July 20, 2018 / 4:04 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

Reuters Staff

22 Min Read

    July 20 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. corporate earnings for the week ahead.
       
** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated **
             
    
U.S. EARNINGS 
     
 Start Date   Start  RIC      Company                       Event Name
              Time                                          
 23-Jul-2018  08:00  ITW.N    Illinois Tool Works Inc       Q2 2018 Illinois Tool Works Inc Earnings
                                                            Release
 23-Jul-2018  BMO    HAS.O    Hasbro Inc                    Q2 2018 Hasbro Inc Earnings Release
 23-Jul-2018  BMO    HAL.N    Halliburton Co                Q2 2018 Halliburton Co Earnings Release
 23-Jul-2018  AMC    ZION.O   Zions Bancorp                 Q2 2018 Zions Bancorp Earnings Release
 23-Jul-2018  AMC    CDNS.O   Cadence Design Systems Inc    Q2 2018 Cadence Design Systems Inc Earnings
                                                            Release
 23-Jul-2018  AMC    GOOGL.O  Alphabet Inc                  Q2 2018 Alphabet Inc Earnings Release
 23-Jul-2018  16:30  WHR.N    Whirlpool Corp                Q2 2018 Whirlpool Corp Earnings Release
 24-Jul-2018  06:45  AVY.N    Avery Dennison Corp           Q2 2018 Avery Dennison Corp Earnings Release
 24-Jul-2018  07:30  VZ.N     Verizon Communications Inc    Q2 2018 Verizon Communications Inc Earnings
                                                            Release
 24-Jul-2018  BMO    PCAR.O   Paccar Inc                    Q2 2018 Paccar Inc Earnings Release
 24-Jul-2018  BMO    BIIB.O   Biogen Inc                    Q2 2018 Biogen Inc Earnings Release
 24-Jul-2018  BMO    IQV.N    IQVIA Holdings Inc            Q2 2018 IQVIA Holdings Inc Earnings Release
 24-Jul-2018  BMO    WAT.N    Waters Corp                   Q2 2018 Waters Corp Earnings Release
 24-Jul-2018  BMO    LLY.N    Eli Lilly and Co              Q2 2018 Eli Lilly and Co Earnings Release
 24-Jul-2018  BMO    UTX.N    United Technologies Corp      Q2 2018 United Technologies Corp Earnings
                                                            Release
 24-Jul-2018  BMO    DGX.N    Quest Diagnostics Inc         Q2 2018 Quest Diagnostics Inc Earnings Release
 24-Jul-2018  BMO    IPG.N    Interpublic Group of          Q2 2018 Interpublic Group of Companies Inc
                              Companies Inc                 Earnings Release
 24-Jul-2018  BMO    HOG.N    Harley-Davidson Inc           Q2 2018 Harley-Davidson Inc Earnings Release
 24-Jul-2018  BMO    SHW.N    Sherwin-Williams Co           Q2 2018 Sherwin-Williams Co Earnings Release
 24-Jul-2018  BMO    LMT.N    Lockheed Martin Corp          Q2 2018 Lockheed Martin Corp Earnings Release
 24-Jul-2018  BMO    CNC.N    Centene Corp                  Q2 2018 Centene Corp Earnings Release
 24-Jul-2018  BMO    MMM.N    3M Co                         Q2 2018 3M Co Earnings Release
 24-Jul-2018  BMO    KMB.N    Kimberly-Clark Corp           Q2 2018 Kimberly-Clark Corp Earnings Release
 24-Jul-2018  AMC    TSS.N    Total System Services Inc     Q2 2018 Total System Services Inc Earnings
                                                            Release
 24-Jul-2018  AMC    SYK.N    Stryker Corp                  Q2 2018 Stryker Corp Earnings Release
 24-Jul-2018  AMC    TXN.O    Texas Instruments Inc         Q2 2018 Texas Instruments Inc Earnings Release
 24-Jul-2018  AMC    EQR.N    Equity Residential            Q2 2018 Equity Residential Earnings Release
 24-Jul-2018  AMC    AMP.N    Ameriprise Financial Inc      Q2 2018 Ameriprise Financial Inc Earnings
                                                            Release
 24-Jul-2018  AMC    RHI.N    Robert Half International     Q2 2018 Robert Half International Inc Earnings
                              Inc                           Release
 24-Jul-2018  AMC    T.N      AT&T Inc                      Q2 2018 AT&T Inc Earnings Release
 24-Jul-2018  AMC    CB.N     Chubb Ltd                     Q2 2018 Chubb Ltd Earnings Release
 25-Jul-2018  06:00  ANTM.N   Anthem Inc                    Q2 2018 Anthem Inc Earnings Release
 25-Jul-2018  07:30  FLIR.O   FLIR Systems Inc              Q2 2018 FLIR Systems Inc Earnings Release
 25-Jul-2018  08:00  NSC.N    Norfolk Southern Corp         Q2 2018 Norfolk Southern Corp Earnings Release
 25-Jul-2018  BMO    KO.N     Coca-Cola Co                  Q2 2018 Coca-Cola Co Earnings Release
 25-Jul-2018  BMO    TMO.N    Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc  Q2 2018 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc Earnings
                                                            Release
 25-Jul-2018  BMO    TEL.N    TE Connectivity Ltd           Q3 2018 TE Connectivity Ltd Earnings Release
 25-Jul-2018  BMO    AEP.N    American Electric Power       Q2 2018 American Electric Power Company Inc
                              Company Inc                   Earnings Release
 25-Jul-2018  BMO    HES.N    Hess Corp                     Q2 2018 Hess Corp Earnings Release
 25-Jul-2018  BMO    PNR.N    Pentair PLC                   Q2 2018 Pentair PLC Earnings Release
 25-Jul-2018  BMO    ROK.N    Rockwell Automation Inc       Q3 2018 Rockwell Automation Inc Earnings
                                                            Release
 25-Jul-2018  BMO    BA.N     Boeing Co                     Q2 2018 Boeing Co Earnings Release
 25-Jul-2018  BMO    NOC.N    Northrop Grumman Corp         Q2 2018 Northrop Grumman Corp Earnings Release
 25-Jul-2018  BMO    HCA.N    HCA Healthcare Inc            Q2 2018 HCA Healthcare Inc Earnings Release
 25-Jul-2018  BMO    AOS.N    A. O. Smith Corp              Q2 2018 A. O. Smith Corp Earnings Release
 25-Jul-2018  BMO    WM.N     Waste Management Inc          Q2 2018 Waste Management Inc Earnings Release
 25-Jul-2018  BMO    UPS.N    United Parcel Service Inc     Q2 2018 United Parcel Service Inc Earnings
                                                            Release
 25-Jul-2018  BMO    FCX.N    Freeport-McMoRan Inc          Q2 2018 Freeport-McMoRan Inc Earnings Release
 25-Jul-2018  BMO    GD.N     General Dynamics Corp         Q2 2018 General Dynamics Corp Earnings Release
 25-Jul-2018  BMO    APH.N    Amphenol Corp                 Q2 2018 Amphenol Corp Earnings Release
 25-Jul-2018  BMO    DTE.N    DTE Energy Co                 Q2 2018 DTE Energy Co Earnings Release
 25-Jul-2018  BMO    IR.N     Ingersoll-Rand PLC            Q2 2018 Ingersoll-Rand PLC Earnings Release
 25-Jul-2018  BMO    GLW.N    Corning Inc                   Q2 2018 Corning Inc Earnings Release
 25-Jul-2018  BMO    LH.N     Laboratory Corporation of     Q2 2018 Laboratory Corporation of America
                              America Holdings              Holdings Earnings Release
 25-Jul-2018  BMO    HBAN.O   Huntington Bancshares Inc     Q2 2018 Huntington Bancshares Inc Earnings
                                                            Release
 25-Jul-2018  BMO    BSX.N    Boston Scientific Corp        Q2 2018 Boston Scientific Corp Earnings
                                                            Release
 25-Jul-2018  BMO    NDAQ.O   Nasdaq Inc                    Q2 2018 Nasdaq Inc Earnings Release
 25-Jul-2018  BMO    GM.N     General Motors Co             Q2 2018 General Motors Co Earnings Release
 25-Jul-2018  BMO    HLT.N    Hilton Worldwide Holdings     Q2 2018 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc Earnings
                              Inc                           Release
 25-Jul-2018  BMO    NEE.N    Nextera Energy Inc            Q2 2018 Nextera Energy Inc Earnings Release
 25-Jul-2018  13:00  FFIV.O   F5 Networks Inc               Q3 2018 F5 Networks Inc Earnings Release
 25-Jul-2018  AMC    DRE.N    Duke Realty Corp              Q2 2018 Duke Realty Corp Earnings Release
 25-Jul-2018  AMC    ORLY.O   O'Reilly Automotive Inc       Q2 2018 O'Reilly Automotive Inc Earnings
                                                            Release
 25-Jul-2018  AMC    TMK.N    Torchmark Corp                Q2 2018 Torchmark Corp Earnings Release
 25-Jul-2018  AMC    QCOM.O   Qualcomm Inc                  Q3 2018 Qualcomm Inc Earnings Release
 25-Jul-2018  AMC    MHK.N    Mohawk Industries Inc         Q2 2018 Mohawk Industries Inc Earnings Release
 25-Jul-2018  AMC    GILD.O   Gilead Sciences Inc           Q2 2018 Gilead Sciences Inc Earnings Release
 25-Jul-2018  16:00  ALGN.O   Align Technology Inc          Q2 2018 Align Technology Inc Earnings Release
 25-Jul-2018  AMC    AMD.O    Advanced Micro Devices Inc    Q2 2018 Advanced Micro Devices Inc Earnings
                                                            Release
 25-Jul-2018  AMC    VRTX.O   Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc    Q2 2018 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings
                                                            Release
 25-Jul-2018  AMC    FB.O     Facebook Inc                  Q2 2018 Facebook Inc Earnings Release
 25-Jul-2018  AMC    VAR.N    Varian Medical Systems Inc    Q3 2018 Varian Medical Systems Inc Earnings
                                                            Release
 25-Jul-2018  AMC    EFX.N    Equifax Inc                   Q2 2018 Equifax Inc Earnings Release
 25-Jul-2018  AMC    XLNX.O   Xilinx Inc                    Q1 2019 Xilinx Inc Earnings Release
 25-Jul-2018  AMC    UHS.N    Universal Health Services     Q2 2018 Universal Health Services Inc Earnings
                              Inc                           Release
 25-Jul-2018  AMC    RJF.N    Raymond James Financial Inc   Q3 2018 Raymond James Financial Inc Earnings
                                                            Release
 25-Jul-2018  AMC    V.N      Visa Inc                      Q3 2018 Visa Inc Earnings Release
 25-Jul-2018  AMC    FTI.N    TechnipFMC PLC                Q2 2018 TechnipFMC PLC Earnings Release
 25-Jul-2018  AMC    PKG.N    Packaging Corp of America     Q2 2018 Packaging Corp of America Earnings
                                                            Release
 25-Jul-2018  16:05  MDLZ.O   Mondelez International Inc    Q2 2018 Mondelez International Inc Earnings
                                                            Release
 25-Jul-2018  16:05  CTXS.O   Citrix Systems Inc            Q2 2018 Citrix Systems Inc Earnings Release
 25-Jul-2018  16:05  MAT.O    Mattel Inc                    Q2 2018 Mattel Inc Earnings Release
 25-Jul-2018  16:15  F.N      Ford Motor Co                 Q2 2018 Ford Motor Co and Ford Motor Credit
                     4295900  Ford Motor Credit Company     Company Earnings Release
                     592      LLC                           
 25-Jul-2018  AMC    PYPL.O   PayPal Holdings Inc           Q2 2018 PayPal Holdings Inc Earnings Release
 26-Jul-2018  06:30  LUV.N    Southwest Airlines Co         Q2 2018 Southwest Airlines Co Earnings Release
 26-Jul-2018  06:30  XRX.N    Xerox Corp                    Q2 2018 Xerox Corp Earnings Release
 26-Jul-2018  06:55  IVZ.N    Invesco Ltd                   Q2 2018 Invesco Ltd Earnings Release
 26-Jul-2018  06:55  UAA.N    Under Armour Inc              Q2 2018 Under Armour Inc Earnings Release
 26-Jul-2018  07:00  MO.N     Altria Group Inc              Q2 2018 Altria Group Inc Earnings Release
 26-Jul-2018  07:00  RTN.N    Raytheon Co                   Q2 2018 Raytheon Co Earnings Release
 26-Jul-2018  BMO    MA.N     Mastercard Inc                Q2 2018 Mastercard Inc Earnings Release
 26-Jul-2018  BMO    BMY.N    Bristol-Myers Squibb Co       Q2 2018 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co Earnings
                                                            Release
 26-Jul-2018  BMO    PX.N     Praxair Inc                   Q2 2018 Praxair Inc Earnings Release
 26-Jul-2018  BMO    PHM.N    PulteGroup Inc                Q2 2018 PulteGroup Inc Earnings Release
 26-Jul-2018  BMO    BWA.N    BorgWarner Inc                Q2 2018 BorgWarner Inc Earnings Release
 26-Jul-2018  BMO    CELG.O   Celgene Corp                  Q2 2018 Celgene Corp Earnings Release
 26-Jul-2018  BMO    COP.N    ConocoPhillips                Q2 2018 ConocoPhillips Earnings Release
 26-Jul-2018  BMO    AAL.O    American Airlines Group Inc   Q2 2018 American Airlines Group Inc Earnings
                                                            Release
 26-Jul-2018  BMO    HSY.N    Hershey Co                    Q2 2018 Hershey Co Earnings Release
 26-Jul-2018  BMO    XEL.O    Xcel Energy Inc               Q2 2018 Xcel Energy Inc Earnings Release
 26-Jul-2018  BMO    LLL.N    L3 Technologies Inc           Q2 2018 L3 Technologies Inc Earnings Release
 26-Jul-2018  BMO    ALXN.O   Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc   Q2 2018 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings
                                                            Release
 26-Jul-2018  BMO    BAX.N    Baxter International Inc      Q2 2018 Baxter International Inc Earnings
                                                            Release
 26-Jul-2018  BMO    MPC.N    Marathon Petroleum Corp       Q2 2018 Marathon Petroleum Corp Earnings
                                                            Release
 26-Jul-2018  BMO    NEM.N    Newmont Mining Corp           Q2 2018 Newmont Mining Corp Earnings Release
 26-Jul-2018  BMO    MCK.N    McKesson Corp                 Q1 2019 McKesson Corp Earnings Release
 26-Jul-2018  BMO    MCD.N    Mcdonald's Corp               Q2 2018 McDonald's Corp Earnings Release
 26-Jul-2018  BMO    EQT.N    EQT Corp                      Q2 2018 EQT Corp Earnings Release - Tentative
 26-Jul-2018  BMO    CME.O    CME Group Inc                 Q2 2018 CME Group Inc Earnings Release
 26-Jul-2018  BMO    VLO.N    Valero Energy Corp            Q2 2018 Valero Energy Corp Earnings Release
 26-Jul-2018  BMO    NLSN.N   Nielsen Holdings PLC          Q2 2018 Nielsen Holdings PLC Earnings Release
 26-Jul-2018  BMO    SPGI.N   S&P Global Inc                Q2 2018 S&P Global Inc Earnings Release
 26-Jul-2018  BMO    CMS.N    CMS Energy Corp               Q2 2018 CMS Energy Corp Earnings Release
 26-Jul-2018  BMO    APD.N    Air Products and Chemicals    Q3 2018 Air Products and Chemicals Inc
                              Inc                           Earnings Release
 26-Jul-2018  BMO    HP.N     Helmerich and Payne Inc       Q3 2018 Helmerich and Payne Inc Earnings
                                                            Release
 26-Jul-2018  BMO    IP.N     International Paper Co        Q2 2018 International Paper Co Earnings
                                                            Release
 26-Jul-2018  BMO    ABMD.O   Abiomed Inc                   Q1 2019 Abiomed Inc Earnings Release
 26-Jul-2018  BMO    TSCO.O   Tractor Supply Co             Q2 2018 Tractor Supply Co Earnings Release
 26-Jul-2018  BMO    LKQ.O    LKQ Corp                      Q2 2018 LKQ Corp Earnings Release
 26-Jul-2018  BMO    DHI.N    D.R. Horton Inc               Q3 2018 D.R. Horton Inc Earnings Release
                     FOR.N    Forestar Group Inc            
 26-Jul-2018  BMO    ROP.N    Roper Technologies Inc        Q2 2018 Roper Technologies Inc Earnings
                                                            Release
 26-Jul-2018  BMO    MMC.N    Marsh & McLennan Companies    Q2 2018 Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc
                              Inc                           Earnings Release
 26-Jul-2018  BMO    AGN.N    Allergan plc                  Q2 2018 Allergan plc Earnings Release
 26-Jul-2018  BMO    ALK.N    Alaska Air Group Inc          Q2 2018 Alaska Air Group Inc Earnings Release
 26-Jul-2018  BMO    CMCSA.O  Comcast Corp                  Q2 2018 Comcast Corp Earnings Release
 26-Jul-2018  BMO    PCG.N    PG&E Corp                     Q2 2018 PG&E Corp Earnings Release
 26-Jul-2018  BMO    ALLE.N   Allegion PLC                  Q2 2018 Allegion PLC Earnings Release
 26-Jul-2018  AMC    SBUX.O   Starbucks Corp                Q3 2018 Starbucks Corp Earnings Release
 26-Jul-2018  AMC    EW.N     Edwards Lifesciences Corp     Q2 2018 Edwards Lifesciences Corp Earnings
                                                            Release
 26-Jul-2018  AMC    EXPE.O   Expedia Group Inc             Q2 2018 Expedia Group Inc Earnings Release
 26-Jul-2018  AMC    LEG.N    Leggett & Platt Inc           Q2 2018 Leggett & Platt Inc Earnings Release
 26-Jul-2018  AMC    AMZN.O   Amazon.com Inc                Q2 2018 Amazon.com Inc Earnings Release
 26-Jul-2018  AMC    SIVB.O   SVB Financial Group           Q2 2018 SVB Financial Group Earnings Release
 26-Jul-2018  AMC    HIG.N    Hartford Financial Services   Q2 2018 Hartford Financial Services Group Inc
                              Group Inc                     Earnings Release
 26-Jul-2018  AMC    NOV.N    National Oilwell Varco Inc    Q2 2018 National Oilwell Varco Inc Earnings
                                                            Release
 26-Jul-2018  AMC    AMGN.O   Amgen Inc                     Q2 2018 Amgen Inc Earnings Release
 26-Jul-2018  AMC    INTC.O   Intel Corp                    Q2 2018 Intel Corp Earnings Release
 26-Jul-2018  AMC    EIX.N    Edison International          Q2 2018 Edison International Earnings Release
 26-Jul-2018  AMC    AJG.N    Arthur J Gallagher & Co       Q2 2018 Arthur J Gallagher & Co Earnings
                                                            Release
 26-Jul-2018  AMC    LRCX.O   Lam Research Corp             Q4 2018 Lam Research Corp Earnings Release
 26-Jul-2018  AMC    DLR.N    Digital Realty Trust Inc      Q2 2018 Digital Realty Trust Inc Earnings
                                                            Release
 26-Jul-2018  AMC    FBHS.N   Fortune Brands Home &         Q2 2018 Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc
                              Security Inc                  Earnings Release
 26-Jul-2018  AMC    DFS.N    Discover Financial Services   Q2 2018 Discover Financial Services Earnings
                                                            Release
 26-Jul-2018  AMC    MTD.N    Mettler-Toledo International  Q2 2018 Mettler-Toledo International Inc
                              Inc                           Earnings Release
 26-Jul-2018  AMC    FTV.N    Fortive Corp                  Q2 2018 Fortive Corp Earnings Release
 26-Jul-2018  AMC    RSG.N    Republic Services Inc         Q2 2018 Republic Services Inc Earnings Release
 26-Jul-2018  AMC    EMN.N    Eastman Chemical Co           Q2 2018 Eastman Chemical Co Earnings Release
 26-Jul-2018  AMC    AFL.N    Aflac Inc                     Q2 2018 Aflac Inc Earnings Release
 26-Jul-2018  AMC    KIM.N    Kimco Realty Corp             Q2 2018 Kimco Realty Corp Earnings Release
 26-Jul-2018  AMC    WDC.O    Western Digital Corp          Q4 2018 Western Digital Corp Earnings Release
 26-Jul-2018  AMC    JNPR.N   Juniper Networks Inc          Q2 2018 Juniper Networks Inc Earnings Release
 26-Jul-2018  AMC    CINF.O   Cincinnati Financial Corp     Q2 2018 Cincinnati Financial Corp Earnings
                                                            Release
 26-Jul-2018  AMC    PFG.O    Principal Financial Group     Q2 2018 Principal Financial Group Inc Earnings
                              Inc                           Release
 26-Jul-2018  AMC    EA.O     Electronic Arts Inc           Q1 2019 Electronic Arts Inc Earnings Release
 26-Jul-2018  16:05  VRSN.O   Verisign Inc                  Q2 2018 Verisign Inc Earnings Release
 26-Jul-2018  16:10  CMG.N    Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc    Q2 2018 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc Earnings
                                                            Release
 27-Jul-2018  06:00  ZBH.N    Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc    Q2 2018 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc Earnings
                                                            Release
 27-Jul-2018  06:00  IRM.N    Iron Mountain Inc             Q2 2018 Iron Mountain Inc Earnings Release
 27-Jul-2018  08:00  XOM.N    Exxon Mobil Corp              Q2 2018 Exxon Mobil Corp Earnings Release
 27-Jul-2018  BMO    GT.O     Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co     Q2 2018 Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co Earnings
                                                            Release
 27-Jul-2018  BMO    PSX.N    Phillips 66                   Q2 2018 Phillips 66 Earnings Release
 27-Jul-2018  BMO    COG.N    Cabot Oil & Gas Corp          Q2 2018 Cabot Oil & Gas Corp Earnings Release
 27-Jul-2018  BMO    SYF.N    Synchrony Financial           Q2 2018 Synchrony Financial Earnings Release
 27-Jul-2018  BMO    AON.N    Aon PLC                       Q2 2018 Aon PLC Earnings Release
 27-Jul-2018  BMO    MRK.N    Merck & Co Inc                Q2 2018 Merck & Co Inc Earnings Release
 27-Jul-2018  BMO    BEN.N    Franklin Resources Inc        Q3 2018 Franklin Resources Inc Earnings
                                                            Release
 27-Jul-2018  BMO    MCO.N    Moody's Corp                  Q2 2018 Moody's Corp Earnings Release
 27-Jul-2018  BMO    ABBV.N   AbbVie Inc                    Q2 2018 AbbVie Inc Earnings Release
 27-Jul-2018  BMO    WY.N     Weyerhaeuser Co               Q2 2018 Weyerhaeuser Co Earnings Release
 27-Jul-2018  BMO    TWTR.N   Twitter Inc                   Q2 2018 Twitter Inc Earnings Release
 27-Jul-2018  BMO    CL.N     Colgate-Palmolive Co          Q2 2018 Colgate-Palmolive Co Earnings Release
 27-Jul-2018  BMO    VTR.N    Ventas Inc                    Q2 2018 Ventas Inc Earnings Release
 27-Jul-2018  BMO    CVX.N    Chevron Corp                  Q2 2018 Chevron Corp Earnings Release
   
    
** All times are listed in U.S. EDT, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market
Opens', or DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known.

** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon.

Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:-
Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the
company-> Estimates

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
