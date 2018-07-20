DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

July 20 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. corporate earnings for the week ahead. ** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated ** U.S. EARNINGS Start Date Start RIC Company Event Name Time 23-Jul-2018 08:00 ITW.N Illinois Tool Works Inc Q2 2018 Illinois Tool Works Inc Earnings Release 23-Jul-2018 BMO HAS.O Hasbro Inc Q2 2018 Hasbro Inc Earnings Release 23-Jul-2018 BMO HAL.N Halliburton Co Q2 2018 Halliburton Co Earnings Release 23-Jul-2018 AMC ZION.O Zions Bancorp Q2 2018 Zions Bancorp Earnings Release 23-Jul-2018 AMC CDNS.O Cadence Design Systems Inc Q2 2018 Cadence Design Systems Inc Earnings Release 23-Jul-2018 AMC GOOGL.O Alphabet Inc Q2 2018 Alphabet Inc Earnings Release 23-Jul-2018 16:30 WHR.N Whirlpool Corp Q2 2018 Whirlpool Corp Earnings Release 24-Jul-2018 06:45 AVY.N Avery Dennison Corp Q2 2018 Avery Dennison Corp Earnings Release 24-Jul-2018 07:30 VZ.N Verizon Communications Inc Q2 2018 Verizon Communications Inc Earnings Release 24-Jul-2018 BMO PCAR.O Paccar Inc Q2 2018 Paccar Inc Earnings Release 24-Jul-2018 BMO BIIB.O Biogen Inc Q2 2018 Biogen Inc Earnings Release 24-Jul-2018 BMO IQV.N IQVIA Holdings Inc Q2 2018 IQVIA Holdings Inc Earnings Release 24-Jul-2018 BMO WAT.N Waters Corp Q2 2018 Waters Corp Earnings Release 24-Jul-2018 BMO LLY.N Eli Lilly and Co Q2 2018 Eli Lilly and Co Earnings Release 24-Jul-2018 BMO UTX.N United Technologies Corp Q2 2018 United Technologies Corp Earnings Release 24-Jul-2018 BMO DGX.N Quest Diagnostics Inc Q2 2018 Quest Diagnostics Inc Earnings Release 24-Jul-2018 BMO IPG.N Interpublic Group of Q2 2018 Interpublic Group of Companies Inc Companies Inc Earnings Release 24-Jul-2018 BMO HOG.N Harley-Davidson Inc Q2 2018 Harley-Davidson Inc Earnings Release 24-Jul-2018 BMO SHW.N Sherwin-Williams Co Q2 2018 Sherwin-Williams Co Earnings Release 24-Jul-2018 BMO LMT.N Lockheed Martin Corp Q2 2018 Lockheed Martin Corp Earnings Release 24-Jul-2018 BMO CNC.N Centene Corp Q2 2018 Centene Corp Earnings Release 24-Jul-2018 BMO MMM.N 3M Co Q2 2018 3M Co Earnings Release 24-Jul-2018 BMO KMB.N Kimberly-Clark Corp Q2 2018 Kimberly-Clark Corp Earnings Release 24-Jul-2018 AMC TSS.N Total System Services Inc Q2 2018 Total System Services Inc Earnings Release 24-Jul-2018 AMC SYK.N Stryker Corp Q2 2018 Stryker Corp Earnings Release 24-Jul-2018 AMC TXN.O Texas Instruments Inc Q2 2018 Texas Instruments Inc Earnings Release 24-Jul-2018 AMC EQR.N Equity Residential Q2 2018 Equity Residential Earnings Release 24-Jul-2018 AMC AMP.N Ameriprise Financial Inc Q2 2018 Ameriprise Financial Inc Earnings Release 24-Jul-2018 AMC RHI.N Robert Half International Q2 2018 Robert Half International Inc Earnings Inc Release 24-Jul-2018 AMC T.N AT&T Inc Q2 2018 AT&T Inc Earnings Release 24-Jul-2018 AMC CB.N Chubb Ltd Q2 2018 Chubb Ltd Earnings Release 25-Jul-2018 06:00 ANTM.N Anthem Inc Q2 2018 Anthem Inc Earnings Release 25-Jul-2018 07:30 FLIR.O FLIR Systems Inc Q2 2018 FLIR Systems Inc Earnings Release 25-Jul-2018 08:00 NSC.N Norfolk Southern Corp Q2 2018 Norfolk Southern Corp Earnings Release 25-Jul-2018 BMO KO.N Coca-Cola Co Q2 2018 Coca-Cola Co Earnings Release 25-Jul-2018 BMO TMO.N Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc Q2 2018 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc Earnings Release 25-Jul-2018 BMO TEL.N TE Connectivity Ltd Q3 2018 TE Connectivity Ltd Earnings Release 25-Jul-2018 BMO AEP.N American Electric Power Q2 2018 American Electric Power Company Inc Company Inc Earnings Release 25-Jul-2018 BMO HES.N Hess Corp Q2 2018 Hess Corp Earnings Release 25-Jul-2018 BMO PNR.N Pentair PLC Q2 2018 Pentair PLC Earnings Release 25-Jul-2018 BMO ROK.N Rockwell Automation Inc Q3 2018 Rockwell Automation Inc Earnings Release 25-Jul-2018 BMO BA.N Boeing Co Q2 2018 Boeing Co Earnings Release 25-Jul-2018 BMO NOC.N Northrop Grumman Corp Q2 2018 Northrop Grumman Corp Earnings Release 25-Jul-2018 BMO HCA.N HCA Healthcare Inc Q2 2018 HCA Healthcare Inc Earnings Release 25-Jul-2018 BMO AOS.N A. O. Smith Corp Q2 2018 A. O. Smith Corp Earnings Release 25-Jul-2018 BMO WM.N Waste Management Inc Q2 2018 Waste Management Inc Earnings Release 25-Jul-2018 BMO UPS.N United Parcel Service Inc Q2 2018 United Parcel Service Inc Earnings Release 25-Jul-2018 BMO FCX.N Freeport-McMoRan Inc Q2 2018 Freeport-McMoRan Inc Earnings Release 25-Jul-2018 BMO GD.N General Dynamics Corp Q2 2018 General Dynamics Corp Earnings Release 25-Jul-2018 BMO APH.N Amphenol Corp Q2 2018 Amphenol Corp Earnings Release 25-Jul-2018 BMO DTE.N DTE Energy Co Q2 2018 DTE Energy Co Earnings Release 25-Jul-2018 BMO IR.N Ingersoll-Rand PLC Q2 2018 Ingersoll-Rand PLC Earnings Release 25-Jul-2018 BMO GLW.N Corning Inc Q2 2018 Corning Inc Earnings Release 25-Jul-2018 BMO LH.N Laboratory Corporation of Q2 2018 Laboratory Corporation of America America Holdings Holdings Earnings Release 25-Jul-2018 BMO HBAN.O Huntington Bancshares Inc Q2 2018 Huntington Bancshares Inc Earnings Release 25-Jul-2018 BMO BSX.N Boston Scientific Corp Q2 2018 Boston Scientific Corp Earnings Release 25-Jul-2018 BMO NDAQ.O Nasdaq Inc Q2 2018 Nasdaq Inc Earnings Release 25-Jul-2018 BMO GM.N General Motors Co Q2 2018 General Motors Co Earnings Release 25-Jul-2018 BMO HLT.N Hilton Worldwide Holdings Q2 2018 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc Earnings Inc Release 25-Jul-2018 BMO NEE.N Nextera Energy Inc Q2 2018 Nextera Energy Inc Earnings Release 25-Jul-2018 13:00 FFIV.O F5 Networks Inc Q3 2018 F5 Networks Inc Earnings Release 25-Jul-2018 AMC DRE.N Duke Realty Corp Q2 2018 Duke Realty Corp Earnings Release 25-Jul-2018 AMC ORLY.O O'Reilly Automotive Inc Q2 2018 O'Reilly Automotive Inc Earnings Release 25-Jul-2018 AMC TMK.N Torchmark Corp Q2 2018 Torchmark Corp Earnings Release 25-Jul-2018 AMC QCOM.O Qualcomm Inc Q3 2018 Qualcomm Inc Earnings Release 25-Jul-2018 AMC MHK.N Mohawk Industries Inc Q2 2018 Mohawk Industries Inc Earnings Release 25-Jul-2018 AMC GILD.O Gilead Sciences Inc Q2 2018 Gilead Sciences Inc Earnings Release 25-Jul-2018 16:00 ALGN.O Align Technology Inc Q2 2018 Align Technology Inc Earnings Release 25-Jul-2018 AMC AMD.O Advanced Micro Devices Inc Q2 2018 Advanced Micro Devices Inc Earnings Release 25-Jul-2018 AMC VRTX.O Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc Q2 2018 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings Release 25-Jul-2018 AMC FB.O Facebook Inc Q2 2018 Facebook Inc Earnings Release 25-Jul-2018 AMC VAR.N Varian Medical Systems Inc Q3 2018 Varian Medical Systems Inc Earnings Release 25-Jul-2018 AMC EFX.N Equifax Inc Q2 2018 Equifax Inc Earnings Release 25-Jul-2018 AMC XLNX.O Xilinx Inc Q1 2019 Xilinx Inc Earnings Release 25-Jul-2018 AMC UHS.N Universal Health Services Q2 2018 Universal Health Services Inc Earnings Inc Release 25-Jul-2018 AMC RJF.N Raymond James Financial Inc Q3 2018 Raymond James Financial Inc Earnings Release 25-Jul-2018 AMC V.N Visa Inc Q3 2018 Visa Inc Earnings Release 25-Jul-2018 AMC FTI.N TechnipFMC PLC Q2 2018 TechnipFMC PLC Earnings Release 25-Jul-2018 AMC PKG.N Packaging Corp of America Q2 2018 Packaging Corp of America Earnings Release 25-Jul-2018 16:05 MDLZ.O Mondelez International Inc Q2 2018 Mondelez International Inc Earnings Release 25-Jul-2018 16:05 CTXS.O Citrix Systems Inc Q2 2018 Citrix Systems Inc Earnings Release 25-Jul-2018 16:05 MAT.O Mattel Inc Q2 2018 Mattel Inc Earnings Release 25-Jul-2018 16:15 F.N Ford Motor Co Q2 2018 Ford Motor Co and Ford Motor Credit 4295900 Ford Motor Credit Company Company Earnings Release 592 LLC 25-Jul-2018 AMC PYPL.O PayPal Holdings Inc Q2 2018 PayPal Holdings Inc Earnings Release 26-Jul-2018 06:30 LUV.N Southwest Airlines Co Q2 2018 Southwest Airlines Co Earnings Release 26-Jul-2018 06:30 XRX.N Xerox Corp Q2 2018 Xerox Corp Earnings Release 26-Jul-2018 06:55 IVZ.N Invesco Ltd Q2 2018 Invesco Ltd Earnings Release 26-Jul-2018 06:55 UAA.N Under Armour Inc Q2 2018 Under Armour Inc Earnings Release 26-Jul-2018 07:00 MO.N Altria Group Inc Q2 2018 Altria Group Inc Earnings Release 26-Jul-2018 07:00 RTN.N Raytheon Co Q2 2018 Raytheon Co Earnings Release 26-Jul-2018 BMO MA.N Mastercard Inc Q2 2018 Mastercard Inc Earnings Release 26-Jul-2018 BMO BMY.N Bristol-Myers Squibb Co Q2 2018 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co Earnings Release 26-Jul-2018 BMO PX.N Praxair Inc Q2 2018 Praxair Inc Earnings Release 26-Jul-2018 BMO PHM.N PulteGroup Inc Q2 2018 PulteGroup Inc Earnings Release 26-Jul-2018 BMO BWA.N BorgWarner Inc Q2 2018 BorgWarner Inc Earnings Release 26-Jul-2018 BMO CELG.O Celgene Corp Q2 2018 Celgene Corp Earnings Release 26-Jul-2018 BMO COP.N ConocoPhillips Q2 2018 ConocoPhillips Earnings Release 26-Jul-2018 BMO AAL.O American Airlines Group Inc Q2 2018 American Airlines Group Inc Earnings Release 26-Jul-2018 BMO HSY.N Hershey Co Q2 2018 Hershey Co Earnings Release 26-Jul-2018 BMO XEL.O Xcel Energy Inc Q2 2018 Xcel Energy Inc Earnings Release 26-Jul-2018 BMO LLL.N L3 Technologies Inc Q2 2018 L3 Technologies Inc Earnings Release 26-Jul-2018 BMO ALXN.O Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc Q2 2018 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings Release 26-Jul-2018 BMO BAX.N Baxter International Inc Q2 2018 Baxter International Inc Earnings Release 26-Jul-2018 BMO MPC.N Marathon Petroleum Corp Q2 2018 Marathon Petroleum Corp Earnings Release 26-Jul-2018 BMO NEM.N Newmont Mining Corp Q2 2018 Newmont Mining Corp Earnings Release 26-Jul-2018 BMO MCK.N McKesson Corp Q1 2019 McKesson Corp Earnings Release 26-Jul-2018 BMO MCD.N Mcdonald's Corp Q2 2018 McDonald's Corp Earnings Release 26-Jul-2018 BMO EQT.N EQT Corp Q2 2018 EQT Corp Earnings Release - Tentative 26-Jul-2018 BMO CME.O CME Group Inc Q2 2018 CME Group Inc Earnings Release 26-Jul-2018 BMO VLO.N Valero Energy Corp Q2 2018 Valero Energy Corp Earnings Release 26-Jul-2018 BMO NLSN.N Nielsen Holdings PLC Q2 2018 Nielsen Holdings PLC Earnings Release 26-Jul-2018 BMO SPGI.N S&P Global Inc Q2 2018 S&P Global Inc Earnings Release 26-Jul-2018 BMO CMS.N CMS Energy Corp Q2 2018 CMS Energy Corp Earnings Release 26-Jul-2018 BMO APD.N Air Products and Chemicals Q3 2018 Air Products and Chemicals Inc Inc Earnings Release 26-Jul-2018 BMO HP.N Helmerich and Payne Inc Q3 2018 Helmerich and Payne Inc Earnings Release 26-Jul-2018 BMO IP.N International Paper Co Q2 2018 International Paper Co Earnings Release 26-Jul-2018 BMO ABMD.O Abiomed Inc Q1 2019 Abiomed Inc Earnings Release 26-Jul-2018 BMO TSCO.O Tractor Supply Co Q2 2018 Tractor Supply Co Earnings Release 26-Jul-2018 BMO LKQ.O LKQ Corp Q2 2018 LKQ Corp Earnings Release 26-Jul-2018 BMO DHI.N D.R. Horton Inc Q3 2018 D.R. Horton Inc Earnings Release FOR.N Forestar Group Inc 26-Jul-2018 BMO ROP.N Roper Technologies Inc Q2 2018 Roper Technologies Inc Earnings Release 26-Jul-2018 BMO MMC.N Marsh & McLennan Companies Q2 2018 Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc Inc Earnings Release 26-Jul-2018 BMO AGN.N Allergan plc Q2 2018 Allergan plc Earnings Release 26-Jul-2018 BMO ALK.N Alaska Air Group Inc Q2 2018 Alaska Air Group Inc Earnings Release 26-Jul-2018 BMO CMCSA.O Comcast Corp Q2 2018 Comcast Corp Earnings Release 26-Jul-2018 BMO PCG.N PG&E Corp Q2 2018 PG&E Corp Earnings Release 26-Jul-2018 BMO ALLE.N Allegion PLC Q2 2018 Allegion PLC Earnings Release 26-Jul-2018 AMC SBUX.O Starbucks Corp Q3 2018 Starbucks Corp Earnings Release 26-Jul-2018 AMC EW.N Edwards Lifesciences Corp Q2 2018 Edwards Lifesciences Corp Earnings Release 26-Jul-2018 AMC EXPE.O Expedia Group Inc Q2 2018 Expedia Group Inc Earnings Release 26-Jul-2018 AMC LEG.N Leggett & Platt Inc Q2 2018 Leggett & Platt Inc Earnings Release 26-Jul-2018 AMC AMZN.O Amazon.com Inc Q2 2018 Amazon.com Inc Earnings Release 26-Jul-2018 AMC SIVB.O SVB Financial Group Q2 2018 SVB Financial Group Earnings Release 26-Jul-2018 AMC HIG.N Hartford Financial Services Q2 2018 Hartford Financial Services Group Inc Group Inc Earnings Release 26-Jul-2018 AMC NOV.N National Oilwell Varco Inc Q2 2018 National Oilwell Varco Inc Earnings Release 26-Jul-2018 AMC AMGN.O Amgen Inc Q2 2018 Amgen Inc Earnings Release 26-Jul-2018 AMC INTC.O Intel Corp Q2 2018 Intel Corp Earnings Release 26-Jul-2018 AMC EIX.N Edison International Q2 2018 Edison International Earnings Release 26-Jul-2018 AMC AJG.N Arthur J Gallagher & Co Q2 2018 Arthur J Gallagher & Co Earnings Release 26-Jul-2018 AMC LRCX.O Lam Research Corp Q4 2018 Lam Research Corp Earnings Release 26-Jul-2018 AMC DLR.N Digital Realty Trust Inc Q2 2018 Digital Realty Trust Inc Earnings Release 26-Jul-2018 AMC FBHS.N Fortune Brands Home & Q2 2018 Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc Security Inc Earnings Release 26-Jul-2018 AMC DFS.N Discover Financial Services Q2 2018 Discover Financial Services Earnings Release 26-Jul-2018 AMC MTD.N Mettler-Toledo International Q2 2018 Mettler-Toledo International Inc Inc Earnings Release 26-Jul-2018 AMC FTV.N Fortive Corp Q2 2018 Fortive Corp Earnings Release 26-Jul-2018 AMC RSG.N Republic Services Inc Q2 2018 Republic Services Inc Earnings Release 26-Jul-2018 AMC EMN.N Eastman Chemical Co Q2 2018 Eastman Chemical Co Earnings Release 26-Jul-2018 AMC AFL.N Aflac Inc Q2 2018 Aflac Inc Earnings Release 26-Jul-2018 AMC KIM.N Kimco Realty Corp Q2 2018 Kimco Realty Corp Earnings Release 26-Jul-2018 AMC WDC.O Western Digital Corp Q4 2018 Western Digital Corp Earnings Release 26-Jul-2018 AMC JNPR.N Juniper Networks Inc Q2 2018 Juniper Networks Inc Earnings Release 26-Jul-2018 AMC CINF.O Cincinnati Financial Corp Q2 2018 Cincinnati Financial Corp Earnings Release 26-Jul-2018 AMC PFG.O Principal Financial Group Q2 2018 Principal Financial Group Inc Earnings Inc Release 26-Jul-2018 AMC EA.O Electronic Arts Inc Q1 2019 Electronic Arts Inc Earnings Release 26-Jul-2018 16:05 VRSN.O Verisign Inc Q2 2018 Verisign Inc Earnings Release 26-Jul-2018 16:10 CMG.N Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc Q2 2018 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc Earnings Release 27-Jul-2018 06:00 ZBH.N Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc Q2 2018 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc Earnings Release 27-Jul-2018 06:00 IRM.N Iron Mountain Inc Q2 2018 Iron Mountain Inc Earnings Release 27-Jul-2018 08:00 XOM.N Exxon Mobil Corp Q2 2018 Exxon Mobil Corp Earnings Release 27-Jul-2018 BMO GT.O Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co Q2 2018 Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co Earnings Release 27-Jul-2018 BMO PSX.N Phillips 66 Q2 2018 Phillips 66 Earnings Release 27-Jul-2018 BMO COG.N Cabot Oil & Gas Corp Q2 2018 Cabot Oil & Gas Corp Earnings Release 27-Jul-2018 BMO SYF.N Synchrony Financial Q2 2018 Synchrony Financial Earnings Release 27-Jul-2018 BMO AON.N Aon PLC Q2 2018 Aon PLC Earnings Release 27-Jul-2018 BMO MRK.N Merck & Co Inc Q2 2018 Merck & Co Inc Earnings Release 27-Jul-2018 BMO BEN.N Franklin Resources Inc Q3 2018 Franklin Resources Inc Earnings Release 27-Jul-2018 BMO MCO.N Moody's Corp Q2 2018 Moody's Corp Earnings Release 27-Jul-2018 BMO ABBV.N AbbVie Inc Q2 2018 AbbVie Inc Earnings Release 27-Jul-2018 BMO WY.N Weyerhaeuser Co Q2 2018 Weyerhaeuser Co Earnings Release 27-Jul-2018 BMO TWTR.N Twitter Inc Q2 2018 Twitter Inc Earnings Release 27-Jul-2018 BMO CL.N Colgate-Palmolive Co Q2 2018 Colgate-Palmolive Co Earnings Release 27-Jul-2018 BMO VTR.N Ventas Inc Q2 2018 Ventas Inc Earnings Release 27-Jul-2018 BMO CVX.N Chevron Corp Q2 2018 Chevron Corp Earnings Release ** All times are listed in U.S. EDT, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens', or DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known. ** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon. Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:- Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)