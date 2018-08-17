DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. corporate earnings for the week ahead. ** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated ** U.S. EARNINGS Start Date Start RIC Company Event Name Time 20-Aug-2018 06:45 EL.N Estee Lauder Companies Inc Q4 2018 Estee Lauder Companies Inc Earnings Release 21-Aug-2018 06:45 MDT.N Medtronic PLC Q1 2019 Medtronic PLC Earnings Release 21-Aug-2018 BMO SJM.N J M Smucker Co Q1 2019 J M Smucker Co Earnings Release 21-Aug-2018 BMO KSS.N Kohls Corp Q2 2018 Kohls Corp Earnings Release 21-Aug-2018 BMO COTY.N Coty Inc Q4 2018 Coty Inc Earnings Release 21-Aug-2018 09:30 TJX.N TJX Companies Inc Q2 2019 TJX Companies Inc Earnings Release 22-Aug-2018 08:00 ADI.O Analog Devices Inc Q3 2018 Analog Devices Inc Earnings Release 22-Aug-2018 BMO LOW.N Lowe's Companies Inc Q2 2018 Lowe's Companies Inc Earnings Release 22-Aug-2018 BMO TGT.N Target Corp Q2 2018 Target Corp Earnings Release 22-Aug-2018 AMC LB.N L Brands Inc Q2 2018 L Brands Inc Earnings Release 22-Aug-2018 AMC SNPS.O Synopsys Inc Q3 2018 Synopsys Inc Earnings Release 23-Aug-2018 BMO HRL.N Hormel Foods Corp Q3 2018 Hormel Foods Corp Earnings Release 23-Aug-2018 AMC HPQ.N HP Inc Q3 2018 HP Inc Earnings Release 23-Aug-2018 AMC ROST.O Ross Stores Inc Q2 2018 Ross Stores Inc Earnings Release 23-Aug-2018 AMC ADSK.O Autodesk Inc Q2 2019 Autodesk Inc Earnings Release 23-Aug-2018 AMC INTU.O Intuit Inc Q4 2018 Intuit Inc Earnings Release 23-Aug-2018 16:15 GPS.N Gap Inc Q2 2018 Gap Inc Earnings Release 24-Aug-2018 BMO FL.N Foot Locker Inc Q2 2018 Foot Locker Inc Earnings Release ** All times are listed in U.S. EDT, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens', or DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known. ** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon. Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:- Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)