FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Earnings Season
July 6, 2018 / 4:16 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    July 6 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. corporate earnings for the week ahead.
       
** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated **
             
 U.S. EARNINGS 
    
 Start Date   Start   RIC      Company                       Event Name
              Time                                           
 10-Jul-2018  06:00   PEP.O    PepsiCo Inc                   Q2 2018 PepsiCo Inc Earnings Release
 11-Jul-2018  07:00   FAST.O   Fastenal Co                   Q2 2018 Fastenal Co Earnings Release
 12-Jul-2018  BMO     DAL.N    Delta Air Lines Inc           Q2 2018 Delta Air Lines Inc Earnings Release
 13-Jul-2018  08:00   WFC.N    Wells Fargo & Co              Q2 2018 Wells Fargo & Co Earnings Release
 13-Jul-2018  BMO     JPM.N    JPMorgan Chase & Co           Q2 2018 JPMorgan Chase & Co Earnings Release
 13-Jul-2018  BMO     PNC.N    PNC Financial Services Group  Q2 2018 PNC Financial Services Group Inc Earnings
                               Inc                           Release
 13-Jul-2018  BMO     C.N      Citigroup Inc                 Q2 2018 Citigroup Inc Earnings Release
 
** All times are listed in U.S. EDT, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens',
or DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known.

** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon.

Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:-
Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company->
Estimates

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.