September 28, 2018 / 4:05 PM / in an hour

DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

2 Min Read

    Sept 28 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead.
       
** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated **
        
     
U.S. EARNINGS 
   
 Start Date   start   RIC      Company                   Event Name
              Time                                       
 02-Oct-2018  06:00   PEP.O    PepsiCo Inc               Q3 2018 PepsiCo Inc Earnings Release
 02-Oct-2018  BMO     PAYX.O   Paychex Inc               Q1 2019 Paychex Inc Earnings Release
 03-Oct-2018  BMO     LEN.N    Lennar Corp               Q3 2018 Lennar Corp Earnings Release
 04-Oct-2018  BMO     STZ.N    Constellation Brands Inc  Q2 2019 Constellation Brands Inc Earnings Release
 04-Oct-2018  16:15   COST.O   Costco Wholesale Corp     Q4 2018 Costco Wholesale Corp Earnings Release
        
** All times are listed in U.S. EDT, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market
Opens', or DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known.

** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon.

Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:-

Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the
company-> Estimates
    
    

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
