2019 AMC AKAM.OQ Akamai Technologies Inc Q1 2019 Akamai Technologies Inc Earnings Release 30-Apr-2019 AMC AMGN.OQ Amgen Inc Q1 2019 Amgen Inc Earnings Release 30-Apr-2019 AMC AAPL.OQ Apple Inc Q2 2019 Apple Inc Earnings Release 30-Apr-2019 06:45 BHGE.N Baker Hughes A GE Co Q1 2019 Baker Hughes A GE Co Earnings Release 30-Apr-2019 AMC BXP.N Boston Properties Inc Q1 2019 Boston Properties Inc Earnings Release 30-Apr-2019 AMC CHRW.OQ C.H. Robinson Worldwide Q1 2019 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc Earnings Inc Release 30-Apr-2019 07:00 CHTR.OQ Charter Communications Q1 2019 Charter Communications Inc Earnings Inc Release 30-Apr-2019 AMC CB.N Chubb Ltd Q1 2019 Chubb Ltd Earnings Release 30-Apr-2019 AMC CXO.N Concho Resources Inc Q1 2019 Concho Resources Inc Earnings Release 30-Apr-2019 BMO COP.N ConocoPhillips Q1 2019 ConocoPhillips Earnings Release 30-Apr-2019 BMO GLW.N Corning Inc Q1 2019 Corning Inc Earnings Release 30-Apr-2019 BMO CMI.N Cummins Inc Q1 2019 Cummins Inc Earnings Release 30-Apr-2019 AMC DVN.N Devon Energy Corp Q1 2019 Devon Energy Corp Earnings Release 30-Apr-2019 BMO ETN.N Eaton Corporation PLC Q1 2019 Eaton Corporation PLC Earnings Release 30-Apr-2019 BMO ECL.N Ecolab Inc Q1 2019 Ecolab Inc Earnings Release 30-Apr-2019 AMC EIX.N Edison International Q1 2019 Edison International Earnings Release 30-Apr-2019 BMO LLY.N Eli Lilly and Co Q1 2019 Eli Lilly and Co Earnings Release 30-Apr-2019 AMC EQR.N Equity Residential Q1 2019 Equity Residential Earnings Release 30-Apr-2019 AMC EXR.N Extra Space Storage Inc Q1 2019 Extra Space Storage Inc Earnings Release 30-Apr-2019 BMO FIS.N Fidelity National Q1 2019 Fidelity National Information Services Information Services Inc Inc Earnings Release 30-Apr-2019 AMC FISV.OQ Fiserv Inc Q1 2019 Fiserv Inc Earnings Release 30-Apr-2019 BMO GE.N General Electric Co Q1 2019 General Electric Co Earnings Release 30-Apr-2019 BMO GM.N General Motors Co Q1 2019 General Motors Co Earnings Release 30-Apr-2019 BMO HCA.N HCA Healthcare Inc Q1 2019 HCA Healthcare Inc Earnings Release 30-Apr-2019 07:00 INCY.OQ Incyte Corp Q1 2019 Incyte Corp Earnings Release 30-Apr-2019 BMO IR.N Ingersoll-Rand PLC Q1 2019 Ingersoll-Rand PLC Earnings Release 30-Apr-2019 BMO IPGP.OQ IPG Photonics Corp Q1 2019 IPG Photonics Corp Earnings Release 30-Apr-2019 BMO LH.N Laboratory Corporation Q1 2019 Laboratory Corporation of America of America Holdings Holdings Earnings Release 30-Apr-2019 BMO MLM.N Martin Marietta Q1 2019 Martin Marietta Materials Inc Earnings Materials Inc Release 30-Apr-2019 BMO MA.N Mastercard Inc Q1 2019 Mastercard Inc Earnings Release 30-Apr-2019 BMO MCD.N Mcdonald's Corp Q1 2019 Mcdonald's Corp Earnings Release 30-Apr-2019 BMO MRK.N Merck & Co Inc Q1 2019 Merck & Co Inc Earnings Release 30-Apr-2019 16:05 MDLZ.OQ Mondelez International Q1 2019 Mondelez International Inc Earnings Inc Release 30-Apr-2019 BMO NLSN.N Nielsen Holdings PLC Q1 2019 Nielsen Holdings PLC Earnings Release 30-Apr-2019 AMC OKE.N ONEOK Inc Q1 2019 ONEOK Inc Earnings Release 30-Apr-2019 BMO PCAR.OQ Paccar Inc Q1 2019 Paccar Inc Earnings Release 30-Apr-2019 BMO PFE.N Pfizer Inc Q1 2019 Pfizer Inc Earnings Release 30-Apr-2019 BMO PSX.N Phillips 66 Q1 2019 Phillips 66 Earnings Release 30-Apr-2019 BMO STX.OQ Seagate Technology PLC Q3 2019 Seagate Technology PLC Earnings Release 30-Apr-2019 BMO SPG.N Simon Property Group Inc Q1 2019 Simon Property Group Inc Earnings Release 30-Apr-2019 AMC UDR.N UDR Inc Q1 2019 UDR Inc Earnings Release 30-Apr-2019 AMC UNM.N Unum Group Q1 2019 Unum Group Earnings Release 30-Apr-2019 AMC VRSK.OQ Verisk Analytics Inc Q1 2019 Verisk Analytics Inc Earnings Release 30-Apr-2019 AMC VRTX.OQ Vertex Pharmaceuticals Q1 2019 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings Inc Release 30-Apr-2019 BMO WCG.N WellCare Health Plans Q1 2019 WellCare Health Plans Inc Earnings Inc Release 30-Apr-2019 BMO WELL.N Welltower Inc Q1 2019 Welltower Inc Earnings Release 01-May-2019 AMC ALL.N Allstate Corp Q1 2019 Allstate Corp Earnings Release 01-May-2019 AMC AWK.N American Water Works Q1 2019 American Water Works Company Inc Company Inc Earnings Release 01-May-2019 BMO AME.N Ametek Inc Q1 2019 Ametek Inc Earnings Release 01-May-2019 AMC ANSS.OQ ANSYS Inc Q1 2019 ANSYS Inc Earnings Release 01-May-2019 AMC APA.N Apache Corp Q1 2019 Apache Corp Earnings Release 01-May-2019 BMO ADP.OQ Automatic Data Q3 2019 Automatic Data Processing Inc Earnings Processing Inc Release 01-May-2019 AMC CF.N CF Industries Holdings Q1 2019 CF Industries Holdings Inc Earnings Inc Release 01-May-2019 BMO CLX.N Clorox Co Q3 2019 Clorox Co Earnings Release 01-May-2019 BMO CME.OQ CME Group Inc Q1 2019 CME Group Inc Earnings Release 01-May-2019 BMO CVS.N CVS Health Corp Q1 2019 CVS Health Corp Earnings Release 01-May-2019 BMO ETR.N Entergy Corp Q1 2019 Entergy Corp Earnings Release 01-May-2019 AMC EQIX.OQ Equinix Inc Q1 2019 Equinix Inc Earnings Release 01-May-2019 06:45 EL.N Estee Lauder Companies Q3 2019 Estee Lauder Companies Inc Earnings Inc Release 01-May-2019 AMC ES.N Eversource Energy Q1 2019 Eversource Energy Earnings Release 01-May-2019 BMO GRMN.OQ Garmin Ltd Q1 2019 Garmin Ltd Earnings Release 01-May-2019 BMO HRS.N Harris Corp Q3 2019 Harris Corp Earnings Release 01-May-2019 AMC HCP.N HCP Inc Q1 2019 HCP Inc Earnings Release 01-May-2019 BMO HLT.N Hilton Worldwide Q1 2019 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc Earnings Holdings Inc Release 01-May-2019 AMC HOLX.OQ Hologic Inc Q2 2019 Hologic Inc Earnings Release 01-May-2019 AMC HST.N Host Hotels & Resorts Q1 2019 Host Hotels & Resorts Inc Earnings Inc Release 01-May-2019 06:30 HUM.N Humana Inc Q1 2019 Humana Inc Earnings Release 01-May-2019 BMO IDXX.OQ IDEXX Laboratories Inc Q1 2019 IDEXX Laboratories Inc Earnings Release 01-May-2019 BMO IQV.N IQVIA Holdings Inc Q1 2019 IQVIA Holdings Inc Earnings Release 01-May-2019 BMO JCI.N Johnson Controls Q2 2019 Johnson Controls International PLC International PLC Earnings Release 01-May-2019 BMO LLL.N L3 Technologies Inc Q1 2019 L3 Technologies Inc Earnings Release 01-May-2019 AMC LNC.N Lincoln National Corp Q1 2019 Lincoln National Corp Earnings Release 01-May-2019 AMC MRO.N Marathon Oil Corp Q1 2019 Marathon Oil Corp Earnings Release 01-May-2019 AMC MET.N MetLife Inc Q1 2019 MetLife Inc Earnings Release 01-May-2019 AMC MAA.N Mid-America Apartment Q1 2019 Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc Communities Inc Earnings Release 01-May-2019 BMO TAP.N Molson Coors Brewing Co Q1 2019 Molson Coors Brewing Co Earnings Release 01-May-2019 BMO NI.N NiSource Inc Q1 2019 NiSource Inc Earnings Release 01-May-2019 BMO PNW.N Pinnacle West Capital Q1 2019 Pinnacle West Capital Corp Earnings Corp Release 01-May-2019 AMC PRU.N Prudential Financial Inc Q1 2019 Prudential Financial, Inc. Earnings Release 01-May-2019 AMC PSA.N Public Storage Q1 2019 Public Storage Earnings Release 01-May-2019 AMC QCOM.OQ Qualcomm Inc Q2 2019 Qualcomm Inc Earnings Release 01-May-2019 AMC O.N Realty Income Corp Q1 2019 Realty Income Corp Earnings Release 01-May-2019 BMO RCL.N Royal Caribbean Cruises Q1 2019 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd Earnings Ltd Release 01-May-2019 BMO SEE.N Sealed Air Corp Q1 2019 Sealed Air Corp Earnings Release 01-May-2019 BMO SO.N Southern Co Q1 2019 Southern Co Earnings Release 01-May-2019 AMC WMB.N Williams Companies Inc Q1 2019 Williams Companies Inc Earnings Release 01-May-2019 BMO WLTW.OQ Willis Towers Watson PLC Q1 2019 Willis Towers Watson PLC Earnings Release 01-May-2019 BMO YUM.N Yum! Brands Inc Q1 2019 Yum! Brands Inc Earnings Release 02-May-2019 BMO ABMD.OQ Abiomed Inc Q4 2019 Abiomed Inc Earnings Release 02-May-2019 AMC ATVI.OQ Activision Blizzard Inc Q1 2019 Activision Blizzard Inc Earnings Release 02-May-2019 AMC LNT.OQ Alliant Energy Corp Q1 2019 Alliant Energy Corp Earnings Release 02-May-2019 BMO ABC.N AmerisourceBergen Corp Q2 2019 AmerisourceBergen Corp Earnings Release 02-May-2019 AMC AIV.N Apartment Investment and Q1 2019 Apartment Investment and Management Co Management Co Earnings Release 02-May-2019 BMO APTV.N Aptiv PLC Q1 2019 Aptiv PLC Earnings Release 02-May-2019 AMC ANET.N Arista Networks Inc Q1 2019 Arista Networks Inc Earnings Release 02-May-2019 BMO BLL.N Ball Corp Q1 2019 Ball Corp Earnings Release 02-May-2019 AMC CBS.N CBS Corp Q1 2019 CBS Corp Earnings Release 02-May-2019 BMO CHD.N Church & Dwight Co Inc Q1 2019 Church & Dwight Co Inc Earnings Release 02-May-2019 AMC CTSH.OQ Cognizant Technology Q1 2019 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp Solutions Corp Earnings Release 02-May-2019 AMC ED.N Consolidated Edison Inc Q1 2019 Consolidated Edison Inc Earnings Release 02-May-2019 07:00 DISCA.OQ Discovery Inc Q1 2019 Discovery Inc Earnings Release 02-May-2019 BMO DWDP.N DowDuPont Inc Q1 2019 DowDuPont Inc Earnings Release 02-May-2019 AMC EOG.N EOG Resources Inc Q1 2019 EOG Resources Inc Earnings Release 02-May-2019 BMO EXC.N Exelon Corp Q1 2019 Exelon Corp Earnings Release 02-May-2019 AMC EXPE.OQ Expedia Group Inc Q1 2019 Expedia Group Inc Earnings Release 02-May-2019 AMC FRT.N Federal Realty Q1 2019 Federal Realty Investment Trust Earnings Investment Trust Release 02-May-2019 AMC FLS.N Flowserve Corp Q1 2019 Flowserve Corp Earnings Release 02-May-2019 AMC FLR.N Fluor Corp Q1 2019 Fluor Corp Earnings Release 02-May-2019 AMC FTNT.OQ Fortinet Inc Q1 2019 Fortinet Inc Earnings Release 02-May-2019 AMC GILD.OQ Gilead Sciences Inc Q1 2019 Gilead Sciences Inc Earnings Release 02-May-2019 BMO GPN.N Global Payments Inc Q1 2019 Global Payments Inc Earnings Release 02-May-2019 BMO HBI.N HanesBrands Inc Q1 2019 HanesBrands Inc Earnings Release 02-May-2019 BMO HIG.N Hartford Financial Q1 2019 Hartford Financial Services Group Inc Services Group Inc Earnings Release 02-May-2019 BMO HFC.N HollyFrontier Corp Q1 2019 HollyFrontier Corp Earnings Release 02-May-2019 BMO HII.N Huntington Ingalls Q1 2019 Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc Industries Inc Earnings Release 02-May-2019 BMO ICE.N Intercontinental Q1 2019 Intercontinental Exchange Inc Earnings Exchange Inc Release 02-May-2019 BMO K.N Kellogg Co Q1 2019 Kellogg Co Earnings Release 02-May-2019 BMO KIM.N Kimco Realty Corp Q1 2019 Kimco Realty Corp Earnings Release 02-May-2019 BMO MAC.N Macerich Co Q1 2019 Macerich Co Earnings Release 02-May-2019 AMC MNST.OQ Monster Beverage Corp Q1 2019 Monster Beverage Corp Earnings Release 02-May-2019 AMC MSI.N Motorola Solutions Inc Q1 2019 Motorola Solutions Inc Earnings Release 02-May-2019 BMO MSCI.N MSCI Inc Q1 2019 MSCI Inc Earnings Release 02-May-2019 BMO NRG.N NRG Energy Inc Q1 2019 NRG Energy Inc Earnings Release 02-May-2019 BMO PH.N Parker-Hannifin Corp Q3 2019 Parker-Hannifin Corp Earnings Release 02-May-2019 BMO PPL.N PPL Corp Q1 2019 PPL Corp Earnings Release 02-May-2019 BMO PGR.N Progressive Corp Q1 2019 Progressive Corp Earnings Release 02-May-2019 BMO PEG.N Public Service Q1 2019 Public Service Enterprise Group Inc Enterprise Group Inc Earnings Release 02-May-2019 BMO PWR.N Quanta Services Inc Q1 2019 Quanta Services Inc Earnings Release 02-May-2019 AMC REG.OQ Regency Centers Corp Q1 2019 Regency Centers Corp Earnings Release 02-May-2019 AMC RMD.N Resmed Inc Q3 2019 Resmed Inc Earnings Release 02-May-2019 BMO SPGI.N S&P Global Inc Q1 2019 S&P Global Inc Earnings Release 02-May-2019 AMC SWKS.OQ Skyworks Solutions Inc Q2 2019 Skyworks Solutions Inc Earnings Release 02-May-2019 AMC SRCL.OQ Stericycle Inc Q1 2019 Stericycle Inc Earnings Release 02-May-2019 BMO UAA.N Under Armour Inc Q1 2019 Under Armour Inc Earnings Release 02-May-2019 BMO VMC.N Vulcan Materials Co Q1 2019 Vulcan Materials Co Earnings Release 02-May-2019 06:55 XYL.N Xylem Inc Q1 2019 Xylem Inc Earnings Release 02-May-2019 BMO ZTS.N Zoetis Inc Q1 2019 Zoetis Inc Earnings Release 03-May-2019 07:00 AMT.N American Tower Corp Q1 2019 American Tower Corp Earnings Release 03-May-2019 BMO CBOE.Z Cboe Global Markets Inc Q1 2019 Cboe Global Markets Inc Earnings Release 03-May-2019 BMO XRAY.OQ Dentsply Sirona Inc Q1 2019 Dentsply Sirona Inc Earnings Release 03-May-2019 BMO D.N Dominion Energy Inc Q1 2019 Dominion Energy Inc Earnings Release 03-May-2019 BMO NWL.OQ Newell Brands Inc Q1 2019 Newell Brands Inc Earnings Release 03-May-2019 BMO NBL.N Noble Energy Inc Q1 2019 Noble Energy Inc Earnings Release ** All times are listed in U.S. EDT, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens', or DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known. ** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)