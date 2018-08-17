FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Earnings Season
August 17, 2018 / 4:04 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Aug 17 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. corporate earnings for the week ahead.
       
** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated **
        
     
  U.S. EARNINGS 
    
    
 Start Date    Start    RIC       Company                      Event Name
               Time                                            
 20-Aug-2018   06:45    EL.N      Estee Lauder Companies Inc   Q4 2018 Estee Lauder Companies Inc Earnings Release
 21-Aug-2018   06:45    MDT.N     Medtronic PLC                Q1 2019 Medtronic PLC Earnings Release
 21-Aug-2018   BMO      SJM.N     J M Smucker Co               Q1 2019 J M Smucker Co Earnings Release
 21-Aug-2018   BMO      KSS.N     Kohls Corp                   Q2 2018 Kohls Corp Earnings Release
 21-Aug-2018   BMO      COTY.N    Coty Inc                     Q4 2018 Coty Inc Earnings Release
 21-Aug-2018   09:30    TJX.N     TJX Companies Inc            Q2 2019 TJX Companies Inc Earnings Release
 22-Aug-2018   08:00    ADI.O     Analog Devices Inc           Q3 2018 Analog Devices Inc Earnings Release
 22-Aug-2018   BMO      LOW.N     Lowe's Companies Inc         Q2 2018 Lowe's Companies Inc Earnings Release
 22-Aug-2018   BMO      TGT.N     Target Corp                  Q2 2018 Target Corp Earnings Release
 22-Aug-2018   AMC      LB.N      L Brands Inc                 Q2 2018 L Brands Inc Earnings Release
 22-Aug-2018   AMC      SNPS.O    Synopsys Inc                 Q3 2018 Synopsys Inc Earnings Release
 23-Aug-2018   BMO      HRL.N     Hormel Foods Corp            Q3 2018 Hormel Foods Corp Earnings Release
 23-Aug-2018   AMC      HPQ.N     HP Inc                       Q3 2018 HP Inc Earnings Release
 23-Aug-2018   AMC      ROST.O    Ross Stores Inc              Q2 2018 Ross Stores Inc Earnings Release
 23-Aug-2018   AMC      ADSK.O    Autodesk Inc                 Q2 2019 Autodesk Inc Earnings Release
 23-Aug-2018   AMC      INTU.O    Intuit Inc                   Q4 2018 Intuit Inc Earnings Release
 23-Aug-2018   16:15    GPS.N     Gap Inc                      Q2 2018 Gap Inc Earnings Release
 24-Aug-2018   BMO      FL.N      Foot Locker Inc              Q2 2018 Foot Locker Inc Earnings Release
 

        
** All times are listed in U.S. EDT, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens', or DBH
- 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known.

** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon.

Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:-

Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company->
Estimates
    
    

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.