DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead. ** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated ** U.S. EARNINGS Start Date Start Time RIC Company Event Name 13-Nov-2018 07:30 TSN.N Tyson Foods Inc Q4 2018 Tyson Foods Inc Earnings Release 13-Nov-2018 BMO HD.N Home Depot Inc Q3 2018 Home Depot Inc Earnings Release 13-Nov-2018 BMO AAP.N Advance Auto Parts Inc Q3 2018 Advance Auto Parts Inc Earnings Release 14-Nov-2018 BMO PGR.N Progressive Corp October 2018 Progressive Corp Earnings Release 14-Nov-2018 BMO M.N Macy's Inc Q3 2018 Macy's Inc Earnings Release 14-Nov-2018 AMC NTAP.O NetApp Inc Q2 2019 NetApp Inc Earnings Release 14-Nov-2018 AMC CSCO.O Cisco Systems Inc Q1 2019 Cisco Systems Inc Earnings Release 15-Nov-2018 BMO WMT.N Walmart Inc Q3 2019 Walmart Inc Earnings Release 15-Nov-2018 AMC NVDA.O NVIDIA Corp Q3 2019 NVIDIA Corp Earnings Release 15-Nov-2018 AMC JWN.N Nordstrom Inc Q3 2018 Nordstrom Inc Earnings Release 15-Nov-2018 AMC AMAT.O Applied Materials Inc Q4 2018 Applied Materials Inc Earnings Release 16-Nov-2018 BMO HP.N Helmerich and Payne Inc Q4 2018 Helmerich and Payne Inc Earnings Release 16-Nov-2018 BMO VIAB.O Viacom Inc Q4 2018 Viacom Inc Earnings Release ** All times are listed in U.S. EDT, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market Opens', or DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known. ** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon. Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:- Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the company-> Estimates (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)