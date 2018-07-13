FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 13, 2018 / 4:03 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

    July 13 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. corporate earnings for the week ahead.
       
** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated **
             
    
 U.S. EARNINGS 
    
    
 Start Date     Start Time  RIC       Company                                    Event Name
 16-Jul-2018    BMO         BAC.N     Bank of America Corp                       Q2 2018 Bank of America Corp Earnings Release
 16-Jul-2018    BMO         BLK.N     BlackRock Inc                              Q2 2018 BlackRock Inc Earnings Release
 16-Jul-2018    16:05       NFLX.O    Netflix Inc                                Q2 2018 Netflix Inc Earnings Release
 17-Jul-2018    07:30       GS.N      Goldman Sachs Group Inc                    Q2 2018 Goldman Sachs Group Inc Earnings Release
 17-Jul-2018    BMO         PGR.N     Progressive Corp                           June 2018 Progressive Corp Earnings Release
 17-Jul-2018    BMO         UNH.N     UnitedHealth Group Inc                     Q2 2018 UnitedHealth Group Inc Earnings Release
 17-Jul-2018    BMO         CMA.N     Comerica Inc                               Q2 2018 Comerica Inc Earnings Release
 17-Jul-2018    BMO         PLD.N     Prologis Inc                               Q2 2018 Prologis Inc Earnings Release
 17-Jul-2018    BMO         OMC.N     Omnicom Group Inc                          Q2 2018 Omnicom Group Inc Earnings Release
 17-Jul-2018    BMO         JNJ.N     Johnson & Johnson                          Q2 2018 Johnson & Johnson Earnings Release
 17-Jul-2018    AMC         CSX.O     CSX Corp                                   Q2 2018 CSX Corp Earnings Release
 17-Jul-2018    AMC         UAL.N     United Continental Holdings Inc            Q2 2018 United Continental Holdings Inc Earnings Release
 18-Jul-2018    08:00       GWW.N     W W Grainger Inc                           Q2 2018 W W Grainger Inc Earnings Release
 18-Jul-2018    BMO         USB.N     U.S. Bancorp                               Q2 2018 U.S. Bancorp Earnings Release
 18-Jul-2018    BMO         MTB.N     M&T Bank Corp                              Q2 2018 M&T Bank Corp Earnings Release
 18-Jul-2018    BMO         TXT.N     Textron Inc                                Q2 2018 Textron Inc Earnings Release
 18-Jul-2018    BMO         ABT.N     Abbott Laboratories                        Q2 2018 Abbott Laboratories Earnings Release
 18-Jul-2018    BMO         NTRS.O    Northern Trust Corp                        Q2 2018 Northern Trust Corp Earnings Release
 18-Jul-2018    BMO         MS.N      Morgan Stanley                             Q2 2018 Morgan Stanley Earnings Release
 18-Jul-2018    AMC         EBAY.O    eBay Inc                                   Q2 2018 eBay Inc Earnings Release
 18-Jul-2018    AMC         IBM.N     International Business Machines Corp       Q2 2018 International Business Machines Corp Earnings Release
 18-Jul-2018    AMC         URI.N     United Rentals Inc                         Q2 2018 United Rentals Inc Earnings Release
 18-Jul-2018    AMC         SLG.N     SL Green Realty Corp                       Q2 2018 SL Green Realty Corp Earnings Release
 18-Jul-2018    AMC         AXP.N     American Express Co                        Q2 2018 American Express Co Earnings Release
 18-Jul-2018    AMC         CCI.N     Crown Castle International Corp            Q2 2018 Crown Castle International Corp Earnings Release
 19-Jul-2018    06:00       DHR.N     Danaher Corp                               Q2 2018 Danaher Corp Earnings Release
 19-Jul-2018    07:00       DOV.N     Dover Corp                                 Q2 2018 Dover Corp Earnings Release
 19-Jul-2018    BMO         NUE.N     Nucor Corp                                 Q2 2018 Nucor Corp Earnings Release
 19-Jul-2018    BMO         ADS.N     Alliance Data Systems Corp                 Q2 2018 Alliance Data Systems Corp Earnings Release
 19-Jul-2018    BMO         BK.N      Bank of New York Mellon Corp               Q2 2018 Bank of New York Mellon Corp Earnings Release
 19-Jul-2018    BMO         PPG.N     PPG Industries Inc                         Q2 2018 PPG Industries Inc Earnings Release
 19-Jul-2018    BMO         BBT.N     BB&T Corp                                  Q2 2018 BB&T Corp Earnings Release
 19-Jul-2018    BMO         PM.N      Philip Morris International Inc            Q2 2018 Philip Morris International Inc Earnings Release
 19-Jul-2018    BMO         FITB.O    Fifth Third Bancorp                        Q2 2018 Fifth Third Bancorp Earnings Release
 19-Jul-2018    BMO         UNP.N     Union Pacific Corp                         Q2 2018 Union Pacific Corp Earnings Release
 19-Jul-2018    BMO         SNA.N     Snap-On Inc                                Q2 2018 Snap-On Inc Earnings Release
 19-Jul-2018    BMO         KEY.N     KeyCorp                                    Q2 2018 KeyCorp Earnings Release
 19-Jul-2018    BMO         TRV.N     Travelers Companies Inc                    Q2 2018 Travelers Companies Inc Earnings Release
 19-Jul-2018    BMO         GPC.N     Genuine Parts Co                           Q2 2018 Genuine Parts Co Earnings Release
 19-Jul-2018    AMC         ISRG.O    Intuitive Surgical Inc                     Q2 2018 Intuitive Surgical Inc Earnings Release
 19-Jul-2018    AMC         PBCT.O    People's United Financial Inc              Q2 2018 People's United Financial Inc Earnings Release
 19-Jul-2018    AMC         CTAS.O    Cintas Corp                                Q4 2018 Cintas Corp Earnings Release
 19-Jul-2018    AMC         ETFC.O    E*TRADE Financial Corp                     Q2 2018 E*TRADE Financial Corp Earnings Release
 19-Jul-2018    AMC         MSFT.O    Microsoft Corp                             Q4 2018 Microsoft Corp Earnings Release
 19-Jul-2018    AMC         SWKS.O    Skyworks Solutions Inc                     Q3 2018 Skyworks Solutions Inc Earnings Release
 19-Jul-2018    16:05       COF.N     Capital One Financial Corp                 Q2 2018 Capital One Financial Corp Earnings Release
 20-Jul-2018    06:45       BHGE.N    Baker Hughes A GE Co                       Q2 2018 Baker Hughes A GE Co Earnings Release
 20-Jul-2018    NTS         CFG.N     Citizens Financial Group Inc               Q2 2018 Citizens Financial Group Inc Earnings Release
 20-Jul-2018    07:00       SLB.N     Schlumberger NV                            Q2 2018 Schlumberger NV Earnings Release
 20-Jul-2018    BMO         KSU.N     Kansas City Southern                       Q2 2018 Kansas City Southern Earnings Release
 20-Jul-2018    BMO         VFC.N     VF Corp                                    Q2 2018 VF Corp Earnings Release
 20-Jul-2018    BMO         RF.N      Regions Financial Corp                     Q2 2018 Regions Financial Corp Earnings Release
 20-Jul-2018    BMO         STI.N     SunTrust Banks Inc                         Q2 2018 SunTrust Banks Inc Earnings Release
 20-Jul-2018    BMO         SWK.N     Stanley Black & Decker Inc                 Q2 2018 Stanley Black & Decker Inc Earnings Release
 20-Jul-2018    BMO         HON.N     Honeywell International Inc                Q2 2018 Honeywell International Inc Earnings Release
 20-Jul-2018    BMO         STT.N     State Street Corp                          Q2 2018 State Street Corp Earnings Release
 20-Jul-2018    BMO         GE.N      General Electric Co                        Q2 2018 General Electric Co Earnings Release
 
    

** All times are listed in U.S. EDT, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens', or DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or
blank if not known.

** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon.

Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:-
Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
