Earnings Season
November 10, 2018 / 5:05 PM / Updated an hour ago

DIARY-U.S. earnings week ahead

3 Min Read

    Nov 9 (Reuters) - Diary of U.S (.SPX) corporate earnings for the week ahead.
       
** Please Note - All times given are in U.S. EDT unless otherwise stated **
        
     
U.S. EARNINGS 
 
 Start Date   Start Time  RIC      Company                  Event Name
 13-Nov-2018  07:30       TSN.N    Tyson Foods Inc          Q4 2018 Tyson Foods Inc Earnings Release
 13-Nov-2018  BMO         HD.N     Home Depot Inc           Q3 2018 Home Depot Inc Earnings Release
 13-Nov-2018  BMO         AAP.N    Advance Auto Parts Inc   Q3 2018 Advance Auto Parts Inc Earnings Release
 14-Nov-2018  BMO         PGR.N    Progressive Corp         October 2018 Progressive Corp Earnings Release
 14-Nov-2018  BMO         M.N      Macy's Inc               Q3 2018 Macy's Inc Earnings Release
 14-Nov-2018  AMC         NTAP.O   NetApp Inc               Q2 2019 NetApp Inc Earnings Release
 14-Nov-2018  AMC         CSCO.O   Cisco Systems Inc        Q1 2019 Cisco Systems Inc Earnings Release
 15-Nov-2018  BMO         WMT.N    Walmart Inc              Q3 2019 Walmart Inc Earnings Release
 15-Nov-2018  AMC         NVDA.O   NVIDIA Corp              Q3 2019 NVIDIA Corp Earnings Release
 15-Nov-2018  AMC         JWN.N    Nordstrom Inc            Q3 2018 Nordstrom Inc Earnings Release
 15-Nov-2018  AMC         AMAT.O   Applied Materials Inc    Q4 2018 Applied Materials Inc Earnings Release
 16-Nov-2018  BMO         HP.N     Helmerich and Payne Inc  Q4 2018 Helmerich and Payne Inc Earnings Release
 16-Nov-2018  BMO         VIAB.O   Viacom Inc               Q4 2018 Viacom Inc Earnings Release
   
** All times are listed in U.S. EDT, or AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', or BMO - 'Before U.S. Market
Opens', or DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', or blank if not known.

** This Diary does not provide the EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon.

Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:-
Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> S&P 500-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select the
company-> Estimates

 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.