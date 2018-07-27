FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Earnings Season
July 27, 2018 / 4:08 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

Reuters Staff

23 Min Read

    July 27 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. corporate earnings for the week ahead.
** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated **
             
    
U.S. EARNINGS 
   
 Start Date   Start   RIC          Company                           Event Name
              Time                                                   
 30-Jul-2018  11:30   CAT.N        Caterpillar Inc                   Q2 2018 Caterpillar Inc Earnings
                                                                     Release
 30-Jul-2018  BMO     AMG.N        Affiliated Managers Group Inc     Q2 2018 Affiliated Managers Group Inc
                                                                     Earnings Release
 30-Jul-2018  BMO     SPG.N        Simon Property Group Inc          Q2 2018 Simon Property Group Inc
                                                                     Earnings Release
 30-Jul-2018  BMO     L.N          Loews Corp                        Q2 2018 Loews Corp Earnings Release
 30-Jul-2018  BMO     STX.O        Seagate Technology PLC            Q4 2018 Seagate Technology PLC Earnings
                                                                     Release
 30-Jul-2018  AMC     AVB.N        AvalonBay Communities Inc         Q2 2018 AvalonBay Communities Inc
                                                                     Earnings Release
 30-Jul-2018  AMC     ILMN.O       Illumina Inc                      Q2 2018 Illumina Inc Earnings Release
 30-Jul-2018  AMC     UNM.N        Unum Group                        Q2 2018 Unum Group Earnings Release
 30-Jul-2018  AMC     SBAC.O       SBA Communications Corp           Q2 2018 SBA Communications Corp
                                                                     Earnings Release
 30-Jul-2018  AMC     UDR.N        UDR Inc                           Q2 2018 UDR Inc Earnings Release
 30-Jul-2018  AMC     RE.N         Everest Re Group Ltd              Q2 2018 Everest Re Group Ltd Earnings
                                                                     Release
 30-Jul-2018  AMC     VNO.N        Vornado Realty Trust              Q2 2018 Vornado Realty Trust Earnings
                                                                     Release
 30-Jul-2018  AMC     KLAC.O       KLA-Tencor Corp                   Q4 2018 KLA-Tencor Corp Earnings
                                                                     Release
 30-Jul-2018  AMC     ARE.N        Alexandria Real Estate Equities   Q2 2018 Alexandria Real Estate Equities
                                   Inc                               Inc Earnings Release
 31-Jul-2018  10:30   HRS.N        Harris Corp                       Q4 2018 Harris Corp Earnings Release
 31-Jul-2018  10:55   XYL.N        Xylem Inc                         Q2 2018 Xylem Inc. Earnings Release
 31-Jul-2018  11:00   INCY.O       Incyte Corp                       Q2 2018 Incyte Corp Earnings Release
 31-Jul-2018  11:00   CHTR.O       Charter Communications Inc        Q2 2018 Charter Communications Inc
                                                                     Earnings Release
 31-Jul-2018  11:00   MAS.N        Masco Corp                        Q2 2018 Masco Corp Earnings Release
 31-Jul-2018  11:00   AMT.N        American Tower Corp               Q2 2018 American Tower Corp Earnings
                                                                     Release
 31-Jul-2018  11:00   WEC.N        WEC Energy Group Inc              Q2 2018 WEC Energy Group Inc Earnings
                                                                     Release
 31-Jul-2018  BMO     RL.N         Ralph Lauren Corp                 Q1 2019 Ralph Lauren Corp Earnings
                                                                     Release
 31-Jul-2018  BMO     PFE.N        Pfizer Inc                        Q2 2018 Pfizer Inc Earnings Release
 31-Jul-2018  BMO     PGR.N        Progressive Corp                  Q2 2018 Progressive Corp Earnings
                                                                     Release
 31-Jul-2018  BMO     IPGP.O       IPG Photonics Corp                Q2 2018 IPG Photonics Corp Earnings
                                                                     Release
 31-Jul-2018  BMO     PG.N         Procter & Gamble Co               Q4 2018 Procter & Gamble Co Earnings
                                                                     Release
 31-Jul-2018  BMO     ARNC.N       Arconic Inc                       Q2 2018 Arconic Inc Earnings Release
 31-Jul-2018  BMO     AME.N        Ametek Inc                        Q2 2018 Ametek Inc Earnings Release
 31-Jul-2018  BMO     FIS.N        Fidelity National Information     Q2 2018 Fidelity National Information
                                   Services Inc                      Services Inc Earnings Release
 31-Jul-2018  BMO     JCI.N        Johnson Controls International    Q3 2018 Johnson Controls International
                                   PLC                               PLC Earnings Release
 31-Jul-2018  BMO     APTV.N       Aptiv PLC                         Q2 2018 Aptiv PLC Earnings Release
 31-Jul-2018  BMO     ECL.N        Ecolab Inc                        Q2 2018 Ecolab Inc Earnings Release
 31-Jul-2018  BMO     CMI.N        Cummins Inc                       Q2 2018 Cummins Inc Earnings Release
 31-Jul-2018  BMO     ADM.N        Archer Daniels Midland Co         Q2 2018 Archer Daniels Midland Co
                                                                     Earnings Release
 31-Jul-2018  BMO     VMC.N        Vulcan Materials Co               Q2 2018 Vulcan Materials Co Earnings
                                                                     Release
 31-Jul-2018  BMO     ETN.N        Eaton Corporation PLC             Q2 2018 Eaton Corporation PLC Earnings
                                                                     Release
 31-Jul-2018  AMC     XL.N         XL Group Ltd                      Q2 2018 XL Group Ltd Earnings Release
 31-Jul-2018  AMC     AKAM.O       Akamai Technologies Inc           Q2 2018 Akamai Technologies Inc
                                                                     Earnings Release
 31-Jul-2018  AMC     BXP.N        Boston Properties Inc             Q2 2018 Boston Properties Inc Earnings
                                                                     Release
 31-Jul-2018  AMC     APC.N        Anadarko Petroleum Corp           Q2 2018 Anadarko Petroleum Corp
                                                                     Earnings Release
 31-Jul-2018  AMC     VRSK.O       Verisk Analytics Inc              Q2 2018 Verisk Analytics Inc Earnings
                                                                     Release
 31-Jul-2018  AMC     FISV.O       Fiserv Inc                        Q2 2018 Fiserv Inc Earnings Release
 31-Jul-2018  AMC     OKE.N        ONEOK Inc                         Q2 2018 ONEOK Inc Earnings Release
 31-Jul-2018  AMC     DVN.N        Devon Energy Corp                 Q2 2018 Devon Energy Corp Earnings
                                                                     Release
 31-Jul-2018  AMC     EXR.N        Extra Space Storage Inc           Q2 2018 Extra Space Storage Inc
                                                                     Earnings Release
 31-Jul-2018  AMC     NFX.N        Newfield Exploration Co           Q2 2018 Newfield Exploration Co
                                                                     Earnings Release
 31-Jul-2018  AMC     HOLX.O       Hologic Inc                       Q3 2018 Hologic Inc Earnings Release
 31-Jul-2018  AMC     AAPL.O       Apple Inc                         Q3 2018 Apple Inc Earnings Release
 31-Jul-2018  AMC     CHRW.O       C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc       Q2 2018 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc
                                                                     Earnings Release
 31-Jul-2018  AMC     FE.N         FirstEnergy Corp                  Q2 2018 FirstEnergy Corp Earnings
                                                                     Release
 31-Jul-2018  AMC     ES.N         Eversource Energy                 Q2 2018 Eversource Energy Earnings
                                                                     Release
 01-Aug-2018  10:30   HUM.N        Humana Inc                        Q2 2018 Humana Inc Earnings Release
 01-Aug-2018  BMO     IDXX.O       IDEXX Laboratories Inc            Q2 2018 IDEXX Laboratories Inc Earnings
                                                                     Release -tentative
 01-Aug-2018  BMO     IT.N         Gartner Inc                       Q2 2018 Gartner Inc Earnings Release
 01-Aug-2018  BMO     TAP.N        Molson Coors Brewing Co           Q2 2018 Molson Coors Brewing Co
                                                                     Earnings Release
 01-Aug-2018  BMO     ETR.N        Entergy Corp                      Q2 2018 Entergy Corp Earnings Release
 01-Aug-2018  BMO     PEG.N        Public Service Enterprise Group   Q2 2018 Public Service Enterprise Group
                                   Inc                               Inc Earnings Release
 01-Aug-2018  BMO     HBI.N        HanesBrands Inc                   Q2 2018 HanesBrands Inc Earnings
                                                                     Release
 01-Aug-2018  BMO     NI.N         NiSource Inc                      Q2 2018 NiSource Inc Earnings Release
 01-Aug-2018  BMO     ADP.O        Automatic Data Processing Inc     Q4 2018 Automatic Data Processing Inc
                                                                     Earnings Release
 01-Aug-2018  BMO     D.N          Dominion Energy Inc               Q2 2018 Dominion Energy Inc Earnings
                                                                     Release
 01-Aug-2018  BMO     GRMN.O       Garmin Ltd                        Q2 2018 Garmin Ltd Earnings Release
 01-Aug-2018  AMC     MAC.N        Macerich Co                       Q2 2018 Macerich Co Earnings Release
 01-Aug-2018  AMC     LNC.N        Lincoln National Corp             Q2 2018 Lincoln National Corp Earnings
                                                                     Release
 01-Aug-2018  AMC     MET.N        MetLife Inc                       Q2 2018 MetLife Inc Earnings Release
 01-Aug-2018  AMC     PRU.N        Prudential Financial Inc          Q2 2018 Prudential Financial, Inc.
                                                                     Earnings Release
 01-Aug-2018  20:00   QRVO.O       Qorvo Inc                         Q1 2019 Qorvo Inc Earnings Release
 01-Aug-2018  AMC     ALL.N        Allstate Corp                     Q2 2018 The Allstate Corporation
                                                                     Earnings Release
 01-Aug-2018  AMC     MRO.N        Marathon Oil Corp                 Q2 2018 Marathon Oil Corp Earnings
                                                                     Release
 01-Aug-2018  AMC     FRT.N        Federal Realty Investment Trust   Q2 2018 Federal Realty Investment Trust
                                                                     Earnings Release
 01-Aug-2018  AMC     WYNN.O       Wynn Resorts Ltd                  Q2 2018 Wynn Resorts Ltd Earnings
                                                                     Release
 01-Aug-2018  AMC     O.N          Realty Income Corp                Q2 2018 Realty Income Corp Earnings
                                                                     Release
 01-Aug-2018  AMC     APA.N        Apache Corp                       Q2 2018 Apache Corp Earnings Release
 01-Aug-2018  AMC     CF.N         CF Industries Holdings Inc        Q2 2018 CF Industries Holdings Inc
                                                                     Earnings Release
 01-Aug-2018  AMC     AWK.N        American Water Works Company Inc  Q2 2018 American Water Works Company
                                                                     Inc Earnings Release
 01-Aug-2018  AMC     FMC.N        FMC Corp                          Q2 2018 FMC Corp Earnings Release
 01-Aug-2018  AMC     ESS.N        Essex Property Trust Inc          Q2 2018 Essex Property Trust Inc
                                                                     Earnings Release
 01-Aug-2018  AMC     MAA.N        Mid-America Apartment             Q2 2018 Mid-America Apartment
                                   Communities Inc                   Communities Inc Earnings Release
 01-Aug-2018  AMC     TRIP.O       TripAdvisor Inc                   Q2 2018 TripAdvisor Inc Earnings
                                                                     Release
 01-Aug-2018  AMC     PKI.N        PerkinElmer Inc                   Q2 2018 PerkinElmer Inc Earnings
                                                                     Release
 01-Aug-2018  AMC     ESRX.O       Express Scripts Holding Co        Q2 2018 Express Scripts Holding Co
                                                                     Earnings Release
 01-Aug-2018  AMC     DVA.N        DaVita Inc                        Q2 2018 DaVita Inc Earnings Release
 01-Aug-2018  AMC     WMB.N        Williams Companies Inc            Q2 2018 Williams Companies Inc Earnings
                                                                     Release
 01-Aug-2018  AMC     CXO.N        Concho Resources Inc              Q2 2018 Concho Resources Inc Earnings
                                                                     Release
 01-Aug-2018  AMC     PSA.N        Public Storage                    Q2 2018 Public Storage Earnings Release
 02-Aug-2018  10:30   CI.N         Cigna Corp                        Q2 2018 Cigna Corp Earnings Release
 02-Aug-2018  10:30   AET.N        Aetna Inc                         Q2 2018 Aetna Inc Earnings Release
 02-Aug-2018  10:55   CBRE.N       CBRE Group Inc                    Q2 2018 CBRE Group Inc Earnings Release
 02-Aug-2018  11:00   SEE.N        Sealed Air Corp                   Q2 2018 Sealed Air Corp Earnings
                                                                     Release
 02-Aug-2018  11:00   DUK.N        Duke Energy Corp                  Q2 2018 Duke Energy Corp Earnings
                                                                     Release
 02-Aug-2018  BMO     CTSH.O       Cognizant Technology Solutions    Q2 2018 Cognizant Technology Solutions
                                   Corp                              Corp Earnings Release
 02-Aug-2018  BMO     WLTW.O       Willis Towers Watson PLC          Q2 2018 Willis Towers Watson PLC
                                                                     Earnings Release
 02-Aug-2018  BMO     NRG.N        NRG Energy Inc                    Q2 2018 NRG Energy Inc Earnings Release
 02-Aug-2018  BMO     CLX.N        Clorox Co                         Q4 2018 Clorox Co Earnings Release
 02-Aug-2018  BMO     HFC.N        HollyFrontier Corp                Q2 2018 HollyFrontier Corp Earnings
                                                                     Release
 02-Aug-2018  BMO     MSCI.N       MSCI Inc                          Q2 2018 MSCI Inc Earnings Release
 02-Aug-2018  BMO     SCG.N        SCANA Corp                        Q2 2018 SCANA Corp Earnings Release
 02-Aug-2018  BMO     WRK.N        WestRock Co                       Q3 2018 WestRock Co Earnings Release
 02-Aug-2018  BMO     BLL.N        Ball Corp                         Q2 2018 Ball Corp Earnings Release
 02-Aug-2018  BMO     BDX.N        Becton Dickinson and Co           Q3 2018 Becton Dickinson and Co
                                                                     Earnings Release
 02-Aug-2018  BMO     CHD.N        Church & Dwight Co Inc            Q2 2018 Church & Dwight Co Inc Earnings
                                                                     Release
 02-Aug-2018  BMO     HCP.N        HCP Inc                           Q2 2018 HCP Inc Earnings Release
 02-Aug-2018  BMO     K.N          Kellogg Co                        Q2 2018 Kellogg Co Earnings Release
 02-Aug-2018  BMO     REGN.O       Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc     Q2 2018 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc
                                                                     Earnings Release
 02-Aug-2018  BMO     MGM.N        MGM Resorts International         Q2 2018 MGM Resorts International
                                                                     Earnings Release
 02-Aug-2018  BMO     ABC.N        AmerisourceBergen Corp            Q3 2018 AmerisourceBergen Corp Earnings
                                                                     Release
 02-Aug-2018  BMO     EXC.N        Exelon Corp                       Q2 2018 Exelon Corp Earnings Release
 02-Aug-2018  BMO     PH.N         Parker-Hannifin Corp              Q4 2018 Parker Hannifin Corp. Earnings
                                                                     Release
 02-Aug-2018  BMO     YUM.N        Yum! Brands Inc                   Q2 2018 Yum! Brands Inc Earnings
                                                                     Release
 02-Aug-2018  BMO     ICE.N        Intercontinental Exchange Inc     Q2 2018 Intercontinental Exchange Inc
                                                                     Earnings Release
 02-Aug-2018  BMO     ZTS.N        Zoetis Inc                        Q2 2018 Zoetis Inc Earnings Release
 02-Aug-2018  BMO     GPN.N        Global Payments Inc               Q2 2018 Global Payments Inc Earnings
                                                                     Release
 02-Aug-2018  BMO     PWR.N        Quanta Services Inc               Q2 2018 Quanta Services Inc Earnings
                                                                     Release
 02-Aug-2018  BMO     HII.N        Huntington Ingalls Industries     Q2 2018 Huntington Ingalls Industries
                                   Inc                               Inc Earnings Release
 02-Aug-2018  BMO     RCL.N        Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd       Q2 2018 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd
                                                                     Earnings Release
 02-Aug-2018  BMO     DWDP.N       DowDuPont Inc                     Q2 2018 DowDuPont Inc Earnings Release
 02-Aug-2018  AMC     SRCL.O       Stericycle Inc                    Q2 2018 Stericycle Inc Earnings Release
 02-Aug-2018  AMC     ATVI.O       Activision Blizzard Inc           Q2 2018 Activision Blizzard Inc
                                                                     Earnings Release
 02-Aug-2018  AMC     ED.N         Consolidated Edison Inc           Q2 2018 Consolidated Edison Inc
                                                                     Earnings Release
 02-Aug-2018  AMC     REG.N        Regency Centers Corp              Q2 2018 Regency Centers Corp Earnings
                                                                     Release
 02-Aug-2018  AMC     AIV.N        Apartment Investment and          Q2 2018 Apartment Investment and
                                   Management Co                     Management Co Earnings Release
 02-Aug-2018  AMC     MSI.N        Motorola Solutions Inc            Q2 2018 Motorola Solutions Inc Earnings
                                                                     Release
 02-Aug-2018  AMC     LNT.N        Alliant Energy Corp               Q2 2018 Alliant Energy Corp Earnings
                                                                     Release
 02-Aug-2018  AMC     CERN.O       Cerner Corp                       Q2 2018 Cerner Corp Earnings Release
 02-Aug-2018  AMC     TTWO.O       Take-Two Interactive Software     Q1 2019 Take-Two Interactive Software
                                   Inc                               Inc Earnings Release
 02-Aug-2018  AMC     WU.N         Western Union Co                  Q2 2018 Western Union Co Earnings
                                                                     Release
 02-Aug-2018  AMC     RMD.N        Resmed Inc                        Q4 2018 Resmed Inc Earnings Release
 02-Aug-2018  AMC     FLT.N        Fleetcor Technologies Inc         Q2 2018 Fleetcor Technologies Inc
                                                                     Earnings Release
 02-Aug-2018  AMC     CBS.N        CBS Corp                          Q2 2018 CBS Corp Earnings Release
 02-Aug-2018  AMC     EOG.N        EOG Resources Inc                 Q2 2018 EOG Resources Inc Earnings
                                                                     Release
 02-Aug-2018  AMC     SYMC.O       Symantec Corp                     Q1 2019 Symantec Corp Earnings Release
 02-Aug-2018  AMC     AIG.N        American International Group Inc  Q2 2018 American International Group
                                                                     Inc Earnings Release
 02-Aug-2018  AMC     FLR.N        Fluor Corp                        Q2 2018 Fluor Corp Earnings Release
 03-Aug-2018  BMO     CBOE.O       Cboe Global Markets Inc           Q2 2018 Cboe Global Markets Inc
                                                                     Earnings Release
 03-Aug-2018  BMO     CNP.N        CenterPoint Energy Inc            Q2 2018 CenterPoint Energy Inc Earnings
                                                                     Release
 03-Aug-2018  BMO     NBL.N        Noble Energy Inc                  Q2 2018 Noble Energy Inc Earnings
                                                                     Release
 03-Aug-2018  BMO     PNW.N        Pinnacle West Capital Corp        Q2 2018 Pinnacle West Capital Corp
                                                                     Earnings Release
 03-Aug-2018  BMO     AEE.N        Ameren Corp                       Q2 2018 Ameren Corp Earnings Release
 03-Aug-2018  BMO     KHC.O        Kraft Heinz Co                    Q2 2018 Kraft Heinz Co Earnings Release
 03-Aug-2018  BMO     DISH.O       DISH Network Corp                 Q2 2018 DISH Network Corp Earnings
                                                                     Release
 03-Aug-2018  BMO     LYB.N        LyondellBasell Industries NV      Q2 2018 LyondellBasell Industries NV
                                                                     Earnings Release
      
    
** All times are listed in U.S. EDT, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market
Opens', or DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known.

** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon.

Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:-
Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the
company-> Estimates

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.