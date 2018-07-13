DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

July 13 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. corporate earnings for the week ahead. ** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated ** U.S. EARNINGS Start Date Start Time RIC Company Event Name 16-Jul-2018 BMO BAC.N Bank of America Corp Q2 2018 Bank of America Corp Earnings Release 16-Jul-2018 BMO BLK.N BlackRock Inc Q2 2018 BlackRock Inc Earnings Release 16-Jul-2018 16:05 NFLX.O Netflix Inc Q2 2018 Netflix Inc Earnings Release 17-Jul-2018 07:30 GS.N Goldman Sachs Group Inc Q2 2018 Goldman Sachs Group Inc Earnings Release 17-Jul-2018 BMO PGR.N Progressive Corp June 2018 Progressive Corp Earnings Release 17-Jul-2018 BMO UNH.N UnitedHealth Group Inc Q2 2018 UnitedHealth Group Inc Earnings Release 17-Jul-2018 BMO CMA.N Comerica Inc Q2 2018 Comerica Inc Earnings Release 17-Jul-2018 BMO PLD.N Prologis Inc Q2 2018 Prologis Inc Earnings Release 17-Jul-2018 BMO OMC.N Omnicom Group Inc Q2 2018 Omnicom Group Inc Earnings Release 17-Jul-2018 BMO JNJ.N Johnson & Johnson Q2 2018 Johnson & Johnson Earnings Release 17-Jul-2018 AMC CSX.O CSX Corp Q2 2018 CSX Corp Earnings Release 17-Jul-2018 AMC UAL.N United Continental Holdings Inc Q2 2018 United Continental Holdings Inc Earnings Release 18-Jul-2018 08:00 GWW.N W W Grainger Inc Q2 2018 W W Grainger Inc Earnings Release 18-Jul-2018 BMO USB.N U.S. Bancorp Q2 2018 U.S. Bancorp Earnings Release 18-Jul-2018 BMO MTB.N M&T Bank Corp Q2 2018 M&T Bank Corp Earnings Release 18-Jul-2018 BMO TXT.N Textron Inc Q2 2018 Textron Inc Earnings Release 18-Jul-2018 BMO ABT.N Abbott Laboratories Q2 2018 Abbott Laboratories Earnings Release 18-Jul-2018 BMO NTRS.O Northern Trust Corp Q2 2018 Northern Trust Corp Earnings Release 18-Jul-2018 BMO MS.N Morgan Stanley Q2 2018 Morgan Stanley Earnings Release 18-Jul-2018 AMC EBAY.O eBay Inc Q2 2018 eBay Inc Earnings Release 18-Jul-2018 AMC IBM.N International Business Machines Corp Q2 2018 International Business Machines Corp Earnings Release 18-Jul-2018 AMC URI.N United Rentals Inc Q2 2018 United Rentals Inc Earnings Release 18-Jul-2018 AMC SLG.N SL Green Realty Corp Q2 2018 SL Green Realty Corp Earnings Release 18-Jul-2018 AMC AXP.N American Express Co Q2 2018 American Express Co Earnings Release 18-Jul-2018 AMC CCI.N Crown Castle International Corp Q2 2018 Crown Castle International Corp Earnings Release 19-Jul-2018 06:00 DHR.N Danaher Corp Q2 2018 Danaher Corp Earnings Release 19-Jul-2018 07:00 DOV.N Dover Corp Q2 2018 Dover Corp Earnings Release 19-Jul-2018 BMO NUE.N Nucor Corp Q2 2018 Nucor Corp Earnings Release 19-Jul-2018 BMO ADS.N Alliance Data Systems Corp Q2 2018 Alliance Data Systems Corp Earnings Release 19-Jul-2018 BMO BK.N Bank of New York Mellon Corp Q2 2018 Bank of New York Mellon Corp Earnings Release 19-Jul-2018 BMO PPG.N PPG Industries Inc Q2 2018 PPG Industries Inc Earnings Release 19-Jul-2018 BMO BBT.N BB&T Corp Q2 2018 BB&T Corp Earnings Release 19-Jul-2018 BMO PM.N Philip Morris International Inc Q2 2018 Philip Morris International Inc Earnings Release 19-Jul-2018 BMO FITB.O Fifth Third Bancorp Q2 2018 Fifth Third Bancorp Earnings Release 19-Jul-2018 BMO UNP.N Union Pacific Corp Q2 2018 Union Pacific Corp Earnings Release 19-Jul-2018 BMO SNA.N Snap-On Inc Q2 2018 Snap-On Inc Earnings Release 19-Jul-2018 BMO KEY.N KeyCorp Q2 2018 KeyCorp Earnings Release 19-Jul-2018 BMO TRV.N Travelers Companies Inc Q2 2018 Travelers Companies Inc Earnings Release 19-Jul-2018 BMO GPC.N Genuine Parts Co Q2 2018 Genuine Parts Co Earnings Release 19-Jul-2018 AMC ISRG.O Intuitive Surgical Inc Q2 2018 Intuitive Surgical Inc Earnings Release 19-Jul-2018 AMC PBCT.O People's United Financial Inc Q2 2018 People's United Financial Inc Earnings Release 19-Jul-2018 AMC CTAS.O Cintas Corp Q4 2018 Cintas Corp Earnings Release 19-Jul-2018 AMC ETFC.O E*TRADE Financial Corp Q2 2018 E*TRADE Financial Corp Earnings Release 19-Jul-2018 AMC MSFT.O Microsoft Corp Q4 2018 Microsoft Corp Earnings Release 19-Jul-2018 AMC SWKS.O Skyworks Solutions Inc Q3 2018 Skyworks Solutions Inc Earnings Release 19-Jul-2018 16:05 COF.N Capital One Financial Corp Q2 2018 Capital One Financial Corp Earnings Release 20-Jul-2018 06:45 BHGE.N Baker Hughes A GE Co Q2 2018 Baker Hughes A GE Co Earnings Release 20-Jul-2018 NTS CFG.N Citizens Financial Group Inc Q2 2018 Citizens Financial Group Inc Earnings Release 20-Jul-2018 07:00 SLB.N Schlumberger NV Q2 2018 Schlumberger NV Earnings Release 20-Jul-2018 BMO KSU.N Kansas City Southern Q2 2018 Kansas City Southern Earnings Release 20-Jul-2018 BMO VFC.N VF Corp Q2 2018 VF Corp Earnings Release 20-Jul-2018 BMO RF.N Regions Financial Corp Q2 2018 Regions Financial Corp Earnings Release 20-Jul-2018 BMO STI.N SunTrust Banks Inc Q2 2018 SunTrust Banks Inc Earnings Release 20-Jul-2018 BMO SWK.N Stanley Black & Decker Inc Q2 2018 Stanley Black & Decker Inc Earnings Release 20-Jul-2018 BMO HON.N Honeywell International Inc Q2 2018 Honeywell International Inc Earnings Release 20-Jul-2018 BMO STT.N State Street Corp Q2 2018 State Street Corp Earnings Release 20-Jul-2018 BMO GE.N General Electric Co Q2 2018 General Electric Co Earnings Release ** All times are listed in U.S. EDT, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens', or DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known. ** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon. Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:- Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)