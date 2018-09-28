DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead. ** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated ** U.S. EARNINGS Start Date start RIC Company Event Name Time 02-Oct-2018 06:00 PEP.O PepsiCo Inc Q3 2018 PepsiCo Inc Earnings Release 02-Oct-2018 BMO PAYX.O Paychex Inc Q1 2019 Paychex Inc Earnings Release 03-Oct-2018 BMO LEN.N Lennar Corp Q3 2018 Lennar Corp Earnings Release 04-Oct-2018 BMO STZ.N Constellation Brands Inc Q2 2019 Constellation Brands Inc Earnings Release 04-Oct-2018 16:15 COST.O Costco Wholesale Corp Q4 2018 Costco Wholesale Corp Earnings Release ** All times are listed in U.S. EDT, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens', or DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known. ** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon. Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:- Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)