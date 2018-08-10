FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 10, 2018 / 4:01 PM / Updated an hour ago

DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Aug 10 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. corporate earnings for the week ahead.
       
** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated **
        
     
  U.S. EARNINGS 
     
 Start Date   Start Time  RIC        Company                     Event Name
 13-Aug-2018  BMO         SYY.N      Sysco Corp                  Q4 2018 Sysco Corp Earnings Release
 14-Aug-2018  BMO         AAP.N      Advance Auto Parts Inc      Q2 2018 Advance Auto Parts Inc Earnings Release
 14-Aug-2018  BMO         HD.N       Home Depot Inc              Q2 2018 Home Depot Inc Earnings Release
 14-Aug-2018  BMO         TPR.N      Tapestry Inc                Q4 2018 Tapestry Inc Earnings Release
 14-Aug-2018  AMC         A.N        Agilent Technologies Inc    Q3 2018 Agilent Technologies Inc Earnings Release
 15-Aug-2018  BMO         M.N        Macy's Inc                  Q2 2018 Macy's Inc Earnings Release
 15-Aug-2018  BMO         PGR.N      Progressive Corp            July 2018 Progressive Corp Earnings Release
 15-Aug-2018  AMC         CSCO.O     Cisco Systems Inc           Q4 2018 Cisco Systems Inc Earnings Release
 15-Aug-2018  AMC         NTAP.O     NetApp Inc                  Q1 2019 NetApp Inc Earnings Release
 16-Aug-2018  BMO         WMT.N      Walmart Inc                 Q2 2019 Walmart Inc Earnings Release
 16-Aug-2018  AMC         AMAT.O     Applied Materials Inc       Q3 2018 Applied Materials Inc Earnings Release
 16-Aug-2018  AMC         NVDA.O     NVIDIA Corp                 Q2 2019 NVIDIA Corp Earnings Release
 16-Aug-2018  AMC         JWN.N      Nordstrom Inc               Q2 2018 Nordstrom Inc Earnings Release
 17-Aug-2018  BMO         DE.N       Deere & Co                  Q3 2018 Deere & Co Earnings Release
 
        
** All times are listed in U.S. EDT, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens', or
DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known.

** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon.

Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:-

Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company->
Estimates
    
    

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
