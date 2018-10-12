FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Earnings Season
October 12, 2018 / 4:04 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

8 Min Read

    Oct 12 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S. (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead.
       
** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated **

     
U.S.EARNINGS 
 
 Start Date   Start Time  RIC     Company                      Event Name
 15-Oct-2018  BMO         BAC.N   Bank of America Corp         Q3 2018 Bank of America Corp Earnings
                                                               Release
 15-Oct-2018  BMO         JBHT.O  J B Hunt Transport Services  Q3 2018 J B Hunt Transport Services Inc
                                  Inc                          Earnings Release
 15-Oct-2018  AMC         PLD.N   Prologis Inc                 Q3 2018 Prologis Inc Earnings Release
 16-Oct-2018  07:30       GS.N    Goldman Sachs Group Inc      Q3 2018 Goldman Sachs Group Inc Earnings
                                                               Release
 16-Oct-2018  08:00       GWW.N   W W Grainger Inc             Q3 2018 W W Grainger Inc Earnings Release
 16-Oct-2018  BMO         OMC.N   Omnicom Group Inc            Q3 2018 Omnicom Group Inc Earnings Release
 16-Oct-2018  BMO         PGR.N   Progressive Corp             September 2018 Progressive Corp Earnings
                                                               Release
 16-Oct-2018  BMO         MS.N    Morgan Stanley               Q3 2018 Morgan Stanley Earnings Release
 16-Oct-2018  BMO         JNJ.N   Johnson & Johnson            Q3 2018 Johnson & Johnson Earnings Release
 16-Oct-2018  BMO         CMA.N   Comerica Inc                 Q3 2018 Comerica Inc Earnings Release
 16-Oct-2018  BMO         BLK.N   BlackRock Inc                Q3 2018 BlackRock Inc Earnings Release
 16-Oct-2018  BMO         UNH.N   UnitedHealth Group Inc       Q3 2018 UnitedHealth Group Inc Earnings
                                                               Release
 16-Oct-2018  AMC         LRCX.O  Lam Research Corp            Q1 2019 Lam Research Corp Earnings Release
 16-Oct-2018  AMC         IBM.N   International Business       Q3 2018 International Business Machines Corp
                                  Machines Corp                Earnings Release
 16-Oct-2018  AMC         CSX.O   CSX Corp                     Q3 2018 CSX Corp Earnings Release
 16-Oct-2018  AMC         UAL.O   United Continental Holdings  Q3 2018 United Continental Holdings Inc
                                  Inc                          Earnings Release
 16-Oct-2018  16:05       NFLX.O  Netflix Inc                  Q3 2018 Netflix Inc Earnings Release
 17-Oct-2018  BMO         MTB.N   M&T Bank Corp                Q3 2018 M&T Bank Corp Earnings Release
 17-Oct-2018  BMO         ABT.N   Abbott Laboratories          Q3 2018 Abbott Laboratories Earnings Release
 17-Oct-2018  BMO         NTRS.O  Northern Trust Corp          Q3 2018 Northern Trust Corp Earnings Release
 17-Oct-2018  BMO         USB.N   U.S. Bancorp                 Q3 2018 U.S. Bancorp Earnings Release
 17-Oct-2018  AMC         KMI.N   Kinder Morgan Inc            Q3 2018 Kinder Morgan Inc Earnings Release
 17-Oct-2018  AMC         CCI.N   Crown Castle International   Q3 2018 Crown Castle International Corp
                                  Corp                         Earnings Release
 17-Oct-2018  AMC         SLG.N   SL Green Realty Corp         Q3 2018 SL Green Realty Corp Earnings
                                                               Release
 17-Oct-2018  AMC         URI.N   United Rentals Inc           Q3 2018 United Rentals Inc Earnings Release
 18-Oct-2018  06:00       DHR.N   Danaher Corp                 Q3 2018 Danaher Corp Earnings Release
 18-Oct-2018  07:00       DOV.N   Dover Corp                   Q3 2018 Dover Corp Earnings Release
 18-Oct-2018  BMO         PM.N    Philip Morris International  Q3 2018 Philip Morris International Inc
                                  Inc                          Earnings Release
 18-Oct-2018  BMO         BK.N    Bank of New York Mellon      Q3 2018 Bank of New York Mellon Corp
                                  Corp                         Earnings Release
 18-Oct-2018  BMO         SNA.N   Snap-On Inc                  Q3 2018 Snap-On Inc Earnings Release
 18-Oct-2018  BMO         TXT.N   Textron Inc                  Q3 2018 Textron Inc Earnings Release
 18-Oct-2018  BMO         PPG.N   PPG Industries Inc           Q3 2018 PPG Industries Inc Earnings Release
 18-Oct-2018  BMO         GPC.N   Genuine Parts Co             Q3 2018 Genuine Parts Co Earnings Release
 18-Oct-2018  BMO         KEY.N   KeyCorp                      Q3 2018 KeyCorp Earnings Release
 18-Oct-2018  BMO         NUE.N   Nucor Corp                   Q3 2018 Nucor Corp Earnings Release
 18-Oct-2018  BMO         BBT.N   BB&T Corp                    Q3 2018 BB&T Corp Earnings Release
 18-Oct-2018  BMO         TRV.N   Travelers Companies Inc      Q3 2018 Travelers Companies Inc Earnings
                                                               Release
 18-Oct-2018  BMO         ADS.N   Alliance Data Systems Corp   Q3 2018 Alliance Data Systems Corp Earnings
                                                               Release
 18-Oct-2018  BMO         PYPL.O  PayPal Holdings Inc          Q3 2018 PayPal Holdings Inc Earnings Release
 18-Oct-2018  AMC         ETFC.O  E*TRADE Financial Corp       Q3 2018 E*TRADE Financial Corp Earnings
                                                               Release
 18-Oct-2018  AMC         PBCT.O  People's United Financial    Q3 2018 People's United Financial Inc
                                  Inc                          Earnings Release
 18-Oct-2018  AMC         AXP.N   American Express Co          Q3 2018 American Express Co Earnings Release
 18-Oct-2018  AMC         ISRG.O  Intuitive Surgical Inc       Q3 2018 Intuitive Surgical Inc Earnings
                                                               Release
 19-Oct-2018  07:00       SLB.N   Schlumberger NV              Q3 2018 Schlumberger NV Earnings Release
 19-Oct-2018  BMO         SYF.N   Synchrony Financial          Q3 2018 Synchrony Financial Earnings Release
 19-Oct-2018  BMO         STI.N   SunTrust Banks Inc           Q3 2018 SunTrust Banks Inc Earnings Release
 19-Oct-2018  BMO         PG.N    Procter & Gamble Co          Q1 2019 Procter & Gamble Co Earnings Release
                                                               (Tentative)
 19-Oct-2018  BMO         CFG.N   Citizens Financial Group     Q3 2018 Citizens Financial Group Inc
                                  Inc                          Earnings Release
 19-Oct-2018  BMO         VFC.N   VF Corp                      Q2 2019 VF Corp Earnings Release
 19-Oct-2018  BMO         IPG.N   Interpublic Group of         Q3 2018 Interpublic Group of Companies Inc
                                  Companies Inc                Earnings Release
 19-Oct-2018  BMO         STT.N   State Street Corp            Q3 2018 State Street Corp Earnings Release
 19-Oct-2018  BMO         KSU.N   Kansas City Southern         Q3 2018 Kansas City Southern Earnings
                                                               Release
 19-Oct-2018  BMO         HON.N   Honeywell International Inc  Q3 2018 Honeywell International Inc Earnings
                                                               Release
 
        
** All times are listed in U.S. EDT, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market
Opens', or DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known.

** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon.

Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:-
Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the
company-> Estimates

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.