August 3, 2018 / 4:02 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

    Aug 3 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. corporate earnings for the week ahead.
       
** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated **
        
     
  U.S. EARNINGS 
     
 Start Date  Start Time  RIC      Company                                    Event Name
 6-Aug-18    AMC         MAR.O    Marriott International Inc                 Q2 2018 Marriott International Inc Earnings Release
 6-Aug-18    AMC         ANDV.N   Andeavor                                   Q2 2018 Andeavor Earnings Release
 6-Aug-18    AMC         ANSS.O   ANSYS Inc                                  Q2 2018 ANSYS Inc Earnings Release
 6-Aug-18    AMC         MOS.N    Mosaic Co                                  Q2 2018 Mosaic Co Earnings Release
 6-Aug-18    BMO         JEC.N    Jacobs Engineering Group Inc               Q3 2018 Jacobs Engineering Group Inc Earnings Release
 6-Aug-18    BMO         HSIC.O   Henry Schein Inc                           Q2 2018 Henry Schein Inc Earnings Release
 6-Aug-18    BMO         CAH.N    Cardinal Health Inc                        Q4 2018 Cardinal Health Inc Earnings Release
 6-Aug-18    BMO         NWL.N    Newell Brands Inc                          Q2 2018 Newell Brands Inc Earnings Release
 6-Aug-18    7:30        TSN.N    Tyson Foods Inc                            Q3 2018 Tyson Foods Inc Earnings Release
 6-Aug-18    7:00        SRE.N    Sempra Energy                              Q2 2018 Sempra Energy Earnings Release
 7-Aug-18    AMC         DXC.N    DXC Technology Co                          Q1 2019 DXC Technology Co Earnings Release
 7-Aug-18    AMC         DIS.N    Walt Disney Co                             Q3 2018 Walt Disney Co Earnings Release
 7-Aug-18    AMC         IFF.N    International Flavors & Fragrances Inc     Q2 2018 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc Earnings
                                                                             Release
 7-Aug-18    AMC         HST.N    Host Hotels & Resorts Inc                  Q2 2018 Host Hotels & Resorts Inc Earnings Release
 7-Aug-18    AMC         PXD.N    Pioneer Natural Resources Co               Q2 2018 Pioneer Natural Resources Co Earnings Release
 7-Aug-18    AMC         AIZ.N    Assurant Inc                               Q2 2018 Assurant Inc Earnings Release
 7-Aug-18    AMC         XEC.N    Cimarex Energy Co                          Q2 2018 Cimarex Energy Co Earnings Release
 7-Aug-18    AMC         ALB.N    Albemarle Corp                             Q2 2018 Albemarle Corp Earnings Release
 7-Aug-18    BMO         TDG.N    TransDigm Group Inc                        Q3 2018 TransDigm Group Inc Earnings Release
 7-Aug-18    BMO         EXPD.O   Expeditors International of Washington     Q2 2018 Expeditors International of Washington Inc Earnings
                                  Inc                                        Release
 7-Aug-18    BMO         XRAY.O   Dentsply Sirona Inc                        Q2 2018 Dentsply Sirona Inc Earnings Release
 7-Aug-18    BMO         BR.N     Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc         Q4 2018 Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc Earnings Release
 7-Aug-18    BMO         AES.N    AES Corp                                   Q2 2018 AES Corp Earnings Release
 7-Aug-18    BMO         PPL.N    PPL Corp                                   Q2 2018 PPL Corp Earnings Release
 7-Aug-18    BMO         EMR.N    Emerson Electric Co                        Q3 2018 Emerson Electric Co Earnings Release
 7-Aug-18    7:00        DISCA.O  Discovery Inc                              Q2 2018 Discovery Inc Earnings Release
 8-Aug-18    AMC         EQIX.O   Equinix Inc                                Q2 2018 Equinix Inc Earnings Release
 8-Aug-18    AMC         CTL.N    CenturyLink Inc                            Q2 2018 CenturyLink Inc Earnings Release
 8-Aug-18    AMC         FLS.N    Flowserve Corp                             Q2 2018 Flowserve Corp Earnings Release
 8-Aug-18    AMC         MNST.O   Monster Beverage Corp                      Q2 2018 Monster Beverage Corp Earnings Release
 8-Aug-18    AMC         NKTR.O   Nektar Therapeutics                        Q2 2018 Nektar Therapeutics Earnings Release
 8-Aug-18    AMC         OXY.N    Occidental Petroleum Corp                  Q2 2018 Occidental Petroleum Corp Earnings Release
 8-Aug-18    AMC         FOXA.O   Twenty-First Century Fox Inc               Q4 2018 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Earnings Release
 8-Aug-18    16:00       BKNG.O   Booking Holdings Inc                       Q2 2018 Booking Holdings Inc Earnings Release
 8-Aug-18    BMO         CVS.N    CVS Health Corp                            Q2 2018 CVS Health Corp Earnings Release
 8-Aug-18    BMO         KORS.N   Michael Kors Holdings Ltd                  Q1 2019 Michael Kors Holdings Ltd Earnings Release
 8-Aug-18    BMO         MYL.O    Mylan NV                                   Q2 2018 Mylan NV Earnings Release
 8-Aug-18    7:00        SO.N     Southern Co                                Q2 2018 Southern Co Earnings Release
 9-Aug-18    AMC         MCHP.O   Microchip Technology Inc                   Q1 2019 Microchip Technology Inc Earnings Release
 9-Aug-18    AMC         NWSA.O   News Corp                                  Q4 2018 News Corp Earnings Release
 9-Aug-18    BMO         VIAB.O   Viacom Inc                                 Q3 2018 Viacom Inc Earnings Release
 9-Aug-18    BMO         PRGO.N   Perrigo Company PLC                        Q2 2018 Perrigo Company PLC Earnings Release
 9-Aug-18    7:00        NCLH.N   Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd         Q2 2018 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd Earnings Release
 
        
** All times are listed in U.S. EDT, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens', or DBH - 'During U.S.
business hours', or blank if not known.

** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon.

Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:-

Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates
    
    

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
