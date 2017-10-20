FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
DIARY-U.S. EARNINGS WEEK AHEAD
Sections
Featured
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
U.S.
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Technology
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
October 20, 2017 / 4:00 PM / in a day

DIARY-U.S. EARNINGS WEEK AHEAD

Reuters Staff

23 Min Read

    Oct 20 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead.
       
** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EST unless otherwise stated ** 
     
   U.S. EARNINGS 
 
 Start Date     Start Time  RIC     Company                         Event Name
 23-Oct-2017    08:00       ITW.N   Illinois Tool Works Inc         Q3 2017 Illinois Tool Works Inc Earnings Release
 23-Oct-2017    BMO         KMB.N   Kimberly-Clark Corp             Q3 2017 Kimberly-Clark Corp Earnings Release
 23-Oct-2017    BMO         VFC.N   VF Corp                         Q3 2017 VF Corp Earnings Release
 23-Oct-2017    BMO         STX.O   Seagate Technology PLC          Q1 2018 Seagate Technology PLC Earnings Release
 23-Oct-2017    BMO         STT.N   State Street Corp               Q3 2017 State Street Corp Earnings Release
 23-Oct-2017    BMO         ARNC.N  Arconic Inc                     Q3 2017 Arconic Inc Earnings Release
 23-Oct-2017    BMO         HAS.O   Hasbro Inc                      Q3 2017 Hasbro Inc Earnings Release
 23-Oct-2017    BMO         HAL.N   Halliburton Co                  Q3 2017 Halliburton Co Earnings Release
 23-Oct-2017    AMC         ZION.O  Zions Bancorp                   Q3 2017 Zions Bancorp Earnings Release
 23-Oct-2017    16:30       WHR.N   Whirlpool Corp                  Q3 2017 Whirlpool Corp Earnings Release
 24-Oct-2017    07:00       MAS.N   Masco Corp                      Q3 2017 Masco Corp Earnings Release
 24-Oct-2017    07:30       CAT.N   Caterpillar Inc                 Q3 2017 Caterpillar Inc Earnings Release
 24-Oct-2017    BMO         GM.N    General Motors Co               Q3 2017 General Motors Co Earnings Release
 24-Oct-2017    BMO         IPG.N   Interpublic Group of Companies  Q3 2017 Interpublic Group of Companies Inc
                                    Inc                             Earnings Release
 24-Oct-2017    BMO         LLY.N   Eli Lilly and Co                Q3 2017 Eli Lilly and Co Earnings Release
 24-Oct-2017    BMO         SWK.N   Stanley Black & Decker Inc      Q3 2017 Stanley Black & Decker Inc Earnings
                                                                    Release
 24-Oct-2017    BMO         ETR.N   Entergy Corp                    Q3 2017 Entergy Corp Earnings Release
 24-Oct-2017    BMO         LMT.N   Lockheed Martin Corp            Q3 2017 Lockheed Martin Corp Earnings Release
 24-Oct-2017    BMO         PNR.N   Pentair plc                     Q3 2017 Pentair plc Earnings Release
 24-Oct-2017    BMO         CNC.N   Centene Corp                    Q3 2017 Centene Corp Earnings Release
 24-Oct-2017    BMO         WAT.N   Waters Corp                     Q3 2017 Waters Corp Earnings Release
 24-Oct-2017    BMO         MMM.N   3M Co                           Q3 2017 3M Co Earnings Release
 24-Oct-2017    BMO         PCAR.O  PACCAR Inc                      Q3 2017 PACCAR Inc Earnings Release
 24-Oct-2017    BMO         UTX.N   United Technologies Corp        Q3 2017 United Technologies Corp Earnings Release
 24-Oct-2017    BMO         GLW.N   Corning Inc                     Q3 2017 Corning Inc Earnings Release
 24-Oct-2017    BMO         IRM.N   Iron Mountain Inc               Q3 2017 Iron Mountain Inc Earnings Release
 24-Oct-2017    BMO         MCD.N   McDonald's Corp                 Q3 2017 McDonald's Corp Earnings Release
 24-Oct-2017    BMO         BIIB.O  Biogen Inc                      Q3 2017 Biogen Inc Earnings Release
 24-Oct-2017    BMO         PHM.N   PulteGroup Inc                  Q3 2017 PulteGroup Inc Earnings Release
 24-Oct-2017    BMO         FITB.O  Fifth Third Bancorp             Q3 2017 Fifth Third Bancorp Earnings Release
 24-Oct-2017    BMO         SHW.N   Sherwin-Williams Co             Q3 2017 Sherwin-Williams Co Earnings Release
 24-Oct-2017    BMO         RF.N    Regions Financial Corp          Q3 2017 Regions Financial Corp Earnings Release
 24-Oct-2017    AMC         ESRX.O  Express Scripts Holding Co      Q3 2017 Express Scripts Holding Co Earnings
                                                                    Release
 24-Oct-2017    AMC         XL.N    XL Group Ltd                    Q3 2017 XL Group Ltd Earnings Release
 24-Oct-2017    AMC         EQR.N   Equity Residential              Q3 2017 Equity Residential Earnings Release
 24-Oct-2017    AMC         TXN.O   Texas Instruments Inc           Q3 2017 Texas Instruments Inc Earnings Release
 24-Oct-2017    AMC         T.N     AT&T Inc                        Q3 2017 AT&T Inc Earnings Release
 24-Oct-2017    AMC         EW.N    Edwards Lifesciences Corp       Q3 2017 Edwards Lifesciences Corp Earnings Release
 24-Oct-2017    AMC         DFS.N   Discover Financial Services     Q3 2017 Discover Financial Services Earnings
                                                                    Release
 24-Oct-2017    AMC         AMP.N   Ameriprise Financial Inc        Q3 2017 Ameriprise Financial Inc Earnings Release
 24-Oct-2017    AMC         RHI.N   Robert Half International Inc   Q3 2017 Robert Half International Inc Earnings
                                                                    Release
 24-Oct-2017    AMC         TMK.N   Torchmark Corp                  Q3 2017 Torchmark Corp Earnings Release
 24-Oct-2017    AMC         RRC.N   Range Resources Corp            Q3 2017 Range Resources Corp Earnings Release
 24-Oct-2017    AMC         AKAM.O  Akamai Technologies Inc         Q3 2017 Akamai Technologies Inc Earnings Release
 24-Oct-2017    AMC         AMD.O   Advanced Micro Devices Inc      Q3 2017 Advanced Micro Devices Inc Earnings
                                                                    Release
 24-Oct-2017    AMC         CMG.N   Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc      Q3 2017 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc Earnings
                                                                    Release
 24-Oct-2017    AMC         TSS.N   Total System Services Inc       Q3 2017 Total System Services Inc Earnings Release
 24-Oct-2017    AMC         ILMN.O  Illumina Inc                    Q3 2017 Illumina Inc Earnings Release
 24-Oct-2017    AMC         JNPR.N  Juniper Networks Inc            Q3 2017 Juniper Networks Inc Earnings Release
 24-Oct-2017    16:05       COF.N   Capital One Financial Corp      Q3 2017 Capital One Financial Corp Earnings
                                                                    Release
 25-Oct-2017    06:00       ANTM.N  Anthem Inc                      Q3 2017 Anthem Inc Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2017    06:45       AVY.N   Avery Dennison Corp             Q3 2017 Avery Dennison Corp Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2017    07:00       WBA.O   Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc    Q4 2017 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc Earnings
                                                                    Release
 25-Oct-2017    08:00       NSC.N   Norfolk Southern Corp           Q3 2017 Norfolk Southern Corp Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2017    BMO         HBAN.O  Huntington Bancshares Inc       Q3 2017 Huntington Bancshares Inc Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2017    BMO         TMO.N   Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc    Q3 2017 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc Earnings
                                                                    Release
 25-Oct-2017    BMO         DPS.N   Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc     Q3 2017 Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc Earnings
                                                                    Release
 25-Oct-2017    BMO         ALK.N   Alaska Air Group Inc            Q3 2017 Alaska Air Group Inc Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2017    BMO         FCX.N   Freeport-McMoRan Inc            Q3 2017 Freeport-McMoRan Inc Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2017    BMO         NLSN.N  Nielsen Holdings PLC            Q3 2017 Nielsen Holdings PLC Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2017    BMO         IP.N    International Paper Co          Q3 2017 International Paper Co Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2017    BMO         GD.N    General Dynamics Corp           Q3 2017 General Dynamics Corp Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2017    BMO         HES.N   Hess Corp                       Q3 2017 Hess Corp Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2017    BMO         NOC.N   Northrop Grumman Corp           Q3 2017 Northrop Grumman Corp Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2017    BMO         NDAQ.O  Nasdaq Inc                      Q3 2017 Nasdaq Inc Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2017    BMO         WYN.N   Wyndham Worldwide Corp          Q3 2017 Wyndham Worldwide Corp Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2017    BMO         IR.N    Ingersoll-Rand PLC              Q3 2017 Ingersoll-Rand PLC Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2017    BMO         FLIR.O  FLIR Systems Inc                Q3 2017 FLIR Systems Inc Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2017    BMO         KO.N    Coca-Cola Co                    Q3 2017 Coca-Cola Co Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2017    BMO         BAX.N   Baxter International Inc        Q3 2017 Baxter International Inc Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2017    BMO         DTE.N   DTE Energy Co                   Q3 2017 DTE Energy Co Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2017    BMO         AOS.N   A. O. Smith Corp                Q3 2017 A. O. Smith Corp Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2017    BMO         LH.N    Laboratory Corporation of       Q3 2017 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
                                    America Holdings                Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2017    BMO         BA.N    Boeing Co                       Q3 2017 Boeing Co Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2017    BMO         V.N     Visa Inc                        Q4 2017 Visa Inc Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2017    AMC         MAA.N   Mid-America Apartment           Q3 2017 Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc
                                    Communities Inc                 Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2017    AMC         AMGN.O  Amgen Inc                       Q3 2017 Amgen Inc Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2017    AMC         PKG.N   Packaging Corp of America       Q3 2017 Packaging Corp of America Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2017    AMC         DLR.N   Digital Realty Trust Inc        Q3 2017 Digital Realty Trust Inc Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2017    AMC         FTI.N   TechnipFMC PLC                  Q3 2017 TechnipFMC PLC Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2017    AMC         TSCO.O  Tractor Supply Co               Q3 2017 Tractor Supply Co Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2017    AMC         VAR.N   Varian Medical Systems Inc      Q4 2017 Varian Medical Systems Inc Earnings
                                                                    Release
 25-Oct-2017    AMC         AFL.N   Aflac Inc                       Q3 2017 Aflac Inc Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2017    AMC         O.N     Realty Income Corp              Q3 2017 Realty Income Corp Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2017    AMC         VRTX.O  Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc      Q3 2017 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings
                                                                    Release
 25-Oct-2017    AMC         UHS.N   Universal Health Services Inc   Q3 2017 Universal Health Services Inc Earnings
                                                                    Release
 25-Oct-2017    AMC         KIM.N   Kimco Realty Corp               Q3 2017 Kimco Realty Corp Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2017    AMC         DRE.N   Duke Realty Corp                Q3 2017 Duke Realty Corp Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2017    AMC         ORLY.O  O'Reilly Automotive Inc         Q3 2017 O'Reilly Automotive Inc Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2017    AMC         UNM.N   Unum Group                      Q3 2017 Unum Group Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2017    AMC         RJF.N   Raymond James Financial Inc     Q4 2017 Raymond James Financial Inc Earnings
                                                                    Release
 25-Oct-2017    16:00       FFIV.O  F5 Networks Inc                 Q4 2017 F5 Networks Inc Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2017    AMC         CTXS.O  Citrix Systems Inc              Q3 2017 Citrix Systems Inc Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2017    AMC         FBHS.N  Fortune Brands Home & Security  Q3 2017 Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc
                                    Inc                             Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2017    AMC         CA.O    CA Inc                          Q2 2018 CA Inc Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2017    AMC         XLNX.O  Xilinx Inc                      Q2 2018 Xilinx Inc Earnings Release
 25-Oct-2017    AMC         PSA.N   Public Storage                  Q3 2017 Public Storage Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2017    06:30       LUV.N   Southwest Airlines Co           Q3 2017 Southwest Airlines Co Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2017    06:45       XRX.N   Xerox Corp                      Q3 2017 Xerox Corp Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2017    06:55       IVZ.N   Invesco Ltd                     Q3 2017 Invesco Ltd Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2017    NTS         KLAC.O  KLA-Tencor Corp                 Q1 2018 KLA-Tencor Corp Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2017    07:30       CHTR.O  Charter Communications Inc      Q3 2017 Charter Communications Inc Earnings
                                                                    Release
 26-Oct-2017    BMO         BEN.N   Franklin Resources Inc          Q4 2017 Franklin Resources Inc Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2017    BMO         XEL.N   Xcel Energy Inc                 Q3 2017 Xcel Energy Inc Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2017    BMO         WEC.N   WEC Energy Group Inc            Q3 2017 WEC Energy Group Inc Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2017    BMO         EQT.N   EQT Corp                        Q3 2017 EQT Corp Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2017    BMO         Q.N     Quintiles IMS Holdings Inc      Q3 2017 Quintiles IMS Holdings Inc Earnings
                                                                    Release
 26-Oct-2017    BMO         COP.N   ConocoPhillips                  Q3 2017 ConocoPhillips Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2017    BMO         RTN.N   Raytheon Co                     Q3 2017 Raytheon Co Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2017    BMO         MO.N    Altria Group Inc                Q3 2017 Altria Group Inc Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2017    BMO         BSX.N   Boston Scientific Corp          Q3 2017 Boston Scientific Corp Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2017    BMO         HLT.N   Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc   Q3 2017 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc Earnings
                                                                    Release
 26-Oct-2017    BMO         ALLE.N  Allegion PLC                    Q3 2017 Allegion PLC Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2017    BMO         WM.N    Waste Management Inc            Q3 2017 Waste Management Inc Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2017    BMO         BMY.N   Bristol-Myers Squibb Co         Q3 2017 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2017    BMO         AAL.O   American Airlines Group Inc     Q3 2017 American Airlines Group Inc Earnings
                                                                    Release
 26-Oct-2017    BMO         PX.N    Praxair Inc                     Q3 2017 Praxair Inc Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2017    BMO         LKQ.O   LKQ Corp                        Q3 2017 LKQ Corp Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2017    BMO         UNP.N   Union Pacific Corp              Q3 2017 Union Pacific Corp Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2017    BMO         VLO.N   Valero Energy Corp              Q3 2017 Valero Energy Corp Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2017    BMO         SCG.N   SCANA Corp                      Q3 2017 SCANA Corp Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2017    BMO         MCK.N   McKesson Corp                   Q2 2018 McKesson Corp Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2017    BMO         NEE.N   NextEra Energy Inc              Q3 2017 NextEra Energy Inc Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2017    BMO         UPS.N   United Parcel Service Inc       Q3 2017 United Parcel Service Inc Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2017    BMO         CELG.O  Celgene Corp                    Q3 2017 Celgene Corp Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2017    BMO         CMS.N   CMS Energy Corp                 Q3 2017 CMS Energy Corp Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2017    BMO         MPC.N   Marathon Petroleum Corp         Q3 2017 Marathon Petroleum Corp Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2017    BMO         LLL.N   L3 Technologies Inc             Q3 2017 L3 Technologies Inc Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2017    BMO         SPGI.N  S&P Global Inc                  Q3 2017 S&P Global Inc Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2017    BMO         BWA.N   BorgWarner Inc                  Q3 2017 BorgWarner Inc Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2017    BMO         MMC.N   Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc  Q3 2017 Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc Earnings
                                                                    Release
 26-Oct-2017    BMO         F.N     Ford Motor Co                   Q3 2017 Ford Motor Co Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2017    BMO         ALXN.O  Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc     Q3 2017 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings
                                                                    Release
 26-Oct-2017    BMO         CME.O   CME Group Inc                   Q3 2017 CME Group Inc Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2017    BMO         HSY.N   Hershey Co                      Q3 2017 Hershey Co Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2017    BMO         NEM.N   Newmont Mining Corp             Q3 2017 Newmont Mining Corp Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2017    BMO         CMCSA.  Comcast Corp                    Q3 2017 Comcast Corp Earnings Release
                            O                                       
 26-Oct-2017    BMO         APD.N   Air Products and Chemicals Inc  Q4 2017 Air Products and Chemicals Inc Earnings
                                                                    Release
 26-Oct-2017    AMC         FE.N    FirstEnergy Corp                Q3 2017 FirstEnergy Corp Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2017    AMC         AMZN.O  Amazon.com Inc                  Q3 2017 Amazon.com Inc Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2017    AMC         INTC.O  Intel Corp                      Q3 2017 Intel Corp Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2017    AMC         GOOGL.  Alphabet Inc                    Q3 2017 Alphabet Inc Earnings Release
                            O                                       
 26-Oct-2017    16:00       SYK.N   Stryker Corp                    Q3 2017 Stryker Corp Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2017    AMC         FTV.N   Fortive Corp                    Q3 2017 Fortive Corp Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2017    AMC         GILD.O  Gilead Sciences Inc             Q3 2017 Gilead Sciences Inc Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2017    AMC         MHK.N   Mohawk Industries Inc           Q3 2017 Mohawk Industries Inc Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2017    AMC         EXPE.O  Expedia Inc                     Q3 2017 Expedia Inc Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2017    AMC         CINF.O  Cincinnati Financial Corp       Q3 2017 Cincinnati Financial Corp Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2017    AMC         CB.N    Chubb Ltd                       Q3 2017 Chubb Ltd Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2017    AMC         VRSN.O  Verisign Inc                    Q3 2017 Verisign Inc Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2017    AMC         EMN.N   Eastman Chemical Co             Q3 2017 Eastman Chemical Co Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2017    AMC         ALGN.O  Align Technology Inc            Q3 2017 Align Technology Inc Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2017    AMC         LEG.N   Leggett & Platt Inc             Q3 2017 Leggett & Platt Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2017    AMC         AJG.N   Arthur J Gallagher & Co         Q3 2017 Arthur J Gallagher & Co Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2017    AMC         AIV.N   Apartment Investment and        Q3 2017 Apartment Investment and Management Co
                                    Management Co                   Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2017    AMC         CERN.O  Cerner Corp                     Q3 2017 Cerner Corp Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2017    AMC         NOV.N   National Oilwell Varco Inc      Q3 2017 National Oilwell Varco Inc Earnings
                                                                    Release
 26-Oct-2017    AMC         WDC.O   Western Digital Corp            Q1 2018 Western Digital Corp Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2017    AMC         MSFT.O  Microsoft Corp                  Q1 2018 Microsoft Corp Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2017    AMC         CDNS.O  Cadence Design Systems Inc      Q3 2017 Cadence Design Systems Inc Earnings
                                                                    Release
 26-Oct-2017    16:05       MAT.O   Mattel Inc                      Q3 2017 Mattel Inc Earnings Release
 26-Oct-2017    16:15       PFG.N   Principal Financial Group Inc   Q3 2017 Principal Financial Group Inc Earnings
                                                                    Release
 26-Oct-2017    AMC         RMD.N   Resmed Inc                      Q1 2018 Resmed Inc Earnings Release
 27-Oct-2017    NTS         HIG.N   Hartford Financial Services     Q3 2017 Hartford Financial Services Group Inc
                                    Group Inc                       Earnings Release
 27-Oct-2017    BMO         PSX.N   Phillips 66                     Q3 2017 Phillips 66 Earnings Release
 27-Oct-2017    BMO         AON.N   Aon PLC                         Q3 2017 Aon PLC Earnings Release
 27-Oct-2017    BMO         ABBV.N  AbbVie Inc                      Q3 2017 AbbVie Inc Earnings Release
 27-Oct-2017    BMO         MRK.N   Merck & Co Inc                  Q3 2017 Merck & Co Inc Earnings Release
 27-Oct-2017    BMO         CL.N    Colgate-Palmolive Co            Q3 2017 Colgate-Palmolive Co Earnings Release
 27-Oct-2017    BMO         GT.O    Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co       Q3 2017 Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co Earnings Release
 27-Oct-2017    BMO         XOM.N   Exxon Mobil Corp                Q3 2017 Exxon Mobil Corp Earnings Release
 27-Oct-2017    BMO         VTR.N   Ventas Inc                      Q3 2017 Ventas Inc Earnings Release
 27-Oct-2017    BMO         LYB.N   LyondellBasell Industries NV    Q3 2017 LyondellBasell Industries NV Earnings
                                                                    Release
 27-Oct-2017    BMO         CVX.N   Chevron Corp                    Q3 2017 Chevron Corp Earnings Release
 27-Oct-2017    BMO         COG.N   Cabot Oil & Gas Corp            Q3 2017 Cabot Oil & Gas Corp Earnings Release
 27-Oct-2017    BMO         SPG.N   Simon Property Group Inc        Q3 2017 Simon Property Group Inc Earnings Release
 27-Oct-2017    BMO         WY.N    Weyerhaeuser Co                 Q3 2017 Weyerhaeuser Co Earnings Release
 27-Oct-2017    BMO         COL.N   Rockwell Collins Inc            Q4 2017 Rockwell Collins Inc Earnings Release
   
 ** All times are listed in U.S. EST, or AMC - 'After U.S. market close', or BMO 'Before U.S. market opens', or DBH -
'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known.


 ** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon.

 Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:-
 Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company->
Estimates

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.