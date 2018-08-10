DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. corporate earnings for the week ahead. ** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated ** U.S. EARNINGS Start Date Start Time RIC Company Event Name 13-Aug-2018 BMO SYY.N Sysco Corp Q4 2018 Sysco Corp Earnings Release 14-Aug-2018 BMO AAP.N Advance Auto Parts Inc Q2 2018 Advance Auto Parts Inc Earnings Release 14-Aug-2018 BMO HD.N Home Depot Inc Q2 2018 Home Depot Inc Earnings Release 14-Aug-2018 BMO TPR.N Tapestry Inc Q4 2018 Tapestry Inc Earnings Release 14-Aug-2018 AMC A.N Agilent Technologies Inc Q3 2018 Agilent Technologies Inc Earnings Release 15-Aug-2018 BMO M.N Macy's Inc Q2 2018 Macy's Inc Earnings Release 15-Aug-2018 BMO PGR.N Progressive Corp July 2018 Progressive Corp Earnings Release 15-Aug-2018 AMC CSCO.O Cisco Systems Inc Q4 2018 Cisco Systems Inc Earnings Release 15-Aug-2018 AMC NTAP.O NetApp Inc Q1 2019 NetApp Inc Earnings Release 16-Aug-2018 BMO WMT.N Walmart Inc Q2 2019 Walmart Inc Earnings Release 16-Aug-2018 AMC AMAT.O Applied Materials Inc Q3 2018 Applied Materials Inc Earnings Release 16-Aug-2018 AMC NVDA.O NVIDIA Corp Q2 2019 NVIDIA Corp Earnings Release 16-Aug-2018 AMC JWN.N Nordstrom Inc Q2 2018 Nordstrom Inc Earnings Release 17-Aug-2018 BMO DE.N Deere & Co Q3 2018 Deere & Co Earnings Release ** All times are listed in U.S. EDT, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens', or DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known. ** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon. Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:- Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)